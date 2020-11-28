On Friday, the Laramie Boomerang newspapers did not arrive and was not unloaded from the truck until nearly 10 a.m. The cause for the delay was due to a transportation concern in Cheyenne. Consequently, no home delivery took place.
For households that receive home delivery, today’s edition of the newspaper also includes the Friday publication.
The Laramie Boomerang apologizes for the inconvenience and thanks you for your understanding.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.