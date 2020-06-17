Due to post office issues, those who receive their Thursday Boomerang by carrier will not receive their newspapers until Friday. Those who receive their Thursday Boomerang via the U.S. Postal Service will receive their newspapers on schedule.
The Boomerang apologizes for this inconvenience.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.