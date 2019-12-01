How to submit to Local Briefs
Local Briefs publish once in Sunday newspapers. If you have a Local Brief you’d like to submit, send it to news@laramieboomerang.com. Include who, what, when, where, why and how in the brief, as well as the cost and where to go for more information, if applicable. Word limit for briefs is 125 words. Briefs will be published in chronological order, and if space prohibits publication, some briefs might be moved to the next available Sunday. Submitting information for briefs does not preclude the Laramie Boomerang from possibly writing a story on it. All submissions will be edited for grammar, style, spelling, libel and length. The deadline is 5 p.m. Fridays for the next Sunday publication. Contact Kayla Dumas at 755-3333 or Joel Funk at 755-3328 for more information.
Laramie Suicide Prevention Hotline available
The Laramie Suicide Prevention Hotline is a 24-hour crisis line that you can call or text if you are feeling scared, depressed, alone, angry, or any other painful feelings that are hard to deal with by yourself. Call or text. 307-977-7777.
Sometimes the last thing you want to do is talk about the way you are feeling, but often that is the one thing that will help you feel better.
Calls are free and you will be connected with someone in Laramie who is trained to talk or text to those in crisis.
We are here and we want to help.
UW alum Stephanie Flores Guerrero wins inaugural UW Cello Festival Cello Competition
After a national call for submissions, Stephanie Flores Guerrero, a native of Tijuana, Mexico and a University of Wyoming alum has been announced as the winner of the 2019 UW Cello Festival Competition. As winner, she will perform the Adagio from Boccherini’s Bb Cello Concerto with the UW Cello Festival Cello Choir, directed by Douglas Moore, at 5 p.m. Saturday in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Concert Hall. The concert is free to the public.
Local coffee roasters named as award finalist
Laramie -based H+S Coffee Roasters has been named a 2020 Good Food Awards Finalist. This nomination represents not just the roaster’s commitment to producing outstanding coffee, but also the responsibility to social and environmental issues that affect the coffee industry as a whole. Upon receiving a top-5 score from a blind taste test among 2,000 entries, the coffee — Kenya Chwele — and the company were both thoroughly vetted for social and environmental responsibility.
The awards will be made final Jan. 17 at the San Francisco War Memorial & Performing Arts Center.
Brazilian Two-Piano Recital coming up
A concert featuring Brazilian two-piano music will be the next event on the UW Music Department’s concert season. Pianists Carlos Henrique Costa and Jessica Pacheco-Hjelmstad will be performing at 7:30 p.m. Monday in the Buchanan Center Recital Hall. The concert is free to the public. Both soloists are from Brazil, as is all the repertoire they are performing. Works by Heitor Villa-Lobos, Francisco Mignone, Camargo Guarnieri, Edino Krieger, and Ronaldo Miranda will be on the program.
Dr. Carlos Costa is Professor of Music at the Federal University of Goiás, Brazil, and coordinator of the Music Graduate Program at UFG. Dr. Jessica Pacheco-Hjelmstad has performed in Europe, South America, and the United States.
‘The Santaland Diaries’ coming to local brewery
With partial funding by the Wyoming Arts Council, the National Endowment for the Arts, and Bond’s Brewing Company, Relative Theatrics presents a revival of “The Santaland Diaries” by David Sedaris, adapted for the stage by Joe Mantello, at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday on site in downtown Laramie at Bond’s Brewing Company. Admission is free and limited to 40 seats per show. Seats are available on a first-come, first-served basis. The play contains adult themes and language. Go to www.relativetheatrics.com for more information.
UW Symphony “Brazilian Surprises” set for Thursday
The University of Wyoming Symphony Orchestra’s Musical Mystery Tour continues at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Concert Hall with a fascinating concert of Brazilian music, named Brazilian Surprises. Guest conductor Carlos Henrique Costa of Goiânia, Brazil, will be on the podium. Maestro Costa has chosen beautiful and evocative scores, by composers from the late 1800s to the mid-20th century. Call 766-6666 to order tickets. Tickets are also available in person at the Buchanan Center and UW Union box offices, and at www.uwyo.edu/finearts. The cost is $12, or $8 for seniors and $6 for students. To silently post on social media during the concert, just ask for “tweet seats” in the back two rows.
