Laramie Suicide Prevention Hotline availableThe Laramie Suicide Prevention Hotline is a 24-hour crisis line that you can call or text if you are feeling scared, depressed, alone, angry, or any other painful feelings that are hard to deal with by yourself. Call or text. 307-977-7777.
Sometimes the last thing you want to do is talk about the way you are feeling, but often that is the one thing that will help you feel better.
Calls are free and you will be connected with someone in Laramie who is trained to talk or text to those in crisis.
We are here and we want to help.
Boomerang reminds public of early deadlines during holidaysThe Laramie Boomerang will have an altered schedule the week of Christmas, with some early deadlines and closures, to give our staff the best chances to enjoy the holidays. The Boomerang office will close at noon Dec. 24 (Christmas Eve) and be closed all day (including the news room and sports desk) Dec. 25 for Christmas Day. There will be no newspaper delivered on Christmas Day so carriers can enjoy the entire holiday. There will also be an early print deadline for the Dec. 26 newspaper to also allow the news and sports teams to enjoy the holiday. We have advertised the early deadlines for advertising, legals and classifieds for both the week of Christmas and New Year’s. We ask readers to please keep these deadlines and the smaller staff in mind when buying ads but also when submitting to the What’s Happening? calendar of events, the Sunday Local Briefs, Letters to the Editor, etc. Please also keep an eye on our website, www.laramieboomerang.com, for any potential breaking news that couldn’t make it into the Dec. 26 newspaper due to the much earlier deadline. Email us at news@laramieboomerang.com with questions.
PVA to meet TuesdayThe next Progressive Voter Alliance meeting is at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Eppson Center for Seniors. March for our Lives students Katie Kvenild and Sam Miller will give an update on what is happening now with MfoL. Everyone is welcome to come and share a message for two minutes.
Laramie High School planning Holiday Gala ConcertThe public is invited to enjoy an evening of holiday music performed by the Laramie High School bands, orchestras and choirs. The Holiday Gala Concert is from7-9 p.m. Tuesday in the LHS Theatre, 1710 Boulder Drive. The concert is free to the public. Contact Donna Solverud at dsolverud@acsd1.org or 721-4420 or go to www.acsd1.org for more information.
ACPL board meeting rescheduledThe Albany County Public Library Board meeting is at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at ACPL, 310. Eighth St. This meeting is rescheduled and moved forward from the original Dec. 23 date. There is a period for public comment at the beginning of the regular meeting. For more information, call 721-2580 or email rcrocker@acplwy.org.
Safe driving course planned for WednesdayAn AARP Safe Driver Course is scheduled for 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday at the Eppson Center for Seniors, 1560 N. Third St. Participants 55 and older who complete the class will be eligible for a 10 percent discount on their liability and collision automobile insurance. The class is $15. for AARP members and $20 for non AARP members. Call the Eppson center at 745-5116 to register for the class.
Climate discussion event set for WednesdayWyoming Climate Activists and the Albany County Public Library are hosting a series of panel discussions called “Finding Hope – Our way through the climate crisis.” These conversations on our future in the age of climate disruption will begin with “Energizing Our Future,” an in-depth and honest look at our options for moving away from fossil fuels for generating electricity, at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday at ACPL, 310S. Eighth St. The event is free to the public, and light refreshments will be provided. Knowledgeable authorities on wind, solar and nuclear energy will give brief presentations on each of these alternative energies, joined by economic and environmental experts. They will explore the costs and benefits of the energy transition needed to address the climate emergency that exists.
Christmas services coming up at St. Matthew’sThe Blue Christmas/Longest Night Service is planned for 6 p.m. Saturday at St. Matthew’s Cathedral on the corner of Ivinson Avenue and Third Street for an Ecumenical service for those dealing with situations or loss that make the holidays difficult and for those who want to support our neighbors who are struggling. Church leaders from St. Matthew’s, United Presbyterian, First United Methodist, St. Paul’s Newman Center, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and St. Paul’s United Church of Christ will be leading the service. All are welcome.
The following services are also planned for the week of Christmas:
n Christmas Eve: 5:30 p.m. with Holy Eucharist
n Christmas Eve: 9 p.m. with Holy Eucharist
n Christmas Day: 10 a.m. with Holy Eucharist
Public Menorah Lighting and Celebration planned for Dec.22The Laramie Jewish Community Center will be celebrating Chanukah with its second annual public Menorah Lighting Ceremony from 5-6 p.m. Dec. 22 at First Street Plaza in downtown Laramie. On the first night of Chanukah, the entire community is invited to a giant Menorah lighting, complete with Chanukah songs and the story of Chanukah. Delicious Chanukah treats of hot potato latkes, doughnuts filled with jelly (sufganiyot) and chocolate Chanukah gelt will be served. The event is free to the public. Email Laurie Richmond at richmond@vcn.com or go to www.laramiejcc.weebly.com for more information.
Annual organ sing-along concert set for new date, location this yearAn organ concert and sing-along is set for 3 p.m. Dec. 22 at St. Matthew’s Cathedral. Please note the concert will not be on the usual third Sunday, and this year, it will be at the cathedral as the University of Wyoming buildings will be closed Dec. 22. Attendees will be singing a great selection of Christmas carols, with lyrics provided. Everyone is welcome. The concert should last about an hour and 15 minutes. Call Punch Williamson at 761-3889 for more information. The cathedral is ADA compliant.
Annual Christmas dinner coming upThe annual feast will be served from 11a.m.-1 p.m. Dec 25th at the Elks Lodge, 103 S. Second St. Volunteers expect to serve more than 600 meals this year. The traditional meal includes turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes, green beans, homemade cookies, plus coffee or tea. Generous donations of food and money from businesses, churches and individuals make the event possible. The meal is free to anyone wanting a hot meal and fellowship on Christmas Day. Donations are accepted and will go to local charities. Home-delivered meals are available. To get on the list, call the Elk’s Lodge at 742-2024 from 3-7 p.m. Mondays-Fridays or 1-7 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays prior to the event.
