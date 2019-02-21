LARAMIE – The bill promised to spur more than $300 million worth of new dormitories on the University of Wyoming campus barely met a Wednesday deadline to stay alive in the Legislature.
Under legislative rules, the bill needed approval from the Senate Appropriations Committee by Wednesday to avoid an early death.
The committee voted 4-1 to advance the bill after a hurried meeting during the Senate’s lunch break.
The bill breezed through the House, but earned more scrutiny this week from the Senate Appropriations Committee, which is chaired by Sen. Eli Bebout, R-Riverton.
House Bill 293 doesn’t appropriate funding for the construction, but instead offers a loan while increasing the availability of capital UW can use to guarantee a bond issue for the project.
For the next 30 years, $8 million of UW’s general fund appropriation would be replaced each year by $8 million from federal mineral royalties placed in the Legislative Stabilization Reserve Account – funds that can be used to guarantee a bond issue.
The bill would also renew the State Loan and Investment Board’s bond supplemental coverage program to improve UW’s bond rating.
Wyoming’s chief investment officer, Patrick Fleming, told the committee UW currently has $183 million of bonding capacity. With the $8 million funding swap, the bonding capacity would increase to $319 million.
The original bill would have granted a loan of $88 million to jumpstart construction. With that appropriation, Fleming said the bonding capacity would have moved above $400 million.
UW would be required to pay back the $88 million appropriation to the LSRA – better known as the “rainy-day fund” – over a 20-year period at an interest rate no higher than 4.5 percent.
However, the Senate Appropriations Committee reduced that appropriation to $10 million on Wednesday.
Backers of the bill, like House Speaker Steve Harshman, R-Casper, one of its sponsors, have argued the rules surrounding the $88 million loan means the Legislature would be likely to make more money off the loan than it would via market investments.
Senators on the Appropriations Committee, however, expressed skepticism.
Sen. Larry Hicks, R-Baggs, said the future market returns from the LSRA are likely to be much higher than the 2 percent returns seen in recent years.
Trustee John McKinley said UW’s “rough cost estimate” for the new dorms is $367 million. That estimate includes $230 million for construction; $57.5 million in indirect construction costs; $10 million for site preparation; $15 million for a 400-vehicle parking garage; $20 million for demolition; $10 million for renovations of remaining dorms and the Washakie Dining Center, and $24 million for a new dining center.
Bebout suggested Tuesday he might vote against the bill if he feels UW is planning “Cadillac”-quality dorms.
Legislators backing the dorms proposal have pushed for top-quality buildings, and urged against investing in cheap “stick-built” housing like Bison Run Village.
“What we want to have is dorms that will be there for a long time and can be remodeled inside,” McKinley said. “We can’t remodel the existing high rises right now because of how they’re constructed.”
Bebout said he wasn’t comfortable with construction projects that adhere to costly historic preservation plans.
“If you want to build expensive buildings that are going to last forever, that’s your board of trustees’ decision to do that, but I’m not into using state funds to do it,” Bebout said. “I’m not going to support it, and my constituency is not going to support it, either.”
The Senate Appropriations Committee has also voted to strike a section of the bill that would have provided $3.5 million to the city of Laramie “to conduct a traffic study and to improve traffic efficiency on Ninth Street between Ivinson Avenue and Flint Street and 22nd Street between Grand Avenue and Willett Drive to mitigate any potential impacts created by the restricted access to 15th Street from Ivinson Avenue to Lewis Street necessitated by the construction and implementation of the University of Wyoming student housing project.”
Hicks said that appropriation would be premature, since it’s not yet known what utility and other traffic improvements are needed.
He also noted that the State Loan and Investments Board already has a running grant program the city can tap for improvements related to the dorm-construction.
“I think the SLIB board will be sympathetic,” Hicks said.
Sen. Glenn Moniz, R-Laramie, promised to introduce more amendments on the Senate floor that would increase the city of Laramie’s involvement in the construction.