WPR planning open house
A Holiday Open House at Wyoming Public Radio is planned for 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday. Wyoming Public Radio is in Knight Hall (downstairs) on the University of Wyoming campus at 12th Street and Ivinson Ave. Join Wyoming Public Radio and Media for refreshments, a tour of the station and live music from The Pluck. Email wpmupdate@uwyo.edu, call 766-4240 or go to www.wyomingpublicmedia.org for more information.
Downtown Holiday Tree Lighting and Parade set for Friday
This year’s Tree Lighting and Holiday Parade is Friday in downtown Laramie. The celebration will begin with Mayor Joe Shumway lighting the Christmas tree at 5:30 p.m. on the First Street Plaza at First Street and Grand Avenue. The parade will follow starting at 6 p.m. along First and Second streets, between University Avenue and Custer Street. This year’s theme is Gingerbread Houses. The parade is generously sponsored by Johnson Auto of Laramie. Prizes will be awarded for best use of theme, lights, and best overall. The Beitel Elementary School Bulldog Choir will perform at 5:45 p.m. on the plaza. For more information and event updates, check out Downtown Laramie’s Facebook event.
Open house and art sale set for Saturday
The 7th Street is a program under the nonprofit Laramie Plains Civic Center. An Open House and Ceramic Arts Sale as a fundraiser for the studio is planned for 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday in Room 127 of the center, 710 Garfield St. The studio recently moved and expanded into the former Laramie Interfaith pantry room. There will also be raffle items and a bowl of soup provided with each piece purchased.
Two music events planned for Dec. 7
The UW Cello Festival presents a free cello choir concert at 5 p.m. Saturday in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Concert Hall. The concert features cellists from across the region. The cello choirs will be conducted by Douglas Moore, former cello professor at Williams College, and Tim Jones.
Later in the day, world-famous cellist and pedagogue David Geber, from the Manhattan School of Music, will be featured in an evening of chamber music at 7:30 p.m. in the BCPA Recital Hall. The concert is supported by the Wyoming Arts Council and the University of Wyoming Music Department and is the culmination of the UW Cello Festival. Tickets are available through the UW Fine Arts Box Office.
Christmas at the Gryphon planned for Dec. 8
Christmas at the Gryphon is set for 6:30 p.m. Dec. 8 at the Gryphon Theatre, 710 Garfield St. The concert starts at 7 p.m. Christmas at the Gryphon is an annual benefit concert that highlights and supports the work of Laramie community service agencies. This year’s beneficiaries are Laramie Youth Crisis Center & Extended Families — two programs under the direction of Cathedral Home for Children. Cathedral Home offers hope to the community through preventative care, independent living programs, and youth & family partnerships.
The event is free but visitors are asked to come prepared to make a financial donation to Laramie Youth Crisis Center & Extended Families. Give today at cathedralhome.org/give.
Cavalryman hosting Lora Sherrod
A Swinging Christmas with Lora Sherrodd, a jazz night, is planned for 5-7 p.m. Dec. 12 at the Cavalryman Steakhouse Lounge, 4425 South Third St. Admission is free, and food and drink purchase is not required. Sherrodd is a jazz vocalist and singer-songwriter based in Laramie. She currently attends the University of Wyoming, where she studies jazz vocals and is working toward a Bachelor of Arts in Music with an emphasis in jazz and a minor in African-American studies. For more information, go to www.lorasherroddmusic.com.
WOTM planning annual bazaar
The annual Women of the Moose Christmas Treat Bazaar (only edible items) is slated for 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 14 at the Moose Lodge, 409 S. Third St. No time for baking, candy making, sweet treats, savory food for gifts? The WOTM Treat Bazaar can ease you into holiday cheer.
Contact pmtzflo@hotmail.com or 619 312-8274 for more information.
Operation: Laramie Toy Box seeking donations
This year, the marine who was organizing Albany County Toys for Tots retired and a replacement for his position has not been found in time for the holidays. The American Legion Post 14 has stepped in to make sure Albany County children will still have toys for Christmas. Operation: Laramie Toy Box is seeking donations of unwrapped toys for children or monetary donations that will be used to purchase gifts for children in need. Toy drop boxes will be located around Laramie at various businesses, many of which have had boxes in previous years. The legion will be collecting toys until Dec. 15.
