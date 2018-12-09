Corrections
Local hockey to face Cheyenne, Casper, Sheridan teams
The Laramie Outlaws Hockey program has the following games lined up for the weekend:
TODAY
n 10U-A vs. Casper Oilers is at 7 a.m.
n 10U-B vs. Casper Oilers is at 8:15 a.m.
n 12U-A vs. Casper Oilers is at 9:30 a.m.
n 18U High School Team vs. Sheridan Hawks is at 11:00 a.m.
All games are free to the public and hosted at the Laramie Ice & Event Center, 3510 Garfield St.
Go to laramiehockey.usahockey.com for more information.
Nutrition classes, breastfeeding events planned for December
Cent$ible Nutrition classes for WIC clients are set for 4 p.m. Tuesday and noon Dec. 19 at the Albany County WIC Clinic, 609 S. Second St. Call 721-2535 for more information. This institution is an equal opportunity provider.
A free breastfeeding class open to all pregnant women is at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Albany County WIC Clinic. Call 721-2535 for more information. This institution is an equal opportunity provider.
A free community breastfeeding café is from 10:30 a.m.-noon Dec. 18 at Basic Beginnings South, 3520 Garfield St. This is a drop-in-at-any-point event open to all pregnant and breastfeeding mothers. This is an informal support group with a certified lactation counselor present. Breastfeeding milestone bracelets and beads will be available for pick up. Drinks and snacks are provided, and young children are welcome. This is sponsored by the Laramie Breastfeeding Coalition. Call Jasmine Puskarcik at 721-2535 for more information.
A Laramie Breastfeeding Coalition meeting is from 12:15-1 p.m. Monday at Ivinson Memorial Hospital in the Turtle Rock Conference Room. It is open to all in the Laramie community who are interested in supporting and promoting breastfeeding.
Archaeological Society to meet Tuesday
The June Frison Chapter of the Wyoming Archaeological Society is planning its last meeting of 2018. Speaker Alex Garcia-Putnam, a Ph.D. candidate in anthropology at the University of Wyoming, will give a lecture titled “Missing Bones and Animal Scavenging: A Cautionary Tale from Forensic Taphonomy” after a short business meeting. The event is from 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesday in Room 150 of the UW Anthropology Building. Attendees do not need to be a member of the society to attend, but new members from the community with an interest in archaeology are always welcome to join.
Email Rachael Shimek at rshimek@uwyo.edu or find the meeting on Facebook for more information.
Ten Tenors to perform Tuesday
The Ten Tenors, an Australian ensemble, will perform as the last act in the University of Wyoming Presents fall series.
The concert is at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the UW College of Arts and Sciences Auditorium.
Tickets are $20 for the public, $17 for senior citizens and $10 for students. Tickets are available at the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Box Office and the Wyoming Union Information Desk, by calling 766-6666 or at www.uwyo.edu/finearts.
Formed in 1995, the ensemble has headlined more than 2,000 concerts around the world and sold more than 3.5 million concert tickets. The group is known for dynamic, choreographed performances and easy transitions between various sounds.
Go to www.thetentenors.com for more information about the group.
ACGS monthly meeting set for Tuesday
The Albany County Genealogical Society will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Relief Society Room of the LDS Church, 3311 Hayford Ave. This month’s program is the annual meeting and will feature election of new officers for 2019. Members will be sharing information on family Christmas traditions or recipes. ACGS meetings are free to the public. Contact Katie Morgan at pksmorgan@msn.com or 399-3881 for more information.
Albany County Extension offering Annie’s Project session for farm, ranch women
The Albany County Extension Office is planning to offer an Annie’s Project class this winter for women in agriculture, according to a news release.
All classes are from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. following a tentative schedule: Tuesday, as well as Dec. 19, Jan. 16, Jan. 23, Feb. 6 and Feb. 13. There is a $35 fee to cover materials and meals.
This program is based on Annie’s Project, a program for women in agriculture with a passion for business and being involved in their family operations, according to a news release. Iowa State University Extension developed the Annie’s Project program. It is an opportunity for women involved in agriculture to come out and learn from the various speakers, the release states.
Laramie Building Authority to meet Wednesday
The Laramie Building Authority will host a meeting at 3 p.m. Wednesday in the city of Laramie Annex Building Conference Room, 405 Grand Ave. This meeting is open to the public. Call Cindy Williams at 721-5230 for more information.
Civic Center board meeting canceled
The Laramie Plains Civic Center Joint Power Board meeting scheduled for Wednesday has been canceled.
County Planning and Zoning board to meet Wednesday
The regular Albany County Planning and Zoning Commission meeting will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Commissioners Room of the Albany County Courthouse.
The agenda can be found at www.co.albany.wy.us.
Paddington Bear raffle to benefit St. Matthew’s
To help raise funds for the needed repairs to the stonework of the cathedral, St. Matthew’s is offering a raffle of a 60th anniversary edition of Paddington Bear and the book with a certificate, verifying they are from the Paddington Bear Shop at Paddington Station in London. Tickets are $1 each or $5 for six and can be purchased before or after services or from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday-Thursday at the church office, 104 S. Fourth St. The drawing will be Dec. 16, and the winner will be notified.
Call 742-6608 for more information.
