Laramie, WY (82070)

Today

Windy with a mix of clouds and sun. High 39F. Winds WSW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies, with gusty winds developing after midnight. Low 28F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.