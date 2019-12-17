Sources of Strength Hosts After School Activities
By George Yost
Every day after school during the month of December, Laramie High School’s Sources of Strength club will offer different activities for students.
The variety of activities that are available to participate in includes trivia contests, a talent show, a video game and cosplay competition and even holiday hallway karaoke on the final day before winter break.
The idea to host these events originally came from LHS councilor Brian Lee who was approached by Laramie Cares, a suicide prevention program that was willing to gift the high school money to host an activity during the holiday season.
Their goal was to provide an activity for students to unwind and hopefully de-stress after school during the month of December because the holidays can be a stressful time for many students.
“A big part of it is anytime we provide opportunities for individuals to just be, even if they aren’t per say, preforming at the talent show, they can still show up and maybe get inspired to do something, maybe they laugh or maybe their mood gets boosted, and that’s part of it,” Lee said.
After being contacted by Laramie Cares, Lee and his intern, Brittney Marlow, went out one day to the cafeteria during lunch and asked students what they would like to do.
“We kind of prompted it with ideas, so for instance me and Ms. Marlow came up with cosplay and it was just one of those things that I didn’t realize that many kids would be into it and a lot of kids were extremely enthusiastic about it,” Lee said.
While some of the activities, like trivia, are Lee’s idea, many of the activities being offered were designed around what students wanted.
To provide incentives for students to participate in the activities, the money donated by Laramie Cares will go towards the purchasing of after school snacks and gift cards from various businesses which students can win by participating.
To help host the event, Lee enlisted the help of the Sources of Strength club which is sponsored by LHS teachers Nichol Bondurant and Will Plumb.
Sources of Strength believes that the healthier each individual student is the healthier the community is, whether it’s physical, mental or emotional health and promoting the health and welfare of each individual student.
That made them the perfect group to help with the after school activities as the whole purpose of them is to provide an opportunity for students to have something to do after school which is fun and relaxing.
“A large portion of our student population isn’t involved with proactive community minded events like this right after school, so we definitely want to capture that group and even if you are involved in different things it’s just a de-stressor for students as well,” Lee said.
All of the activities will take place from 3:30-5 p.m. and students can get involved by talking to Lee or Bondurant to get more information. They can also sign up with Pam Fisher in the counseling office.
Spanish Honor Society to Host Artesanías de Navidad
By Andromeda Erikson
On Friday this week, Laramie High School’s Spanish Honor Society will host Artesanías de Navidad in the commons area after school.
The event focuses on getting the community involved in the traditions of Spanish-speaking countries during the holiday season.
Katia Oler, a student-member of Spanish Honor society, explained that the purpose is “to show people different cultures, celebrate them and spread Christmas cheer that way.”
Admission is free for Laramie’s community and youth to participate in Artesanías de Navidad.
Students in Spanish Honor Society prepare Spanish themed activities, decorations and food for Artesanías de Navidad in the LHS cafeteria.
“Hispanic families in Laramie can reconnect to their roots and help introduce their children to their culture,” student Leila Johnson said.
It is largely catered towards children with the goal of exposing them to Spanish culture with active games and crafts.
“Different people are doing different things, so we’re going to have someone doing cup piñatas, and then someone’s cooking tortillas and I’m in charge of hot chocolate,” Oler said.
This Friday will mark the third year that Spanish Honor Society has put on the event.
Recently, the club has also been selling t-shirts with the Spanish Honor Society logo to raise money.
The next big event for Spanish Honor Society students is International Night which takes place next semester.
During International Night, Spanish Honor Society partners with International Club and other LHS student clubs to provide food, performances and presentations from various cultures around the world.
The clubs sell tickets for International Night to fundraise.
Last year, tickets cost $10.
Beyond fundraising, events like Artesanías de Navidad and International Night provide the club’s students with an opportunity to accumulate their necessary volunteer hours.
Members of Spanish Honor Society must accumulate at least eight hours of volunteer service within the club’s activities.
Students with good grades in high level Spanish classes like Spanish 4 and 5 or AP Spanish are picked by the Spanish teacher and club sponsor, Diane Chamberlain, to join Spanish Honor Society.
The club is largely student run with members Sam Miller and Alhena Islam organizing many of Spanish Honor Society’s events.
They meet every other Wednesday at lunch.
In the AP Spanish classes, students have been preparing for the AP test using the new “AP classroom” resources introduced by the College Board.
