Since World War I, donuts and the Salvation Army have had a symbiotic relationship.
During the war, Salvation Army volunteers served donuts to soldiers near the front lines as way to boost morale. Since then, the organization has continued to deliver donuts to veterans and other groups.
In 1938, Salvation Army established National Donut Day, which serves as a fundraiser to support its operations.
“I can remember when I was a child, standing on the corner with my mother, who was handing out these donut tags,” said Marian Paxton, a Salvation Army volunteer. “That was probably in the 1940s.”
Here in Laramie, UniWyo Federal Credit Union celebrated National Donut Day on May 30 by offering free donuts to the public. At the same time, Salvation Army sold raffle tickets for the prize of a dozen free donuts a week for three months, courtesy of Daylight Donuts.
The drawing took place June 15, and the winner was Mindy Uitterdyk, vice president of marketing at UniWyo, who bought some tickets on behalf of the credit union.
She said the dozen free donuts will make their way each week either to credit union employees or into the community.
“We’ll go spread the love in Laramie,” she said.
Proceeds from the fundraiser will support Salvation Army’s work in the Laramie community. The organization works mainly in collaboration with Interfaith-Good Samaritan to help people with utility bills, rent payments and stays in hotel rooms.
A volunteer social worker is available to meet with the public from 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. every Friday at the Laramie Soup Kitchen, 104 S. Fourth St. The organization can also be reached at 399-8750 or by mail at P.O. Box 1064, Laramie, WY 82073.
All the money the organization raises in Laramie stays in Laramie, Paxton said, and the group operates with almost no overhead.
“We’re all volunteers,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.