Corrections
A story on page A3 of Wednesday’s Laramie Boomerang, “’Year of Wyoming Women’ declared by Tourism office,” contained an error. The first female court bailiff in Wyoming was Martha Atkinson. The mistake was due to source error.
POLICY: If there is a mistake in a previous paper, it is the Laramie Boomerang’s policy to run a correction. If you find an error, call Joel Funk at 755-3328 or email news@laramieboomerang.com by 4 p.m. and the correction will appear on the next publication date.
Prison light show to continue
The public is invited to experience the magic of lights during a free dazzling show of more than 10,000 lights, 20 displays, synchronized to favorite holiday songs, making it one of the largest light shows in the county, according to a news release. Nightly shows are planned for 5:30-11:30 p.m. daily through Jan. 1 at the Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site, 975 Snowy Range Road. Visitors can watch from the comfort of their cars in the spacious parking lot by turning their radios to 99.5 FM.
Contact Deborah Cease at deborah.cease@wyo.gov or 745-3733. Or go to http://wyoparks.state.wy.us/index.php/places-to-go/wyoming-territorial-prison for more information.
UW announces holiday closures
Most University of Wyoming business and administrative offices will be closed Dec. 22- Jan. 1 for the Christmas and New Year’s holidays, as well as winter break.
Normal business hours will resume Jan. 2.
Coe Library will close at 5:30 p.m. Friday and it will not reopen until 8 a.m. Jan. 2. All other library branches will be closed Dec. 22-Jan. 1.
Half Acre Recreation and Wellness Center will be closed Dec. 22-26 and Dec. 29-Jan. 1. The pool will be closed Dec. 22-Jan. 1. Half Acre will be open from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 27-28 and from 6 a.m.-8 p.m. during weekdays starting Jan. 2. It will be open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Jan. 26 and noon-8 p.m. Jan. 27. Spring semester hours begin Jan. 28.
The UW Art Museum will close at 5 p.m. Friday and will reopen Jan. 2. Normal hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays and from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursdays. Extended Thursday hours will not be observed in January; they will resume Feb. 7.
The UW Geological Museum will close at 4 p.m. Friday. The museum will reopen Jan. 2 with reduced hours (noon-3 p.m.) through Jan. 26. Normal hours — 10a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays — will resume Jan. 28.
LaramieLink Dial-A-Ride service will end at 2 a.m. Wednesday. Normal service will resume at 10 a.m. Jan. 26. The Campus Commuter will operate on the holiday schedule Dec. 19-21 and Jan. 2-25. All UW transit services will be unavailable Dec. 22-Jan. 1. Go to www.uwyo.edu/tps/transit/holiday-schedule.html for more information and to view a schedule.
The Wyoming Union will close at 7 p.m. Friday. It will reopen Jan. 2, with operating hours of 7 a.m.-7 p.m. during weekdays, and it will be closed weekends. Normal hours will resume Jan. 28.
UW residence halls will reopen at 8 a.m. Jan. 25. Spring semester classes begin Jan. 28.
City offices closed Monday, Tuesday for New Year’s
The city of Laramie administrative offices will be closed in observance of New Year’s Eve on Monday and New Year’s Day on Tuesday. Go to www.cityoflaramie.org for information on office hours for Solid Waste, Recycling and/or the Recreation Center.
