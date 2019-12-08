How to submit to Local BriefsLocal Briefs publish once in Sunday newspapers. If you have a Local Brief you’d like to submit, send it to news@laramieboomerang.com. Include who, what, when, where, why and how in the brief, as well as the cost and where to go for more information, if applicable. Word limit for briefs is 125 words. Briefs will be published in chronological order, and if space prohibits publication, some briefs might be moved to the next available Sunday. Submitting information for briefs does not preclude the Laramie Boomerang from possibly writing a story on it. All submissions will be edited for grammar, style, spelling, libel and length. The deadline is 5 p.m. Fridays for the next Sunday publication. Contact Kayla Dumas at 755-3333 or Joel Funk at 755-3328 for more information.
Laramie Suicide Prevention Hotline availableThe Laramie Suicide Prevention Hotline is a 24-hour crisis line that you can call or text if you are feeling scared, depressed, alone, angry, or any other painful feelings that are hard to deal with by yourself. Call or text. 307-977-7777.
Sometimes the last thing you want to do is talk about the way you are feeling, but often that is the one thing that will help you feel better.
Calls are free and you will be connected with someone in Laramie who is trained to talk or text to those in crisis.
We are here and we want to help.
Edwards Livestock joins membership of American Angus AssociationEdwards Livestock, of Laramie, is a new member of the American Angus Association®, reports Mark McCully, CEO of the national breed organization headquartered in Saint Joseph, Missouri.
The Association records ancestral information and keeps production records and genomic data on individual animals to develop industry-leading selection tools for its members. The programs and services of the Association and its entities — Angus Genetics Inc., Angus Productions Inc., Certified Angus Beef LLC and the Angus Foundation — help members to advance the beef cattle business by selecting the best animals for their herds and marketing quality genetics for the beef cattle industry and quality beef for consumers.
Laramie Woman’s Club & Holiday Haircuts for StudentsThrough personal contributions from members, LWC was able to donate 36 gift certificates for hair cuts to students of School Success. Participating salons were The Cutting Cube, Great Clips & Visions.
This project is part of a two-year commitment by LWC to School Success which began last year with the contribution of refrigerators for the Jr. High and High School and a donation of $3,500.00 — the proceeds of their 5th annual Bunco Party. LWC will support School Success through May 2020.
School Success assists Laramie’s homeless students in Jr. High & High School with a large variety of personal needs. Examples of smaller projects LWC supports on an on-going basis are donations of personal hygiene products and socks.
Church choir to perform todayThe United Presbyterian Church Choir will be performing Joseph Martin and Heather Sorenson’s cantata “Christmas Dreams” at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. today in the Sanctuary. The UPC Choir performed with 290 voices, Christmas Dreams as a World Premiere in Carnegie Hall last month. Please come and enjoy this Advent Celebration at 215 S. 11th St.
WOTM planning annual tea partThe Women of the Moose are hosting the ninth annual Moose Christmas Tea Party from 2-4 p.m. today at the Moose Lodge, 409 S. Third St. Proceeds will be benefiting the Albany County School Backpack Program and Moose Charities. There will be an assortment of sweet desserts, exotic cuisine, and lots of other goodies with beverages for your enjoyment, along with a background of Christmas music provided by “Rock the House” (Trevis Vanlandingham) to inspire the seasonal mood. There will be a “teapot” and Christmas decoration auction. We are asking for a donation of $10 for adults and $5 for children. If you want to attend with a large group, please call the Lodge at 742-2998 to make a reservation.
Candle Lighting Ceremony planned for todayThe Albany County Bereaved Parents Support Group, in conjunction with Ivinson Memorial Hospital, will join others throughout the world in a memorial candle lighting ceremony designed to unite family and friends as they light candles to honor the memories of the sons, daughters, brothers, sisters and grandchildren who left too soon. The ceremony is from 6:30-7:30 p.m. today in the IMH Atrium, 255 N. 30th St. The program includes readings, songs, announcement of the children’s names and lighting of candles. Refreshments are offered following the program. Bring a photo of your child for display if you wish. Refreshments and time to socialize are offered following the program. Contact Jennifer Curran at bereavedparentsalbanyco@gmail.com or 760-8670 or go to https://www.compassionatefriends.org/wcl/?state=wy for more information.
