Going from store-to-store shopping or running a few quick errands downtown isn’t always easy for those with disabilities, so the Laramie Advisory Commission on Disabilities elected to use Disabilities Awareness Month this month to highlight businesses in Laramie that are particularly accessible for all citizens.
During its Tuesday meeting, the Laramie City Council issued a proclamation honoring the six businesses the commission noted as being particularly accessible to those with both mental and physical disabilities.
Mark Sparks, vice chair of the LACD, told the Boomerang earlier this month being accessible goes beyond simply following requirements set by the American’s with Disabilities Act.
“Everyone has to be ADA accessible,” Sparks said. “Even [with] ADA accessibility, you can meet the guidelines and still be very inaccessible”
The businesses recognized include Feeding Laramie Valley, Glacier Run Apartments, Safeway, Art and Soul Pottery, Landmark Event Staffing Services and the Studio City movie theater in the UW Plaza.
Having easily accessible buildings and programming can help individuals with disabilities become more integrated with the community, Sparks said — a much better alternative than isolation in a group home.
“We want people to be integrated in the community, because for their own mental health that’s proven to be very successful in helping people feel happier,” Sparks said.
Sparks added the hope is by highlighting these businesses, more will start to follow suit and start to make improvements of their own.
“If they can start to see the impact they can have, I truly believe this community will help out,” Sparks said.
Although Sparks said the Laramie community is already very supportive of those with disabilities, he hoped the awareness from Disability Awareness Month helps residents or neighbors think of new ways they can be helpful.
“Even if you shovel your sidewalk, that’s a little thing you can do to help an individual with disabilities that you’re not seeing,” Sparks said. “It doesn’t take any special skills, it doesn’t take any special knowledge, you don’t even have to know an individual with a disability to be an advocate or to be helpful for an individual with a disability.”
Another part of Disabilities Awareness Month was an activity where members of the Laramie City Council tried to maneuver around downtown in wheelchairs. Sparks said the event was important to “get those decision-makers at the table and to have them understand what being a disability advocate is.”
Looking to next year’s Disabilities Awareness Month, Sparks said he hoped to get more community involvement nominating accessible businesses.
