Mindfulness practice for Tweens and Teens is scheduled for 4-5 p.m. Wednesday at the Unitarian-Universalist Fellowship of Laramie, 1402 Gibbon St.
Free mindfulness practice is offered by Michelle Visser, a certified teacher with five years experience teaching youth in middle school and high school, according to a news release.
Email Visser at mindfulevolutionlaramie@gmail.com or go to www.mindfulevolution.net for more information.
Studio 523
looking for singers
Studio 253 is casting singers to record the soundtrack album of its 2018 musical production, “A Pocketful of Dirt.”
Director Deborah Kassner is seeking both children (ages 8 and older) and adults to perform on this album, which features songs with a distinctly Irish flavor.
The ability to read music is not required.
Singers will learn the songs from lyric sheets and audio recordings.
The director is looking for singers who can create a solid group sound, who demonstrate the ability to work well with others and who are dedicated to learning the music in a short period of time.
Auditions will be by appointment Jan. 2-4.
Participation in the CD recording project is free.
Audition pieces and additional information about rehearsal and recording schedules can be found on the “Auditions” page under the “More” tab at www.laramiechildrensmusicaltheater.weebly.com
Email Kassner at deborah.lcmtw@gmail.com for more information.
This program is supported, in part, by a grant from the Wyoming Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Arts.
Plainsmen Pathways
to continue Feb. 20
The third of four Plainsmen Pathways events is planned for Feb. 20. Students can visit with employers in the community, according to a news release.
All events are from 2-3:30 p.m. during intervention and enrichment in the Laramie High School Commons Area. The schedule of four events is as follows:
FEB. 20: Business/tech/education
APRIL 2: Art/public service/volunteer/other
Contact Jessica M. Rasmussen at jessica.rasmussen@wyo.gov or 745-3160 to be part of these events or for more information.
Openings at local Montessori school
The Montessori Children’s House of Laramie, a local nonprofit preschool, has openings for students ages 3-5, according to a news release. The preschool prides itself on fostering a love of learning. Children are taught by a Montessori certified teacher and use Montessori materials, which encourage hands-on, self-directed learning. Music, art and outdoor time are also a part of the curriculum, the release states.
Snacks and nap/rest time are included in the child’s day.
Half-, school- and full-day options are available.
Those interested in learning more can email callie.mchl@gmail.com or call 460-9220 from 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Mondays-Fridays.
Preschool openings,
scholarships available
The Wyoming Department of Education recently approved a grant to the Albany County Preschool Program to promote kindergarten readiness and school success for children in the Laramie area, according to a news release. The grant supports the employment of highly qualified and certified preschool teachers and access to a developmentally appropriate curriculum in a nationally accredited program.
This combination supports the students’ mastery of the Wyoming Early Learning Foundations and their improved chances for success when they enter elementary school. The Preschool Program operates in four Laramie locations: Linford Elementary School, Slade Elementary School, Basic Beginnings North and Basic Beginnings South, the release states. All four locations are accredited by the National Association for the Education of Young Children and feature teachers with early childhood teaching endorsements from the Wyoming Professional Teaching Standards Board. Morning and afternoon sessions are hosted at each location. Enrollment is available to any child who will be 3 years old by Sept. 15 and not yet in kindergarten. Scholarships to cover the cost of tuition are available to qualifying families. Registration is being accepted for all locations. Email laramietanfpreschool@gmail.com or call 742-9332 and ask for Jan for more information regarding the program, scholarship details or to register.
