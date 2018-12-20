BDAR offering holiday adoption special
Black Dog Animal Rescue recently announced its December adoption promotion, Home for the Holidays.
The promotion will run through all of December. During this time, adoption fees will be waived on all adult cats. Kittens and adult dogs (excluding PACK Program graduates) will be available for adoption for a fee of only $75.
All animals adopted from Black Dog Animal Rescue are spayed or neutered, current on all age-appropriate vaccinations and microchipped. BDAR encourages anyone interested in adopting a pet this holiday season to go to www.bdar.org or call 307-514-4024.
Foster Grandparents collecting pet food
In honor of Martin Luther King National Day of Service, the grandparents of the Foster Grandparents of the Wyoming Rockies are hosting their third annual pet food drive.
In previous years, hundreds of pounds of pet food were collected and distributed to and through Interfaith-Good Samaritan.
This year’s collection is planned through Jan. 20.
Collection boxes are located at Murdoch’s Ranch and Home Supply, The Feed Store, C & A Pet and Livestock Supply, Alpine Animal Hospital and Gem City Veterinary Services and the building at LaBonte Park. Call Foster Grandparents at 307-223-1051 for more information.
