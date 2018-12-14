The Laramie Police Department responded to a bomb threat at Metrohm Raman’s downtown location on Second Street just before 1 p.m. Thursday.
According to an LPD Facebook post, the premises was searched and the “threat was determined to be false.”
Tom Hembree, Chief Operating Officer of Metrohm Raman, said an employee received an email from “unknown origin,” and believed it to be credible enough to contact the authorities.
LPD blocked traffic on the 400 block of Second Street and ordered employees and customers from area businesses, including nearby Dodd’s Shoe Co., to evacuate while officers investigated the threat. Officers also blocked residents from walking on the sidewalk or accessing cars parked along the block.
Once the threat was determined to be false, law enforcement ended the lockdown.
“The building was searched, our bomb technician was on scene in the event anything was located,” said Lt. Gwen Smith of the LPD. “We’re very fortunate that nothing was located, and everyone got back to their normal day.”
The Laramie Fire Department and EMS services were on call at Fire Station No. 1 in case the threat turned out to be credible and anyone was hurt, Smith said.
The reason firefighters don’t respond in the same way the police do, she added, is to ensure first responders can get to injured people if there were to be an explosion, instead of being caught in the blast zone themselves.
Smith said LPD also received an alert from the Albany County Sheriff’s Office about a bomb threat in Wheatland.
“It was very similar to what the business here received,” Smith said. “We also saw on the national newsfeed that threats very similar to what we received were being received throughout the United States.”
Smith added there is “no indication” the threat was made by a resident instead of part of the national string of threats seen around the state and country Thursday afternoon.
All the threats received nationally, including in “dozens of schools, universities and other locations,” appear to be a hoax, the LPD post said.
“There’s been at least 13 of the same thing in the state of Wyoming,” Hembree said.
The Wyoming Highway Patrol issued a press release Thursday saying WHP’s explosive K-9 team in Cheyenne responded to a similar threat at 11:30 a.m. at the West Elementary School in Wheatland.
“No suspicious devices were located, and the students and staff were allowed back into the school around 1:45 p.m.,” WHP’s release said.
KGAB, a radio station in Cheyenne, also reported businesses there receiving similar threats, but the Cheyenne Police Department told the radio station “there’s no evidence to suggest” the threats are different than the rest.
LPD’s post added the New York Police Department said the threats “were meant to cause disruption and compel recipients into sending money and are not considered credible.”
