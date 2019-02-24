The bill promised to spur more than $300 million in new dormitories on the University of Wyoming’s campus is scheduled for its final major test Monday in the Senate.
House Bill 293 barely survived first reading Thursday, when only 17 of 30 senators voted to advance the bill.
Sen. Dave Kinskey, R-Sheridan, said UW should be required to complete a Level II feasibility study for the dorms before the Legislature signs off on the dorms.
“When I first learned of this project, I was adamantly opposed,” Kinskey said. “I thought, well, I’ll keep an open mind and study it. Having done that, I’m even more adamantly opposed. The planning that we would want to see on even a small community college project has not been done on this $370 million project.”
After a second reading amendment from Sen. Glenn Moniz, R-Laramie, the task force that will oversee the dorms’ construction in coming years is set to include two representatives from the city of Laramie: Mayor Joe Shumway and City Manager Janine Jordan (or their proxies).
The task force that worked in 2018 to craft a plan for new dorms construction did not include representation from the city.
Jordan pushed for representation after HB 293 churned up fears that UW would use the dorms project to seek a permanent closure of the section of 15th Street that runs through campus.
The bill originally provided $3.5 million in grants for the city to mitigate the impacts of “restricted access” to 15th Street caused by the construction.
Senate President Drew Perkins, R-Casper, said on the Senate floor Thursday that an early version of the bill, before it went public, even provided for “shutting 15th Street down.”
UW officials and legislators worked behind close doors to draft 18 versions of HB 293 before it was finally filed with the Legislative Service Office.
Sen. Chris Rothfuss, D-Laramie, unsuccessfully fought on first reading for the grants to the city to be retained.
The bill — as amended in the Senate — contains a $10 million loan to UW to jump-start construction.
Sen. Larry Hicks, R-Baggs, was able to get the bill amended Thursday to put even greater limitations on how that loan can be used.
The Hicks amendment prevents UW from using the $10 million to defease current debt. UW is planning to issue bonds to pay for the dorms and has expressed interest in defeasing some of its current bond debt to increase its bonding capacity.
Hicks said the idea of using the state’s Legislative Stabilization Reserve Account to reduce a public institution’s debt load is one that “deserves a lot of study.”
“This is probably one of the biggest policy issues we’re going to face in this session and maybe in many sessions coming forward,” Hicks said. “The question you have to ask yourself is once we do this for one public institution, do we then do it for the community colleges that have debt out there?”
If the Senate passes the bill Monday, the House will need to vote to accept the Senate’s amendments before the bill heads to Gov. Mark Gordon’s desk.
If the House doesn’t approve the Senate’s changes to the bill, each chamber will need to appoint members to a “conference committee” to hash out the differences.