AP Spanish Language is also working on the Capstone Project.
For the Capstone Project, students in AP Spanish Language must interview a Spanish-speaking person.
The interview must be conducted entirely in Spanish.
The purpose of the Capstone Project is to make Spanish students practice the language in conversation.
“It forces you to translate and produce quickly,” Oler said.
Students in the class conduct multiple interviews for the Capstone Project throughout the year.
The most recent interview focused on the holidays, and the last interview of the year will focus on politics.
Speech and Debate Tournament
By Fiona Mobley
Laramie High School Speech and Debate participated and did well at the first tournament of the year at Cheyenne South High School recently.
LHS’s Speech and Debate’s tournament was the first one that the new members went to and all of them said that it went great.
“I think it went well. I feel as a team we all did well. We supported each other and worked well and such,” Ripp Sandberg said.
Even though some LHS students didn’t do as well as others, they were still able to learn what they can do to succeed in future tournaments from the ballots they received at the next practice.
Overall, at the tournament almost all of the novices won an award and placed in finals.
Since it was the first tournament, the whole team was nervous and excited for the competition.
“I was very nervous. [The rounds] were better after the first time we did it and having a partner made it a lot better,” Sandberg said.
Sandberg is in an event called duet with his partner Nellie Newman in which they perform a memorized piece together.
Paul Steinke, one of the varsity members, explained how he was excited for the tournament and how it felt great to be back at one. He also mentioned how he cried out of joy with how well all of the novices did.
Since it was the first tournament the students were still trying out their debate cases and the interpretive pieces they used. They also needed to deal with some annoying things.
A part of the tournament that distracted the varsity members was that instead of paper ballots, the judges had to type on the computer so the competitor would know when they messed up since the judge would suddenly type it up.
This also prevented the LHS team from improving over the weekend since they needed to wait until Patricia Smith, the head coach of the team, printed the ballots so they could work on what they messed up on.
The whole team explained how they will be better at the next tournament because they now know what to expect from the tournaments in the future.
The tournament was on Nov. 22-23, going from 1 p.m.-8 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m.-6 p.m. on Saturday, including the awards ceremony.
The next tournament for the LHS Speech and Debate team is at Cheyenne East High School on Dec. 20-Dec. 21.
Chemistry tie-dye lab
By Bridger Michaud
Applications in Chemistry classes at LHS participated in a tie-dye lab that was entertaining and helped students understand a real-world application of their unit.
The tie-dye lab was made to enforce students’ understanding about covalent bonding and how atoms can attract to each other.
“We are covering covalent bonds and when you tie-dye a shirt with good dyes, it actually forms a bond to the cotton, so that’s where it fits in [to the unit],” LHS chemistry teacher Tamara Bretting said.
The student’s tie-dye lab was delayed after the week of Thanksgiving due to the unforeseen snow-day that extended the break.
“Usually we have them tie-dye the week of Thanksgiving and they wear their shirt to the test the week after Thanksgiving for extra-credit, but we had a snow-day,” Bretting said.
The actual tie-dye lab took place the first week of December, after the Thanksgiving break to make up for the snow-day.
Bretting had to continue with the curriculum while students completed the lab at different times.
“We did make-up tie-dye and kind of scrambled last week: before school, after school, lunch and I&E,” Bretting said
The majority of students in Bretting’s class were seen wearing tie-dye shirts on Dec. 9, the day of the test.
Students were able to try different types of tie-dye, but the most common type was the spiral style which consisted of students twisting a shirt in the center with a rod. They then had to use rubber bands around the circle of the fabric in order to keep the shirt’s shape.
The dye was then placed on the shirts in any pattern the students wanted.
“They always come out well, I have liked every shirt that I’ve ever seen,” Bretting said.
The class is supplied with very good dyes that resist fading in the wash. As she said, the dyes they used form a bond with the cotton used to make the shirt and become a part of the shirt, while most off-brand dyes only color the shirt and will fade after the first wash.
After a long wait for the dyes in the compound and the shirt to combine, students rinse their shirts under water until the water comes out clear, meaning there are no extra dyes to stain the pattern once they unravel their shirts.
A covalent bond involves two non-metal atoms sharing electrons to create strong bonds.
In this case, the dyes are fiber-reactive and attach to the cellulose of the cotton shirt, creating a covalent bond, which is one of the strongest bonds in chemistry.
