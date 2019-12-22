How to submit to Local BriefsLocal Briefs publish once in Sunday newspapers. If you have a Local Brief you’d like to submit, send it to news@laramieboomerang.com. Include who, what, when, where, why and how in the brief, as well as the cost and where to go for more information, if applicable. Word limit for briefs is 125 words. Briefs will be published in chronological order, and if space prohibits publication, some briefs might be moved to the next available Sunday. Submitting information for briefs does not preclude the Laramie Boomerang from possibly writing a story on it. All submissions will be edited for grammar, style, spelling, libel and length. The deadline is 5 p.m. Fridays for the next Sunday publication. Contact Kayla Dumas at 755-3333 or Joel Funk at 755-3328 for more information.
Laramie Suicide Prevention Hotline availableThe Laramie Suicide Prevention Hotline is a 24-hour crisis line that you can call or text if you are feeling scared, depressed, alone, angry, or any other painful feelings that are hard to deal with by yourself. Call or text. 307-977-7777.
Sometimes the last thing you want to do is talk about the way you are feeling, but often that is the one thing that will help you feel better.
Calls are free and you will be connected with someone in Laramie who is trained to talk or text to those in crisis.
We are here and we want to help.
Boomerang reminds public of early deadlines during holidaysThe Laramie Boomerang will have an altered schedule the week of Christmas, with some early deadlines and closures, to give our staff the best chances to enjoy the holidays. The Boomerang office will close at noon Dec. 24 (Christmas Eve) and be closed all day (including the news room and sports desk) Dec. 25 for Christmas Day. There will be no newspaper delivered on Christmas Day so carriers can enjoy the entire holiday. There will also be an early print deadline for the Dec. 26 newspaper to also allow the news and sports teams to enjoy the holiday. We have advertised the early deadlines for advertising, legals and classifieds for both the week of Christmas and New Year’s. We ask readers to please keep these deadlines and the smaller staff in mind when buying ads but also when submitting to the What’s Happening? calendar of events, the Sunday Local Briefs, Letters to the Editor, etc. Please also keep an eye on our website, www.laramieboomerang.com, for any potential breaking news that couldn’t make it into the Dec. 26 newspaper due to the much earlier deadline. Email us at news@laramieboomerang.com with questions.
LaPrele Playground renovation ready to playThe city of Laramie Parks Division is happy to announce the LaPrele Park Playground Renovation project has been completed, inspected and is open for play. The City’s Certified Playground Safety Inspectors and the contracted installer completed the final inspection on Wednesday.
This project was funded in part by the Albany County Recreation Board Mill Levy, Service Area 9 Park In Lieu Fees and the Specific Purpose Tax Ballot recently approved by Albany County voters. Miracle Recreation Equipment Company, LLC was selected by the city of Laramie to complete the removal, design, provision and installation of the playground. This playground is unique in Laramie as it utilizes a product called SynLawn to provide fall protection in lieu of standard engineered wood fiber.
UW announces holiday closuresMost University of Wyoming business and administrative offices will be closed Dec. 24-Jan. 1 for the Christmas and New Year’s holidays, as well as winter break. Normal business hours will resume Thursday, Jan. 2. UW residence halls will reopen at 8 a.m. Jan. 24. Spring semester classes begin Monday, Jan. 27.
For more information on specific UW closures and hours, go to www.uwyo.edu.
City, county to close for holidayAll Albany County offices will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday in observation of Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Regular work hours will resume Thursday.
The city of Laramie administrative offices will be closed in observance of Christmas Eve on Tuesday and Christmas Day on Wednesday.
The Solid Waste Division will handle the upcoming holidays and city closures with the following schedules:
Christmas Eve: Recycling and trash collection will occur as normal, with limited landfill hours from 9:30 a.m.-noon.
Christmas Day: No collections, and the landfill will be closed. Collections that usually occur on this day will occur Thursday.
New Year’s Eve: Recycling and trash collection will occur as normal, with limited landfill hours from 9:30 a.m.-noon.
New Year’s Day: No collections, and the landfill will be closed. Collections that usually occur on this day will occur Jan. 2.
The Laramie Community Recreation Center will be closing at 4 p.m. Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve and be closed all day Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.
Methodist church planning Christmas Eve serviceThe Laramie First United Methodist Church will be hosting a Christmas Eve Candlelight Service at 7 p.m. Tuesday. All are welcome.
Baptist church planning Christmas Eve services
Candlelight Christmas Eve Services are at 6 p.m. at Snowy Range Baptist Church, 721 Wyoming Highway 230. The service is free to the public. Come join us as we celebrate the birth of Jesus, our Savior. Contact Christy White at greatwhite1036@hotmail.com or 307-631-1486 or go to www.snowyrangebaptist.wordpress.com for more information.
Presbyterian church planning Christmas Eve servicesChristmas Eve services at the United Presbyterian Church are set for Tuesday. A family service will be at 4 p.m. and a traditional service will be at 7 p.m. UPC is located at the corner 11th Street and Grand Avenue.
Harvest Church planning Christmas Eve serviceHarvest Church invites the community to its annual Christmas Eve Candlelight Service at 4 p.m. Tuesday at 2535 Harvest Drive. This family-friendly service will feature traditional Christmas carols, interactive children’s story time with a gift for each child, Christmas devotional and more. For more information, contact the church office at 745-9494 or frontoffice@weareharvest.com or follow HarvestLaramie on Facebook or at www.weareharvest.com.
IMH planning events in JanuaryIvinson Memorial Hospital has the following events planned for January:
n Blood Drive: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Jan. 2 in the IMH Summit Conference Room. Sign up at www.bloodhero.com and use sponsor code IVINSON.
n Walk With A Doc: 1:30-2:30 p.m. Jan. 5 at the University of Wyoming Field House.
n Diabetic Support Group: 4:30-5:30 p.m. Jan. 9 in the IMH Turtle Rock Room. This month Beth Kamber, clinical dietician, will be discussing “What’s Bringing My Blood Glucose Up and Down?”
n Surviving and Thriving After Cancer: 12:15-1:15 p.m. and 6-7 p.m. Jan. 15 in the IMH Outpatient Rehabilitation. STAC is a nonprofit program designed to empower cancer patients and survivors to improve their quality of life through fitness and health.
QPR Suicide Prevention Training to start in JanuaryQPR is a nationally recognized training anyone can learn to help save a life from suicide. This training will be offered by Julio Brionez, a licensed psychologist in Wyoming and a certified QPR trainer. Training is free, but limited to six people per training date.
Training is planned for 1:30-2:30 p.m. Jan. 11, Jan. 25, Feb. 2 and Feb. 9 at the Albany County Public Library in the conference room, 310 S. Eighth St.
Contact Brionez at julio.brionez@gmail.com or 307-352-9554 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.