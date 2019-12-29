How to submit to Local Briefs
Local Briefs publish once in Sunday newspapers. If you have a Local Brief you’d like to submit, send it to news@laramieboomerang.com. Include who, what, when, where, why and how in the brief, as well as the cost and where to go for more information, if applicable. Word limit for briefs is 125 words. Briefs will be published in chronological order, and if space prohibits publication, some briefs might be moved to the next available Sunday. Submitting information for briefs does not preclude the Laramie Boomerang from possibly writing a story on it. All submissions will be edited for grammar, style, spelling, libel and length. The deadline is 5 p.m. Fridays for the next Sunday publication. Contact Kayla Dumas at 755-3333 or Joel Funk at 755-3328 for more information.
Laramie Suicide Prevention Hotline available
The Laramie Suicide Prevention Hotline is a 24-hour crisis line that you can call or text if you are feeling scared, depressed, alone, angry, or any other painful feelings that are hard to deal with by yourself. Call or text. 307-977-7777.
Sometimes the last thing you want to do is talk about the way you are feeling, but often that is the one thing that will help you feel better.
Calls are free and you will be connected with someone in Laramie who is trained to talk or text to those in crisis.
We are here and we want to help.
Local government offices to close for holiday
All Albany County Office’s will be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday in observation of New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. City of Laramie offices will close at 4 p.m. Tuesday and be closed all day Wednesday.
The Solid Waste Division will implement the following schedules:
New Year’s Eve: Recycling and trash collection will occur as normal, with limited landfill hours from 9:30 a.m.-noon.
New Year’s Day: No collections, and the landfill will be closed. Collections that usually occur on this day will occur Jan. 2.
The Laramie Community Recreation Center will be closing at 4 p.m. New Year’s Eve and be closed all day New Year’s Day.
Regular work hours will resume Thursday.
Legion hosting New Year's casino night
The American Legion is hosting a New Year's Eve casino night at 7 p.m. Tuesday at its 417 Ivinson location in Laramie. There will be food and champagne at midnight. Call 745-5845 for more information.
Moose Lodge hosting bingo night
The Laramie Moose Lodge is hosting a bingo game at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 4 at the Moose Lodge, 409 S. Third Street. Games will begin at 6:30 p.m. Concessions will be available for dinner and snacks. Packets are $25 in advance, $30 at the door and additional packets are $15. A $500 Jackpot will be given away if a minimum of 100 packets are sold. Anyone bringing in individually packaged food items to donate for the Backpack Program (no nuts please) will get an additional game paper. Packet tickets may be purchased at the Moose Lodge, 409 S. Third St., from a member of the WOTM or Lodge, or by contacting me at shutton@uwyo.edu prior to Jan. 3.
Free Christmas tree pick-up available for one day only
Volunteers from the Laramie Knights of Pythias, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2221, Laramie High School Rodeo Club, Laramie Rangers Baseball, Snowy Range FFA and the Wyoming Technical Institute will provide a free Christmas tree pick-up and disposal service for one day only at 9 a.m. Jan. 11.
Anyone interested in volunteering can meet at LaBonte Park at 9 a.m. on the day of the event.
