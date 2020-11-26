Relative Theatrics announced that it is joining with others around the country to support local communities, artists, and nonprofits through Small Business Saturday®, Artists Sunday, and GivingTuesday.
Nov. 28, the day after Black Friday, is Small Business Saturday, when people are encouraged to shop small and to shop locally to support their communities.
Artists Sunday, on Nov. 29, falling between Black Friday, Small Business Saturday® and Cyber Monday, is a day dedicated to encouraging consumers to shop with artists and give something special, unique, and hand-crafted this holiday season. GivingTuesday, on Dec. 1, is a day that encourages people to do good. It has grown into a global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate, and celebrate generosity.
Relative Theatrics appreciates the positive impact on Laramie of shopping small and locally. Relative Theatrics celebrates the culture artists create and the impact they have on our local community, while adding expression and beauty to our lives. Relative Theatrics believes that individuals can do a world of good through volunteerism and donating to nonprofits.
Just as Leean Kim Torske wrote “Stories are powerful. They give shape to our past, tell us how to feel about the moment we’re in, and pave the way that will be our future.” (source: “And the Wind Howls”)
To Anne Mason, founder and producing artistic director of Relative Theatrics, there is no time like the present to highlight the value of the arts.
“As we all currently navigate the twin pandemics of COVID-19 and systemic racism, the theatre serves as a safe, brave space for asking the relevant questions facing society, for developing empathy and understanding of differing perspectives, and for envisioning how we want our brave new world to operate in the days to come.”
Mason went on to state that all of it is made possible by generous contributions from community members.
“Thank you for supporting Risky, Relevant, Real Theatre,” she said.
About Relative TheatricsRelative Theatrics is a local nonprofit theatre company whose purpose is to engage the community in dialogue about current issues through contemporary theatre. Relative Theatrics strives to present thought-provoking theatre that examines the joining qualities of the human race.
We believe that theatre is a forum with the power to illuminate the binding qualities of humanity and reinforce the ideals that as a society we have values that pose as common ground and emotions that relate us to one another. Taking artistic risk, we provide a community gathering place where thoughts can be exchanged about society, culture, and the power of creativity.
How You Can Support:
Relative Theatrics encourages you to Give the Gift of Theatre this holiday season by purchasing Subscription Packages or Individual Tickets for your friends and loved ones.
Any donations made on December 1st will help propel Relative Theatrics into 2021, bringing the organization closer to the Giving Tuesday Fundraising Goal of $2021.
Finally, if you appreciate Relative Theatrics, the best way to support is by helping spread the word. To quote the Relative Theatrics pre-show speech, “your word of mouth is our best form of advertisement!”
About Artists Sunday
Artists Sunday is the nationwide movement dedicated to supporting artists and recognizing the impact they have in enriching our lives, communities, and the economy. The powerful new effort is designed to make the Sunday after Thanksgiving the most profitable day of the year for artists. Consumers are encouraged to shop with artists and purchase creative, handcrafted gifts for the holidays. Artists Sunday follows Black Friday and Small Business Saturday, prior to Cyber Monday. Supporters include individual artists, economic development agencies and non-profit organizations across the country. To learn more about Artists Sunday artists, partners, sponsors, or involvement in promoting commerce with artists, please visit http://ArtistsSunday.com. Artists from across the country are participating in Artists Sunday, representing a full range of art, hand-crafted items, and performances. The diversity of artisans allows consumers to ‘shop art’ this Artists Sunday and give something personal and meaningful this holiday season.
