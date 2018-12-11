Corrections
Prison light
show to continue
The public is invited to experience the magic of lights during a free dazzling show of more than 10,000 lights, 20 displays, synchronized to favorite holiday songs, making it one of the largest light shows in the county, according to a news release. Nightly shows are planned for 5:30-11:30 p.m. Nov. 23-Jan. 1 at the Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site, 975 Snowy Range Road. Visitors can watch from the comfort of their cars in the spacious parking lot by turning their radios to 99.5 FM.
Contact Deborah Cease at deborah.cease@wyo.gov or 745-3733. Or go to http://wyoparks.state.wy.us/index.php/places-to-go/wyoming-territorial-prison for more information.
Toys for Tots
volunteers needed
Toys for Tots is a nonprofit Marine Corps Reserve program, sponsored by the local Marine Corps League Detachment 777, designed to provide toys to needy children at Christmas, according to a news release.
Toys will be distributed to applicable families from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday at the Eppson Center for Seniors, 1560 N. Third St.
Residents can donate to the local campaign at any of the drop-off businesses or at https://Laramie-wy.toysfortots.org.
Volunteers are needed from through Thursday to stage, sort and bag toys, books and stocking stuffers.
Contact Tim Brooks at 760-1525 or brookseaux@gmail.com to volunteer or for more information.
Archaeological
Society to meet today
The June Frison Chapter of the Wyoming Archaeological Society is planning its last meeting of 2018. Speaker Alex Garcia-Putnam, a Ph.D. candidate in anthropology at the University of Wyoming, will give a lecture titled “Missing Bones and Animal Scavenging: A Cautionary Tale from Forensic Taphonomy” after a short business meeting. The event is from 7-8:30 p.m. today in Rom 150 of the UW Anthropology Building. Attendees do not need to be a member of the society to attend, but new members from the community with an interest in archaeology are always welcome to join.
Email Rachael Shimek at rshimek@uwyo.edu or find the meeting on Facebook for more information.
Ten Tenors
to perform today
The Ten Tenors, an Australian ensemble, will perform as the last act in the University of Wyoming Presents fall series.
The concert is at 7:30 p.m. today in the UW College of Arts and Sciences Auditorium.
Tickets are $20 for the public, $17 for senior citizens and $10 for students. Tickets are available at the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Box Office and the Wyoming Union Information Desk, by calling 766-6666 or at www.uwyo.edu/finearts.
Formed in 1995, the ensemble has headlined more than 2,000 concerts around the world and sold more than 3.5 million concert tickets. The group is known for dynamic, choreographed performances and easy transitions between various sounds.
Go to www.thetentenors.com for more information about the group.
ACGS monthly
meeting set for today
The Albany County Genealogical Society will meet at 7 p.m. today in the Relief Society Room of the LDS Church, 3311 Hayford Ave. This month’s program is the annual meeting and will feature election of new officers for 2019. Members will be sharing information on family Christmas traditions or recipes. ACGS meetings are free to the public. Contact Katie Morgan at pksmorgan@msn.com or 399-3881 for more information.
Nutrition classes, breastfeeding events planned for December
Cent$ible Nutrition classes for WIC clients are set for 4 p.m. today and noon Dec. 19 at the Albany County WIC Clinic, 609 S. Second St. Call 721-2535 for more information. This institution is an equal opportunity provider.
A free breastfeeding class open to all pregnant women is at 10 a.m. Dec. 12 at the Albany County WIC Clinic. Call 721-2535 for more information. This institution is an equal opportunity provider.
A free community breastfeeding café is from 10:30 a.m.-noon Dec. 18 at Basic Beginnings South, 3520 Garfield St. This is a drop-in-at-any-point event open to all pregnant and breastfeeding mothers. This is an informal support group with a certified lactation counselor present. Breastfeeding milestone bracelets and beads will be available for pick up. Drinks and snacks are provided, and young children are welcome. This is sponsored by the Laramie Breastfeeding Coalition. Call Jasmine Puskarcik at 721-2535 for more information.
Climate Lobby to
meet Wednesday
Citizens’ Climate Lobby is a nonpartisan grassroots organization working to generate political will to address climate change. Specifically, CCL supports a legislative proposal entitled Carbon Fee and Dividend. The Laramie Citizens’ Climate Lobby monthly meeting is for 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at the First Baptist Church, 1517 E. Canby St., just north of Harney and on the east side of 15th Street. Enter at the southeast entrance off the patio.
Albany County Extension offering Annie’s Project session for farm, ranch women
The Albany County Extension Office is planning to offer an Annie’s Project class this winter for women in agriculture, according to a news release.