Board to meet MondayThe Albany County Historic Preservation Board meeting is at 6 p.m. in Room 105 of the Albany County Courthouse, 525 Grand Ave. Email Blair Bales at j.blair.bales@gmail.com or find the board on Facebook for more information.
Class of ’70 planning reunionThe graduating Class of 1970 for LHS, Prep and Rock River, is organizational meetings for the 50 year reunion. Join us at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at O’Dwyers to help with planning and committee work.
ACGS to meet TuesdayThe next Albany County Genealogical Society (ACGS), planned for 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, will feature a guided tour of the American Heritage Center, 2111 Willett Drive. The group will meet at the information desk and conclude the tour by 5 pm. The tour will be geared toward genealogy records and other research resources available at the AHC. Meetings are free to the public. For more information, contact Katie Morgan at pksmorgan@msn.com or 399-3881.
Archaeological society to meet TuesdayCome join the June Frison Chapter of the Wyoming Archaeological Society for the last meeting of 2019 from 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesday in Room 150 of the University of Wyoming Anthropology Building, 12th and Lewis streets. The speaker this month is Amanda Castañeda, cultural records specialist with the State Historic Preservation Office. She will be delivering a talk titled “Lower Pecos Rock Art: Preservation of a Patterned Resource” after a short business meeting. You do not need to be a member of the Society to attend, but new members from the community with an interest in archaeology are always welcome to join. Contact Rachael Shimek at raeleashimek@gmail.com or 515-231-2003 or find the event on Facebook for more information.
Glass Ornament Workshop planned for WednesdayCreate custom ornaments to gift to friends and family or decorate your home. The workshop is from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at 4th Street Studios, 315 S. Fourth St. Admission is $35. No glass fusing experience is necessary — just relax, bring a snack and a beverage and create three ornaments with our brilliantly colored recycled glass. Learn how to cut glass and about the applications of frit, stringers and cones to accent your creations. Leave with three 3”x3” ornaments (or cut to smaller dimensions) equipped to hang for the holidays. All materials are included, and the event is BYOB. The workshop caps at 12 participants. Contact Ivy Thompson at artondemand@sciencelovesart.org or 717-712-6625 or go to www.sciencelovesart.org for more information.
Commission to meet WednesdayA regular meeting of the Albany County Planning and Zoning Commission is at 2 p.m. Wednesday in the Commissioners Room of the Albany County Courthouse. The agenda can be found at http://www.co.albany.wy.us .
IMH planning 2 eventsIvinson Memorial Hospital has two events coming up:
n Diabetic Support Group is from 4:30-5:30 p.m. Thursday. Join us to discuss, engage and learn about topics related to maintaining a healthful life with diabetes. We meet the second Thursday of every month, September-May, in the Turtle Rock Room at IMH, with group discussion led by healthcare professionals to explore the many sides of diabetes.
n Walk With A Doc is from 1:30-2:30 p.m. Dec. 15. Walk with a Doc is a national organization focused on encouraging healthy physical activity while reversing the consequences of a sedentary lifestyle. Join us as we take steps towards a healthy lifestyle at War Memorial Fieldhouse. The event is free for all ages.
PFLAG to meet Thursday
The monthly meeting of the PFLAG Laramie Chapter will be at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at St. Paul’s UCC, 602 Garfield St. PFLAG unites people who are lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) with families, friends and allies. Chapter meetings are hosted the second Thursday of the month. Meetings are open to all. For more information, email pflaglaramie@gmail.com.
Book group to meet ThursdayThe Second Story Book Group will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Second Story Bookstore, 105 Ivinson Ave. The group will discuss “Happiness” by Aminatta Forna.
“Happiness” tells the story of Attila, a Ghanaian psychiatrist, and Jean, an American studying the habits of urban foxes. It’s an examination of the immigrant experience and turns upon the disappearance of a child on London’s dark and unforgiving streets. It’s about love, trauma, and the ties that bind us together.
