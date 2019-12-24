LHS Baking Competitions
By Victoria Randall
The Laramie High School baking and cooking classes participated in some competitive activities that included versions of the TV shows “Chopped” and “Cupcake Wars.”
The cooking classes participated in a “Chopped” style competition with MRE’s as the mystery basket ingredient along with a ‘pantry’ of veggies and protein.
“Chopped” is a TV show where four chefs must make a three-course meal from all the ingredients that are provided to them such as gummy bears or eggplant. After each round, one chef is eliminated.
An MRE is a meal ready to eat that was provided by the National Guard which was a premade meal that has lots of nutrients and calories but little flavor.
The 6th hour cooking class combined with the 6th hour history classes to do this competition since both learned about food rations during the wars.
The student’s goal was to make a decent meal from the MRE with three ingredients from the pantry but they had foods like eggs, flour and sugar at their disposal.
The students were put through challenges during their cooking like linking arms and only the people on the ends could touch the food.
“If they disconnected, they might lose an item from the pantry or get something like spam added to their items that they have to use,” LHS cooking teacher Kallie Poncelow said.
If they completed the challenge, they could get another item from the pantry.
The students had to work together to be creative enough to make a tasteless meal into something that someone wanted to eat by applying the skills they have learned throughout the semester.
This competition was not judged by teachers, although they were invited to come in and taste the meals. Also invited were some previous cooking students on their winter break from college.
There were three Baking 1 classes that participated in “Cupcake Wars.”
“They competed in an inner class competition and then against each other for Cupcake War champion,” Poncelow said.
There were groups of six students in each class that each designed a cupcake stand with their choice of cupcakes, frosting and filling.
The theme was winter sports so the students would make cupcakes from scratch to design ski slopes or ice rinks.
The cupcakes in each class were judged by teachers around the building and then the winners from each class were judged.
“These activities are a good way to end before Christmas Break because no one wants to sit down and do tests like they are in other classes,” Poncelow said.
This gives students a break and allows them to get up and move around for at least one period throughout the day.
The school had a food truck rally during lunch on Thursday Dec. 19 and the International Foods class did their own food trucks in class on Dec. 20.
They made a dish from their food truck and made it into samples for the teachers to try those foods as well.
FFA Christmas Caroling at Retirement Homes
By Michael Chione
The Snowy Range FFA chapter went caroling at a few different retirement homes on the evening of Dec. 10.
The first place the Snowy Range FFA chapter visited was the Laramie Care Center. They sang several well-known songs which the seniors enjoyed.
“It was a lot of fun when we all arrived we were just wondering how all the seniors would react,” chapter member Wyatt Bullock said.
They performed in the dining room with many of the occupants sitting down to dinner and listening to the chapter singing songs such as “Deck the Halls,” and “Jingle Bells.” It was a good community centered activity to bring young people in contact with seniors they aren’t normally going to see on a regular basis.
The chapter visited Spring Wind Assisted Living as well as Ivinson Home for Ladies and sang their songs to many of the occupants.
President of the Snowy Range Chapter Saige Ward and Wyatt Bullock helped lead the rest of the chapter in their singing.
“The seniors definitely enjoyed us singing to them they really got into the singing cause a lot of them were singing with us,” Bullock said.
The employees that work with the seniors also enjoyed the songs because they liked seeing a bunch of high schoolers come and sing to the people they have to work with every day.
At the Ivinson Home only a few women came out to hear the FFA chapter sing to them.
Afterwords, the FFA chapter went back to the high school and had a white elephant where they all exchanged presents by doing a drawing. Then they all got to eat and drink.
The chapter sung all their songs to the seniors who enjoyed the visit.
The chapter will meet up again soon to prepare for competitions for all of their different events such as Ag issues, Meat judging and Ag mechanics as well as many other different events the FFA chapter does and hopefully go on to state to prepare for the National convention.
FFA students can take what they learn with them after high school and they can pursue careers in those fields that they are interested in.
Many students that have been a part of FFA for most of their high school careers can get a state degree that would give them better job opportunities because they were doing agriculture related jobs at home.
Make a Wish
By Zoe Bartrop
Laramie High School participates in the Make-A-Wish Foundation fundraising this holiday season.