IMH planning events for December
n Diabetes Support Group is at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at IMH. Join us to discuss, engage, and learn about topics related to maintaining a healthful life with diabetes.
n Walk with a Doc is at 1:30 p.m. Dec. 16 at the UW Fieldhouse. The topic is to be determined.
Local naturopathic doctor to discuss IBS
Ending the Going Nowhere Urgency of Irritable Bowel Syndrome: 3 Natural Solutions to Stop Feeling Bloated, to Stop the Urge to Go But Can’t, and to Sooth the Pain that Keeps You from Being Able to Focus on Your Life is set for 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the Aspen Creek Naturopathic Clinic Basement Library, 1277 N. 15th St. in the Reynolds Crossing.
Shawn Palmer, ND, is the featured speaker.
Irritable bowel syndrome is the most common functional bowel problem affecting about 10-15 percent of people. Luckily, IBS is a condition for which natural medicine has several options to help improve, and in some cases even resolve, this embarrassing condition.
In this class, participants will learn:
n That what you are experiencing is real and not all in your head.
n Why some people get IBS and what can be done to address it
n Insights on what you can do about this disease so you don’t have to keep suffering.
Traffic commission meeting canceled
The Traffic Commission’s regular meeting scheduled for 7 a.m. Thursday in the City Council Chambers in City Hall, 406 Ivinson Ave.,has been cancelled.
Anniversary celebration coming up
An upcoming 150th anniversary celebration is planned for 3-5 p.m. Friday in the main foyer on the second floor between the clerk and treasurer offices of the Albany County Courthouse. The public is invited to enjoy finger foods and punch. There will be artifacts on display and people dressed up in time-period clothing serving.
Tickets on sale for TV series 60th anniversary reunion
Tickets for a 60th anniversary reunion of TV series “Laramie,” which began in 1959, are currently on sale at www.visitlaramie.org.
The schedule of events is as follows:
10 a.m.-2 p.m. July 12: Marry Me in Laramie events at the Laramie Plains Museum. A renewal of vows and reception is open to 70 couples for $125 per couple. A reception for all is $50 per person.
1-6 p.m. July 13: TV Show and discussion, photo opportunities and signatures with all three stars at the University of Wyoming Conference Center. Admission is $20 per person.
9 a.m.-noon July 14: TV Show and discussion, photo opportunities and signatures with all three stars at the University of Wyoming Conference Center. Admission is $20 per person.
5:45 p.m. July 14: An Evening at the Sherman Ranch at the Vee Bar Guest Ranch. Admission is $75 per person. Music, wagon rides and a Western BBQ dinner with the stars will be included.
Veterans crisis line number open
How many numbers do you have in your phone? Do you have space for one more that could be the lifeline for someone in crisis? 1-800-273-8255 is that lifeline. In fact, it’s a national lifeline manned 24 hours a day for those who might be overwhelmed by life’s struggles and are thinking about hurting themselves, according to a news release. You might never need it — in fact, hopefully not. But if you do, won’t a minute now to save it be worth the time?
So, how does the Veterans Crisis Line fit in? While the 800 number is a national resource for anyone, callers simply press “1” to connect to the Veterans Crisis Line. Responders, many of whom are veterans themselves, are available to talk to veterans or anyone concerned about a veteran. It’s confidential and available 365 days a year. One number potentially helps anyone in crisis.
Interfaith places donation boxes at grocery stores
Interfaith-Good Samaritan has blue donation boxes near the customer service desks at both Safeway and Ridley’s Family Market. Customers can drop in any non-perishable items as they exit the store. All donations go directly to Interfaith and are used in its food pantry to help feed hungry Laramie residents, according to a news release.
The pantry has 800-1,000 visitors every month, the release states.
Senior volunteers needed to work with students
The Foster Grandparent Program of the Wyoming Rockies is welcoming seniors who are 55 or older and would like to work with children, according to a news release. Senior volunteers support teachers and students in the classroom, receive a non-taxable stipend and mileage reimbursement. Volunteers are willing to commit to 20 hours or more a week, with summers off. No prior classroom experience is necessary. Foster Grandparents tend to be individuals who care about their community and want to make a difference in their own lives and in the lives of the students they work with, the release states. Any interested senior, including veterans, are encouraged to call Maryalice at 307-223-1051, visit 968 N. Ninth St. in LaBonte Park or go to www.fostergrandparentswy.org for more information.
Driver needed for Home Delivered Meals
The Eppson Center for Seniors has a need for Home Delivered Meal drivers, according to a news release. There are openings for permanent routes and substitute drivers. Meals go out to homes at dinner time Mondays and lunch time Tuesdays-Fridays. This is a great service to folks who are unable to shop or cook for themselves. Call the Eppson Center at 745-5116 to volunteer or for more information.
Laramie Suicide Prevention Hotline available
The Laramie Suicide Prevention Hotline is a 24-hour crisis line that you can call or text if you are feeling scared, depressed, alone, angry, or any other painful feelings that are hard to deal with by yourself. Call or text. 307-977-7777.
Sometimes the last thing you want to do is talk about the way you are feeling, but often that is the one thing that will help you feel better.
Calls are free and you will be connected with someone in Laramie who is trained to talk or text to those in crisis.
We are here and we want to help.