The Second Story Book Group meets on the second Thursday of every month. The selection for January is “The Nightingale” by Kristin Hannah. All are welcome to attend.
Plants, Place and People event set for FridayPlants, Place, and People: Intersections in Art, Ecosystem Science and Indigenous Knowledge is an exhibit featuring works by multiple artists, including artwork by Colleen Friday (M.S. Rangeland Ecology and Watershed Management) and Adrienne Vetter (M.F.A.), the creators and curators of the show.
An event is planned for 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday at the Berry Biodiversity Conservation Center, 10th and Lewis streets and is free to the public. Contact Dorothy Tuthill at dtuthill@uwyo.edu or 766-6279 or go to www.wyobiodiversity.org for more information.
Woman’s club planning meetingThe Laramie Woman’s Club will host its monthly meeting at noon Friday at the Alice Hardie Stevens Center. The December buffet will be catered by executive officers/chairman with a cost of $10. Entertainment will be by the Eppson Center for Seniors Melodees and an RSVP is required for this special holiday event. Call Janine Kropf at 209-523-3435 for additional information.
UW students plan suffrage-themed fundraiser at UWUniversity of Wyoming students in the first-year seminar “Food, Culture, Language” are bringing a piece of history back to life.
They will host a Wyoming suffrage tasting event and fundraiser from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday at the UW Holiday Market in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts.
Students selected a recipe from “The Woman Suffrage Cook Book,” originally published in 1886. They will offer free samples of the recipe to taste.
Hazel Homer-Wambeam, from Laramie, is researching the use of cookbooks in furthering the suffrage movement.
The event is sponsored by UW’s Service, Leadership and Community Engagement office and the UW Office of Engagement and Outreach.
For more information about the event, visit www.uwyo.edu/fye/karma-kitchen or email egwaltne@uwyo.edu.
UW’s Gala Holiday Concerts: A Real Reel HolidayThe University of Wyoming’s annual Gala Holiday Concerts have a Hollywood flavor this year, with a theme of A Real Reel Holiday. Much of the concert is holiday music from films and television, including music from “Home Alone,” “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” “A Charlie Brown Christmas” and Duke Ellington’s jazz version of “The Nutcracker” (broadcast on the TV show Playback). The concerts are at 3 p.m. Saturday and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 15 in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Concert Hall. Concert prices are $12 or $6 for students and $8 for senior citizens. Call 766-6666 to order tickets, or visit www.uwyo.edu/FineArts, or pick yours up at the Buchanan Center or Student Union box offices.
Book Binding class set for SaturdayJoin us as we explore techniques to start making our own books and pamphlets working with paper, thread and watercolor paints. The class is from 2-4 p.m. at 4th Street Studios, 315 S. Fourth St. In this art experience, we will create a mini book accomplished by simply folding and cutting. This ‘book’ can include cut out frames and sneaky pockets.The second book will be hand bound with a needle and thread. Watercolors will be provided to create unique pieces that can be used for gifts, small notebooks, journals, or art projects. All materials are included in the $15 admission, and the workshop caps at six students and is BYOB. Contact Ivy Thompson at artondemand@sciencelovesart.org or 717-712-6625 or go to www.sciencelovesart.org for more information.
Paint Pour: Magnets! Class set for Saturday
Whether you want to call it fluid art, liquid art or acrylic pouring, there’s nothing more satisfying than creating abstract masterpieces by letting pigment run wild. A class is planned for 2-4 p.m. Saturday at 4th Street Studios, 315 S. Fourth St. This form of abstract art uses acrylics with a runny consistency to create psychedelic paintings. There are endless creative possibilities thanks to different ways to combine acrylic paints and there’s something so satisfying about watching it spill across a surface. $15 per participant (includes two magnets and one 4x6” canvas) caps at 12 students. Contact Ivy Thompson at artondemand@sciencelovesart.org or 717-712-6625 or go to www.sciencelovesart.org for more information.
