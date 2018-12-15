Corrections
County commissioners to meet
The Albany County Commission is set to meet at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in Room 105 of the Albany County Courthouse, 525 Grand Ave. There will be a work session at 8 a.m. before the regular meeting at 9:30 a.m.
Voter alliance meeting Tuesday
The Progressive Voter Alliance meeting is at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Eppson Center for Seniors, 1560 N. Third St. The meeting will have two featured speakers, Sharon Cumbie and Albany County Attorney Peggy Trent. Cumbie will talk about building community and getting ready for the next election, and Trent will provide information about county programs that can use volunteers.
Attendees can share their messages or announcements for two minutes.
LRCD to meet Thursday
The Laramie Rivers Conservation District regular Board of Directors meeting is at noon Thursday at the USDA Service Center, 5015 Stone Road. Call 721-0072 for more information.
Soroptimist meeting to feature fundraiser
Soroptimist will meet at noon Thursday at Altitude Chophouse & Brewery, 320 S. Second St., for the monthly meeting. Business to be discussed includes the February fundraiser Laramie Laughs for a Cause.
Prison light show to continue
The public is invited to experience the magic of lights during a free dazzling show of more than 10,000 lights, 20 displays, synchronized to favorite holiday songs, making it one of the largest light shows in the county, according to a news release. Nightly shows are planned for 5:30-11:30 p.m. daily through Jan. 1 at the Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site, 975 Snowy Range Road. Visitors can watch from the comfort of their cars in the spacious parking lot by turning their radios to 99.5 FM.
Contact Deborah Cease at deborah.cease@wyo.gov or 745-3733. Or go to http://wyoparks.state.wy.us/index.php/places-to-go/wyoming-territorial-prison for more information.
Local hockey to face Gillette, Jackson teams
The Laramie Outlaws Hockey program has the following games lined up for the weekend:
TODAY
n 10U-B vs. Gillette Wild is at 8 a.m.
n 12U-B vs. Gillette Wild is at 9:15 a.m.
n 19U Girls vs. Jackson Lady Moose is at 10:45 a.m.
n 10U-A vs. Gillette Wild is at 1:45 p.m.
SUNDAY
n 10U-A vs. Gillette Wild is at 8:45 a.m.
All games are free to the public and hosted at the Laramie Ice & Event Center, 3510 Garfield St.
Holiday Treats Bazaar set for today
For shoppers who feel they have no time to bake for their holiday parties, family time or holiday gifts, a treat bazaar, featuring a variety of Laramie’s finest, is slated for 9 a.m.-1 p.m. today at the Moose Lodge, 409 S. Third St.
Bakers are also needed to be vendors, and youth and adults are welcome. Tables are $5 each for those 16 and younger and $10 per adult.
Call 619-312-8274 or email pmtzflo@hotmail.com for more information.
The event is sponsored by the Women of the Moose Chapter 423.
PAS Wyoming seeking donations to help those with disabilities
PAS Wyoming recently launched the Give the Gift of Christmas campaign, and each year, the organization asks for donations from the Laramie community to bring the holiday season to individuals with disabilities in the area. Every penny of donations will go directly to purchasing gifts, decorations and holiday treats for members of the community who oftentimes don’t get to experience the same excitement and joy of the holiday season that we are blessed with.
For every dollar donates, donors will receive an entry to a raffle for a $100 gift card to the Wyoming Rib & Chop House. They will also be mentioned as a sponsor of the campaign on the PAS Wyoming website and be shared among social media to showcase their involvement in supporting local community members.
Go to www.paswyoming.com/donate to donate or for more information.
Wreaths Across America Day set for today
This year’s National Wreaths Across America Day is today. The local Remembrance Ceremony will be at 11 a.m. today at Greenhill Cemetery, at the GAR monument. Following the ceremony, members of the Jacques Laramie Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution and Laramie Valley Civil Air Patrol Composite Squadron, along with volunteers from Laramie VFW Post 2221 and the local community, will join together to place more than 500 wreaths on veteran graves at the cemetery.
The DAR and CAP thanks the VFW, local businesses and countless individuals whose donations made the purchase of these wreaths possible. Go to www.wreathsacrossamerica.org to learn more about Wreaths Across America. Email waa-dar@charter.net to find out more about volunteering for wreath placement.
