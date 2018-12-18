Corrections
Albany Cty. announces opening for 1 board/commission
Applications are available in the Albany County Clerk’s Office, 525 Grand Ave., Suite 202, or at www.co.albany.wy.us for two seats on the Albany County Planning and Zoning Commission. Applications close at 5 p.m. Dec. 26. Call 721-5533 for more information.
United Presbyterian Church planning advent events
and services
Laramie’s United Presbyterian Church has the following advent events and services planned:
WEDNESDAY: The LOGOS children will present the annual Christmas pageant, The Joyous Christmas Story, at 7 p.m.. A dinner will be served at 5:30 p.m. in Fellowship Hall.
FRIDAY: The Longest Night Service is at 7 p.m. This service honors the reality, that for many the holidays are a dark and challenging time. Attendees gather on this evening to honor the realities of our lives and to lift up the light that shines in the darkness. A soup and bread supper will be served at 6 p.m. in the North Lounge.
SUNDAY: Contemporary Service is at 9 a.m. and Traditional Worship Service is at 10:30 a.m.
CHRISTMAS EVE: UPC will offer a 4 p.m. Family Christmas Eve Service and a 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. Traditional Candlelight Christmas Eve Services. A Christmas Eve dinner will be served at 5:30 p.m. in the North Lounge.
All services are in the UPC Sanctuary, 215 S. 11th St. Call 742-2061 for more information.
UW announces
holiday closures
Most University of Wyoming business and administrative offices will be closed Dec. 22- Jan. 1 for the Christmas and New Year’s holidays, as well as winter break.
Normal business hours will resume Jan. 2.
Coe Library will close at 5:30 p.m. Friday and it will not reopen until 8 a.m. Jan. 2. All other library branches will be closed Dec. 22-Jan. 1.
Half Acre Recreation and Wellness Center will be closed Dec. 22-26 and Dec. 29-Jan. 1. The pool will be closed Dec. 22-Jan. 1. Half Acre will be open from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 27-28 and from 6 a.m.-8 p.m. during weekdays starting Jan. 2. It will be open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Jan. 26 and noon-8 p.m. Jan. 27. Spring semester hours begin Jan. 28.
The UW Art Museum will close at 5 p.m. Friday and will reopen Jan. 2. Normal hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays and from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursdays. Extended Thursday hours will not be observed in January; they will resume Feb. 7.
The UW Geological Museum will close at 4 p.m. Friday. The museum will reopen Jan. 2 with reduced hours (noon-3 p.m.) through Jan. 26. Normal hours — 10a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays — will resume Jan. 28.
LaramieLink Dial-A-Ride service will end at 2 a.m. Wednesday. Normal service will resume at 10 a.m. Jan. 26. The Campus Commuter will operate on the holiday schedule Dec. 19-21 and Jan. 2-25. All UW transit services will be unavailable Dec. 22-Jan. 1. Go to www.uwyo.edu/tps/transit/holiday-schedule.html for more information and to view a schedule.
The Wyoming Union will close at 7 p.m. Friday. It will reopen Jan. 2, with operating hours of 7 a.m.-7 p.m. during weekdays, and it will be closed weekends. Normal hours will resume Jan. 28.
UW residence halls will reopen at 8 a.m. Jan. 25. Spring semester classes begin Jan. 28.
St. Paul’s to host Christmas Eve services
St. Paul’s United Church of Christ plans to host service of lessons and carols at 5:30 p.m. Christmas Eve at 602 Garfield St. Traditional carols will be sung, with Punch Williamson on the organ. There will be special music and community carol singing.
City, county offices
to close for holidays
The city of Laramie administrative offices will be closed in observance of Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Go to www.cityoflaramie.org for more information on office hours for solid waste, recycling and the Laramie Community Recreation Center.
All Albany County offices will be closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in observance of the holiday. Regular work hours will resume Dec. 26.
Prison light show
to continue
The public is invited to experience the magic of lights during a free dazzling show of more than 10,000 lights, 20 displays, synchronized to favorite holiday songs, making it one of the largest light shows in the county, according to a news release. Nightly shows are planned for 5:30-11:30 p.m. daily through Jan. 1 at the Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site, 975 Snowy Range Road. Visitors can watch from the comfort of their cars in the spacious parking lot by turning their radios to 99.5 FM.
Contact Deborah Cease at deborah.cease@wyo.gov or 745-3733. Or go to http://wyoparks.state.wy.us/index.php/places-to-go/wyoming-territorial-prison for more information.
County
commissioners
to meet
The Albany County Commission is set to meet at 9:30 a.m. today in Room 105 of the Albany County Courthouse, 525 Grand Ave. There will be a work session at 8 a.m. before the regular meeting at 9:30 a.m.
