Eagle Scout Project by Kassy Swain: Al Swain, of Laramie, helps his grandson Kaden Swain, of Mayetta, Kansas, work on his Eagle Scout project. Kaden is a member of Hoyt/Mayetta Troop 173. His project was to build a fishing dock on the pond at the local city park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.