Interfaith to distribute Christmas dinners
Interfaith-Good Samaritan will be distributing Christmas dinners Saturday to those who signed up. Some will be delivered and some will be picked up from noon-6 p.m. today at First Baptist Church, 15th and Canby streets.
Interfaith is still in need of more hams, yams and canned goods. Donations can be made at the Food Pantry, 710 Garfield St., Room 127.
Cat adoption event set for LAWS
The Laramie Animal Welfare Society is planning to host a “Caturday” adoption event from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. today at 1104 S. Second St., according to the LAWS website.
Kittens are available for adoption for an $85 fee and adult cats are available for $60, which includes spay/neuter. Participants are encouraged to get applications completed early, and preapproval is required to take an animal home, according to a news release.
Cash, checks or PayPal payments (via phone) are accepted. No credit cards will be taken. Go to www.laramieanimals.org and find the adoption page for applications.
Call 460-3775, email contact@laramieanimals.org or go to www.facebook.com/laramieanimalwelfaresociety or www.laramieanimals.org for more information.
Art Museum looking for teens for focus group
The University of Wyoming Art Museum teen coordinator is seeking middle school and high school youth to participate in a focus group at 1 p.m. today at the UW Art Museum. Participants can help plan events of interest to them, their friends and youth their age. There will be pizza and a chance to brainstorm ideas that would make the Art Museum a place youth would like to visit.
Email Michelle Visser at mvisser@uwyo.edu for more information.
Organ concert series to continue with singalong
A local organ concert series is sponsored by the Friends of Music, according to a news release.
Attendees should note: Unlike previous years, all remaining concerts will be at 3 p.m. This is to make the concerts more accommodating for all concerned, the release states.
The schedule is as follows:
3 p.m. Sunday: Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Auditorium (this concert is a singalong)
3 p.m. Jan. 20: University of Wyoming Arts & Sciences Auditorium
3 p.m. Feb. 17: St. Matthew’s Cathedral
3 p.m. March 17: Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Auditorium
3 p.m. April 21: University of Wyoming Arts & Sciences Auditorium
3 p.m. May 19: St. Matthew’s Cathedral
The concerts last about one hour, all are welcome, and all buildings are ADA compliant.
Children are encouraged to attend. There are usually 4-6 players at each event, and any organists who would like to play at any of the concerts should call Punch Williamson at 761-3889.
St. Matthew’s planning holiday services
St. Matthew’s Cathedral Advent Service is at 9 a.m. only Sunday with Holy Eucharist.
Holy Eucharistat is also planned for 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., Dec. 23
Christmas Eve services are at 5:30 p.m., including family service with paper bag pageant. The late Christmas Eve service is at 9 p.m.
Christmas Day services are at 10 a.m. with Holy Eucharist.
Lessons and carols with Holy Eucharist are at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Dec. 30.
St. Matthew’s Episcopal Cathedral is at 104 S. Fourth St.
First Baptist to present traditional living nativity
The Living Nativity, an annual traditional at First Baptist Church, will be presented at 6 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sunday at the church, 1517 Canby St.
The stable will be lighted and set up in the church parking lot at 15th and Canby streets. As the Scriptures are read, church members will be costumed as the holy family, shepherds, angels and wisemen to portray the Christmas story. There will be live animals.
A box will be placed by the stable for gifts of food or baby items to be donated to Interfaith-Good Samaritan.
Visitors can view the scene, then enter the church fellowship hall for hot drinks and cookies. Children are particularly welcomed.
IMH planning events for December
n Walk with a Doc is at 1:30 p.m. Sunday at the UW Fieldhouse. Dr. Eric Uhlman will be speaking on urological symptoms and treatments.
n The Cancer Support Group meeting is at noon Wednesday at Laramie Fire Station No. 3, 2374 W. Jefferson St. Join this new support group specifically designed for patients currently receiving cancer treatment.
Local church planning Christmas with Beer and Hymns
Trinity Lutheran Church will be celebrating Christmas with Beer and Hymns: A Christmas Sing-Along at 6 p.m. Sunday at the Laramie Historic Railroad Depot, 600 S. First St. Attendees can bring their own beverages (adult or regular) and food to share — appetizers and Christmas baking are welcome — and sing Christmas carols, hymns and songs.
How to submit to Local Briefs