Sale, boutique set for Saturday
The Annual Holiday Cookie & Pecan Sale and Free Trade (Serrv) Boutique is planned from 9 a.m. Saturday at United Presbyterian Church, 11th Street and Grand Ave. Proceeds support Laramie’s Family Promise of Albany County. The sale provides homemade goodies such a fudge and cookies to help get the holidays started. Pecans will be available for both home baking and munching. Samples of other available foods for sale, such as Frontier Sup dry mixes, chocolates and coffee, will help sustain folks while they shop at the free-trade boutique. The gift items include artisan ornaments, crèches, scarves, hot sauces and other spices, baskets, jewelry and much more. Email Jennifer Painter at jspainterdc@gmail.com or Nancy Like at sadielady2@charter.net for more information.
UW winter commencement set for Saturday
The University of Wyoming will accord degrees to about 660 students during a combined winter commencement ceremony at 9:30 a.m. Saturday in the Arena-Auditorium. Speakers for this year’s commencement include keynote speaker Gen. Susan Pamerleau, a UW alumna, current U.S. marshal for the Western District of Texas and retired Air Force major general; graduating mechanical engineering senior Adelaide Clarke, of Mound, Minn.; and Dan McCoy, graduating Ph.D. student in higher education administration and a UW associate lecturer. The new graduates come from 22 of Wyoming’s 23 counties, 37 states and 28 foreign countries.
Gift-giving campaign ends Dec. 16
Premier Advocacy Services is back again with its Give the Gift of Christmas Campaign. Each year, money is raised to purchase Christmas gifts for people with disabilities in the Laramie community. Every $1 donated, an entry into the raffle for a $250 Amazon gift card is made. Purchase gifts from www.premieradvocacyservices.org/gifts. The deadline is Dec. 16.
UW associate professor to give Sandeen Lecture
Rachel Sailor, an associate professor in the University of Wyoming’s Department of Visual and Literary Arts, will present the Sandeen Lecture in the Humanities at 4 p.m. Dec. 16 in Room 506 of Coe Library. Sailor will discuss “The Broad Movement: Pictorial Photography in the American West, 1900-1950.” The lecture and reception are free open to the public. The Sandeen Lecture in the Humanities is named for Eric Sandeen, a former professor and chair of UW’s American Studies Program, and the founding director and director emeritus of the Wyoming Institute for Humanities Research (WIHR). The lecture is co-sponsored by WIHR and the Wyoming Humanities Council. For more information about the lecture, email Scott Henkel, WIHR director, at scott.henkel@uwyo.edu.
e2e Wyoming to host meeting in Laramie Dec. 17
The Wyoming Technology Business Center will host an e2e Wyoming meeting in Laramie from 4:30-6 p.m. Dec. 17 at Coal Creek TAP, 108 Grand Ave. e2e, an educational networking program designed to improve the climate for the startup and growth of entrepreneurial companies, is a monthly program that meets on the third Tuesday of the month, with locations alternating between Coal Creek Tap and Bond’s Brewing Co. in Laramie. To register for the e2e meeting, call 766-6399 or email wtbcdesk@uwyo.edu.
Local doctor to discuss sleep
Outside of the Box Insomnia: 5 Natural Secrets to Better Sleep When Everything Else Isn’t Working is planned for 6 p.m. Dec. 17 at Pendley and Associates, 1277 N. 15th St. Dr. Shawn Palmer, ND, is the speaker.
Participants will learn:
n Hidden reason your doctor will never tell why you might be experiencing insomnia.
n Why you can try everything and get no result.
n Five Outside the box tricks for improving your insomnia.
Soroptimists to meet Dec. 19
The next Soroptimist of Laramie monthly meeting is at noon Dec. 19 at Altitude Chophouse and Brewery, 320 S. Second St. The group will be getting updates on certain programs such as the Live Your Dream Award and Community Service Application.
LRCD to meet Dec. 19
The Laramie Rivers Conservation District regular meeting of the board of supervisors is 2 p.m. Dec. 19 at the USDA Service Center, 5015 Stone Road. For more information, call 721-0072 or go to www.LRCD.com.
