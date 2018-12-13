The Laramie Police Department responded to a bomb threat at Metrohm Raman’s downtown location on Second Street Thursday afternoon.
According to an LPD Facebook post, the premises was searched and the “threat was determined to be false.”
Tom Hembree, Chief Operating Officer of Metrohm Raman, said an employee received an email from “unknown origin,” and they believed it to be credible enough to contact the authorities.
“There’s been at least 13 of the same thing in the state of Wyoming,” Hembree said.
LPD blocked the 400 block of south Second Street and ordered employees from area businesses, including Dodd’s Shoe Co., to evacuate while they investigated the threat.
Once the threat was determined to be false, law enforcement ended the lockdown.
The LPD post added similar threats were received across the state and even nationally, all of which appear to be a hoax. The threats were sent to “dozens of schools, universities and other locations.”
The post added the New York Police Department said the threats “were meant to cause disruption and compel recipients into sending money and are not considered credible.”
(0) comments