The Make-A-Wish Foundation grants children who have incurable diseases or are dying from an illness a wish they want so they can have a great experience in life. Make-A-Wish is a national foundation.
The Tri-Delta sorority in Laramie teams with LHS to organize fundraisers for the foundation to help these kids get their wishes.
“We write letters to Santa to help donate the money,” Learning Support Center teacher Annie Wright said.
Macys sponsors the make a wish foundation and they have the program where you write letters to Santa. When you write a letter, Macys donates one dollar in your name.
At LHS the student council and one of the counselors, Kim Dale, organizes and collects all the letters from the students who go to school there.
“For the last four years LSC has always been asked to write letters, and we usually do a pretty good job,” Wright says.
The letters are just simple things like “I want a bike” and then you just sign your first name and turn the letter in. One student can write as many letters as they want.
“Laramie High School has always had anywhere between two to three kids that qualify for make a wish, so we always try to get at least 14 thousand letters written, because the average wish costs seven thousand dollars, and with 14 thousand that’s enough for two wishes,” Wright said.
Within the last two years the LSC class alone at LHS has made over 10 thousand letters for the foundation.
Last year’s school year LHS raised over 17 thousand for the foundation. This year a sorority house in Laramie decided to match the money that LHS raised.
“I have been here for five years and we have done it every year that I have been here, and I remember one girl at the old high school putting it together. There wasn’t very many, but we’ve progressively really pushed it the last couple years to try to make it worth it,” Wright said.
In the app store there is also now an app you can get to help raise money for the foundation.
LHS’s personal goal every year that they have participated is to raise $14,000 from the letters.
The high school has actually helped a few kids through this program get their wishes with all the letters they have written.
“We helped a girl a couple of years ago go to Costa Rica from the make a wish program, and it is really cool to know that you helped and you were a part of making that happen for someone and the kids at the high school here do a great job,” Wright said.
One of the students who goes to school at LHS, Erin Chavis, wrote over 500 letters and she helped recruit tons of other students to help write these letters for the make a wish foundation.
Library Bulletin Board
By Katia Oler
This year, the library is hosting a new avenue of information-they have an entire bulletin board dedicated to sharing about different students at Laramie High School.
In November, there were leaves where students could write what they were grateful for, and this December, there are penguins, snowflakes, and igloos where students can write about a tradition they have this time of year, Christmas or otherwise.
“It’s kind of nice to have the students who come in here be engaged in some way, and to express themselves...families are all different and unique [so] it’s nice to see [their different traditions],” library paraprofessional Stephanie Cossairt said.
In order to participate, students grab one of the laminated cut outs, write on it with a provided sharpie and staple their tradition on the bulletin board wherever they choose.
Already, many students have put their traditions up on the bulletin board, creating a flying effect on the blue paper setup.
“It’s nice for kids to get involved and have something to say, and we get to hear their voice,” librarian Reesa Florom said.
There are many ways to participate, going beyond just putting up a tradition. Other than adding to the board, the idea is that everyone can see and learn from those around them.
“Aside from us enjoying it, I’ve noticed other students going up there and reading them, and it’s kind of nice to see them appreciating someone else’s tradition...And maybe these are some traditions that have gone on for generations, and maybe there are some that just their family started,” Cossairt said.
There are no requirements for a tradition to be included, nor any sort of registration for students.
It can be old or new, Christmas or Valentines, or any other sort of different arrangement, creating a symbolic arrangement of traditions of all different sorts coexisting on the same bulletin board.
These notes are also anonymous, which allows students to include responses without fear of judgement.
“I think it’s fun and interesting and good for us to learn about each other in any way, shape or form we can. Otherwise we oftentimes only learn about each other in the little group of friends that we have. And even though these are quite anonymous, which is the safety of it… this is still a way with that anonymity to learn about each other,” Florom said.
After having viewed other traditions, many students have seen what they have in common with their peers, and new ways of doing things that they may have never considered before.
Some students have taken this as an opportunity to adopt new traditions in their lives, based off what they see on the board.
In the end, the whole thing is designed to further the purpose of LHS-to bring students together by showing them that we are more alike than different, encourage students to try new things, and of course, to be kind.