All classes are from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. following a tentative schedule: Wednesday, as well as Dec. 19, Jan. 16, Jan. 23, Feb. 6 and Feb. 13. There is a $35 fee to cover materials and meals.
This program is based on Annie’s Project, a program for women in agriculture with a passion for business and being involved in their family operations, according to a news release. Iowa State University Extension developed the Annie’s Project program. It is an opportunity for women involved in agriculture to come out and learn from the various speakers, the release states.
Laramie Building Authority to meet Wednesday
The Laramie Building Authority will host a meeting at 3 p.m. Wednesday in the City of Laramie Annex Building Conference Room, 405 Grand Ave. This meeting is open to the public. Call Cindy Williams at 721-5230 for more information.
Our Lady of Guadalupe and Posadas planned for Wednesday
The Hispanic Ministry at St. Paul’s Newman Center invites the public to celebrate the Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe at 6 p.m. Wednesday with a potluck meal to follow. The next day, nine consecutive days of Posadas will begin commemorating Mary and Joseph’s search for shelter in Bethlehem. Posadas begin at 6:30 p.m. except for Sunday, when it begins at 12:30 p.m. The evenings include a candlelight procession and traditional readings and songs. Attendees are invited to refreshments following. An activity for the children will be a part of each evening with the breaking of a piñata on the final evening. All are welcome.
Civic Center board meeting canceled
The Laramie Plains Civic Center Joint Power Board meeting scheduled for Wednesday has been canceled.
Planning and zoning to meet Wednesday
The regular Albany County Planning and Zoning Commission meeting will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Commissioners Room of the Albany County Courthouse.
The agenda can be found at www.co.albany.wy.us.
Wyoming Public Radio hosting Open House Friday
The public is invited to Wyoming Public Radio’s Holiday Open House from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday. There will be refreshments, a tour of the station and live music from The Woodpile. Find WPR on the University of Wyoming campus in Knight Hall at 12th Street and Ivinson Avenue in the building’s downstairs. Guests can indulge in cookies and cider, meet reporters and staff, tour the station and enjoy live music at 11 a.m. Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming. Email wpmudate@uwyo.edu or call 766-4240 for more information.
ESPC announces new executive director
The Equality State Policy Center board of directors has announced that Chris Merrill will be the organization’s new executive director.
Merrill lives in Laramie and was previously the associate director of the Wyoming Outdoor Council. He replaces Phoebe Stoner, who, in a planned departure, will step down later this month to pursue an opportunity in another state.
Equality State Policy Center Board President Steff Kessler said she and the rest of the trustees are gratified and excited that Merrill has accepted the offer to lead the organization.
The Equality State Policy Center is a nonpartisan, nonprofit public interest organization representing a broad-based coalition of social justice, conservation, and labor groups. Its mission is to improve the lives of all Wyoming’s people through transparent government, fair elections and thriving communities. The group celebrated its 25-year anniversary in 2018.
Merrill said he is excited for the opportunity to help lead the ESPC coalition and to build on its current momentum and long history of success.
Laramie figure skaters pass judging panel tests
Six Laramie figure skaters — representing the Laramie Ice and Event Center, Laramie Figure Skating Club and UW Collegiate Figure Skating Club — took part in a USFS Figure Skating test session on Friday in Fort Collins, Colorado.
These test session are required for USFS Figure Skaters to go and demonstrate their skills in front a USFS judging panel in order to compete a USFS-sanctioned events, according to a news release.
Skill levels are Pre-Preliminary, Preliminary, Pre-Juvenile, Juvenile, Intermediate, Novice, Junior and Senior.
Each Level has two tests that the skaters take. The first is Moves In the Field (MITF). Moves in the field is a name given to elements of figure skating that emphasize the positions, edges and turns necessary for figure skating. Moves in the Field tests must be passed before taking the corresponding free skating (F/S) tests. If a skater wants to compete in a free skate or short program event in a competition, the highest free skate test that they have passed determines the level that they are required to enter.
Between the six skaters, there were a total of 13 tests taken and every test taken was passed.
Here are the results:
Tristen Wells
Pre-Preliminary MITF
Maggie Pierce
Pre-Preliminary F/S
Preliminary F/S
Pre-Juvenile MITF
Juvenile MITF
Elise Gerdes
Preliminary F/S
Pre-Juvenile MITF
Brook Malone
Pre-Juvenile F/S
Juvenile MITF
Ben Malone
Pre- Juvenile F/S
Intermediate MITF
Addison Forry
Pre-Juvenile F/S
Intermediate MITF
Tristen and Maggie are coached by Katherine Burke. Elise, Brook, Ben and Addison are coached by Muriah Rothwell.