Nutrition class, breastfeeding café planned for December
Cent$ible Nutrition classes for WIC clients are set for noon Wednesday at the Albany County WIC Clinic, 609 S. Second St. Call 721-2535 for more information. This institution is an equal opportunity provider.
A free community breastfeeding café is from 10:30 a.m.-noon today at Basic Beginnings South, 3520 Garfield St. This is a drop-in-at-any-point event open to all pregnant and breastfeeding mothers. This is an informal support group with a certified lactation counselor present. Breastfeeding milestone bracelets and beads will be available for pick up. Drinks and snacks are provided, and young children are welcome. This is sponsored by the Laramie Breastfeeding Coalition. Call Jasmine Puskarcik at 721-2535 for more information.
Snowy Range Academy hosting celebration event
Snowy Range Academy will be hosting a community celebration from 5-7 p.m. today at the school to recognize its selection as a 2018 Blue Ribbon School for Exemplary High Performance. The event is open to all former and current SRA community members as well as the general public. The event will include opening remarks, class recitations, choir and orchestra performance. Additionally, there will be past students speaking about their time at SRA and light refreshments will be provided.
Voter alliance meeting Tuesday
The Progressive Voter Alliance meeting is at 7 p.m. today at the Eppson Center for Seniors, 1560 N. Third St. The meeting will have two featured speakers, Sharon Cumbie and Albany County Attorney Peggy Trent. Cumbie will talk about building community and getting ready for the next election, and Trent will provide information about county programs that can use volunteers.
Attendees can share their messages or announcements for two minutes.
ACPL board to meet
The Albany County Public Library Board meeting is planned for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the ACPL meeting room, 310 S. Eighth St.
The public is invited to attend. There is a period for public comment at the beginning of the meeting. Topics on the agenda include the County Attorney MOU, health insurance and upcoming agenda topics. Call 721-2580 or email info@acplwy.org for more information.
Albany County Extension offering Annie’s Project session for farm, ranch women
The Albany County Extension Office is planning to offer an Annie’s Project class this winter for women in agriculture, according to a news release.
All classes are from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. following a tentative schedule: Wednesday, as well as Jan. 16, Jan. 23, Feb. 6 and Feb. 13. There is a $35 fee to cover materials and meals.
This program is based on Annie’s Project, a program for women in agriculture with a passion for business and being involved in their family operations, according to a news release. Iowa State University Extension developed the Annie’s Project program. It is an opportunity for women involved in agriculture to come out and learn from the various speakers, the release states.
Community Holidays to distribute gifts
Community Holidays is prepared to distribute gifts to local families who filled out applications earlier this year. Distribution Day is from 10 am-1 p.m. and 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at First Baptist Church 1517 Canby St.
Visitors should enter the church through the east facing doors off the patio where parking is available in the church lot. Persons picking up a Christmas bag must bring a photo ID, such as a driver’s license.
Community Holidays wants to thank all those who sponsored families and individuals and/or volunteered their time to prepare the Christmas bags.
E-mail communityholidays@gmail.com or call 307-745-4106 to arrange a different pick-up time, or for delivery, if unable to come to the church, or to help with the distribution.
Kiwanis planning Christmas party for local children with disabilities
The Kiwanis Club is hosting the annual Christmas Party for children with disabilities in the school district and other private schools at 11 a.m. Wednesday in the Laramie Middle School large gym. The schedule is as follows:
11-11:45 a.m.: Lunch with DJ entertainment and Christmas carols
11:45 a.m.-noon: High school choir singers performance
Noon-12:15 p.m.: Clown (entertainment)
12:15-12:30 p.m.: Storyteller from the Albany County Public Library
12:30-1 p.m.: Santa with gifts for the children
IMH planning cancer support group
The Cancer Support Group meeting is at noon Wednesday at Laramie Fire Station No. 3, 2374 W. Jefferson St. Join this new support group specifically designed for patients currently receiving cancer treatment.
How to submit to Local Briefs
If you have a Local Brief you’d like to submit, send it to news@laramieboomerang.com, bring it to the office at 320 Grand Ave. or fax it to 721-2973. Include who, what, when, where, why and how in the brief, as well as the cost and where to go for more information, if applicable. Word limit for briefs is 125 words. Submitting information for briefs does not preclude us from possibly writing a story on it. All submissions will be edited for grammar, style, spelling, libel and length. The deadline is 4 p.m. for the next day’s publication, and new submission may not be accepted Saturdays or Mondays, due to staff cuts. Contact Joel Funk at 755-3328 or jfunk@laramieboomerang.com for more information.
