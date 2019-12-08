Dec. 8: Our Town 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email 1 of 5 Buy Now Cave Climbing by Teresa Arens Buy Now Sunset from Laramie Peak by Rich Rottman Buy Now The Wyoming Sky by Robin Vicchy Buy Now Wyoming Tough by Nancy Pratt Funke Almost Winter by Matt Blakeman Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. WEBSITE ACCESS Subscribe to the website or link account for current print subscribers Stop / Start Service Gift Subscribe Pay Bill Change Address Place an Ad Delivery Issues? Sign up to receive daily headlines! Place a Classified Ad Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesLife flight company MARC leaves LaramieJazlynn Marie Papa-Brown154-acre subdivision gets plat approvalDefunct dealership files counter suit against Nissan‘Hundreds’ still needed for census jobs in Albany County; pay rate increasedGosar: 'She could have been me ... I could have been her'Benjamin D. BowenDec. 3: On the RecordDec. 5: On the RecordMyrtle R. Peterson Forney Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedEdmonds: Wyoming liberals: Be careful what you wish for (4)Wantulok letter: Cowley resident writes to Boomerang about Wyoming RNC (3)Buchanan: Let's Compromise on Our Constitution (3)McDaniel: How can parties view discrimination so differently? (2)Council, lawmakers discuss ways to give cities more revenue autonomy (2)County planning board votes down aquifer boundary petition (1)UW wants better deal on state loan (1)Veteran’s Day events scheduled for Laramie (1)County starts diversion program for college-aged adults (1)Greller letter: ‘Changes … have implications for our future’ (1) GET THE PAPER Subscribe to the print or e-edition of the Boomerang! Calendar Browse Today's events Submit Classifieds 2 Real Estate 2 Homes for Sale 10 Property For Rent 1 Homes for Rent 2 Storage Space for Rent 0 Cars & Vehicles 2 Jobs 1 General Labor & Warehouse Jobs 1 Other Jobs Partner Papers
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.