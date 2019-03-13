An 18-year-old Laramie man faces four felonies and two misdemeanors for causing a wreck while intoxicated at the intersection of Third Street and Snowy Range Road Bridge.
The wreck occurred shortly after 5 p.m. on Tuesday. After the crash, Noah Norgauer was taken to the county jail, where he racked up charges for bringing THC wax and Xanax into the jail.
The Albany County Attorney’s Office charged Norgauer with four felonies: Two counts of taking controlled substances into jail and two counts of third offense of possession of a controlled substance.
He’s also been charged with two misdemeanors: Driving while under the influence and reckless driving.
A Monday press release from the Laramie Police Department had indicated, before charges were filed, that Norgauer would be charged with a felony DUI because the crash caused “serious injury.”
According to a police affidavit, Norgauer had rear-ended a white Chevy Impala that was waiting in the northbound left turn lane at Third and Harney streets.
“The rear impact to the vehicle was so substantial that it caused both the front seats to break and recline fully into the back seat so that both (the passenger) and the driver were laying down after the crash occurred,” the police affidavit states.
Both the driver and passenger in the Impala reported “severe pain to their neck” and the passenger was taken to Ivinson Memorial Hospital.
When LPD officer Frederic O’Connor arrived at the scene, he noted that Norgauer’s Toyota Camry was “completely crushed” and the trunk of the Impala was also “completely crushed.”
When O’Connor talked to Norgauer, he observed that the defendant’s eyes were “glassy, red and bloodshot and had slightly slurred speech and difficulty understanding instructions and/or questions.”
A witness said he saw Norgauer’s car previously “blow through the stop sign heading westbound on Sheridan (Street) which made him stop in the middle of Third facing westbound.”
When Norgauer began driving north, the witness said he saw Norguauer “weaving into oncoming traffic” before crashing into the back of the Impala.
A blood test was performed on Norgauer at the jail, but the affidavit does not indicate what, if anything, Norgauer tested positive for.
When the defendant’s vehicle was searched, police found a backpack that contained: a pistol with four loaded cartridges, eight containers including THC wax residue, a glass bong, a scale, an aerosol can of Whip It, rolling papers, a knife, two pipes, numerous plastic bags and other paraphernalia with THC wax residue.
