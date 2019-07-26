Twenty years ago this month, the Downtown Clinic opened its doors to its first patients.
After seeing a need for getting health care to low-income, uninsured individuals, Mary Burman and Diana Esteve of Laramie opened a clinic to fill the need.
The traditional model of collecting funds before opening a clinic had proved unsuccessful in Laramie, so the women took a different approach.
“We decided that we needed to shift our approach, so instead of getting a grant to try and set up the clinic, we decided we’d go ahead and set up the clinic and then see if the money would follow,” co-founder Burman, who is currently the Board of Directors vice president, said. This approach proved successful when an overflow of support from the community followed the clinic’s opening.
“We started out with $600 dollars or something,” Burman said with a laugh, “It was not very much.”
At the time of its opening in 1999, the clinic was solely supported by volunteers, donations and community effort.
“Community support swelled,” Burman explained.
The clinic received block grant money from the federal government that came down through the state, private gifts from individuals, gifts from local foundations, local churches and more.
For the first eight years of operation, the clinic shared a building with Public Health. “When we first started out, Public Health, which was a huge gift by Public Health, allowed us to provide the clinic in their building.”
On Wednesdays around 3 p.m., Public Health “sort of closed down.” The Downtown Clinic volunteers would then set up in Public Health’s space.
“(When) we opened the doors, we had no idea what would happen,” Burman said. “We weren’t sure if we’d open the door and have nobody, or one, or 25. And we opened the door and we had four patients the first night.”
Burman said they never had that few patients come in again.
Unexpectedly, the bulk of the clinic’s patients struggled with chronic illness. Burman explained they had expected to see more acute care needs.
As the clinic grew, they needed more space. Funding through a grant to purchase the building next to Public Health was secured in June 2007.
“(The Downtown Clinic) provides medical care for people who otherwise would have no access, because they’re low income and uninsured,” Sarah Gorin, a current Downtown Clinic volunteer and previous director said.
Aside from benefiting those individuals who need medical care, Gorin and Burman both said the clinic reduces the amount of emergency room visits among low-income and uninsured individuals.
“Otherwise they would not be served, except in the emergency room, which is a really inefficient and expensive way to get people health care,” Gorin said.
Burman said the emergency room is not set up for chronic illness issues that could have been taken care of earlier, but that its “more for big accidents.” Burman explained that emergency room visits are a cost to the hospital, which is a public institution, which then creates a cost to the community.
Gorin and Burman said they had mixed feelings about the clinic reaching its 20th year.
“It’s a huge contribution to the community, but on the other hand, it shouldn’t have to be there,” Gorin said.
Burman echoed Gorin’s sentiments, saying, “If I have to be honest with you, I have to tell you that I wish the Downtown Clinic didn’t have to exist.”
Despite this, the two expressed awe at how much more comprehensive the clinic has become over the last 20 years. The clinic has a pharmacy, lab, dental services and more.
More recently, Director Pete Gosar got an electronic system going that speeds up basic operation. He also got 25 rooftop solar panels installed. Ninety-eight percent of the clinic’s energy usage now comes from the sun.
“I think it’s really kind of a testament to Laramie, that this town always has made sure that the clinic was around,” Gosar said.
After 20 years of operation, the clinic has served over 8,000 individuals in need of medical care. Gorin describes it as “a place where we try to make people feel good.”
