Corrections
POLICY: If there is a mistake in a previous paper, it is the Laramie Boomerang’s policy to run a correction. If you find an error, call Joel Funk at 755-3328 or email news@laramieboomerang.com by 4 p.m. and the correction will appear on the next publication date.
Rifle Range to host open house today
The Laramie Rifle Range will host its Open House Day from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. today. There is no charge for admission. Visitors are asked to check-in and sign-in at the clubhouse. Everyone using the range must wear ear and eye protection. Limited loaner sets are available. Ranges open to the public are the covered pistol range, 100 yard multi-purpose range (including the heated shooting shed) and the shotgun range (clay throwers are available for use, shooters must bring own clays).There will also be an new member orientation starting at 10 a.m.
Prison light show to continue
The public is invited to experience the magic of lights during a free dazzling show of more than 10,000 lights, 20 displays, synchronized to favorite holiday songs, making it one of the largest light shows in the county, according to a news release. Nightly shows are planned for 5:30-11:30 p.m. daily through Jan. 1 at the Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site, 975 Snowy Range Road. Visitors can watch from the comfort of their cars in the spacious parking lot by turning their radios to 99.5 FM.
Contact Deborah Cease at deborah.cease@wyo.gov or 745-3733. Or go to http://wyoparks.state.wy.us/index.php/places-to-go/wyoming-territorial-prison for more information.
Community organizations offering one-day Christmas tree pickup
Volunteers from the Knights of Pythias, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2221, Laramie High School Rodeo Club, Laramie Rangers Baseball, Snowy Range FFA and the Wyoming Technical Institute are providing a free Christmas tree pickup service starting at 9 a.m. Jan. 5. Those wishing to have their trees picked up should have them on the curb at 9 a.m. Anyone looking to volunteer should meet at 9 a.m. Jan. 5 at LaBonte Park.
Trash collection rescheduled for holiday
Trash and recycling collections that would normally occur on Tuesday will be collected on Wednesday. The Laramie Landfill will be closed on Tuesday. Residents can always check the collection schedule for their address at www.cityoflaramie.org/solidwaste.
County conducting survey regarding commission meeting times
Albany County is asking residents to participate in a survey regarding the Albany County Commission’s meeting time. Any questions can be directed to the Albany County Clerk’s Office. Go to https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/CommissionerMeeting to complete the survey.
Veterans outreach taking place next week
The VA Mobile Vet Center will be in Laramie from 9 a.m.–2 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday to host a community outreach event at the Safeway and Planet Fitness parking lots, 750 N. Third St. Specialists will be providing information and assisting veterans in Laramie with Vet Center and VA services. Veterans can receive information about counseling services for combat veterans, VA health care enrollment, Veteran Service Officer referrals, VA benefit explanation and more. All veterans, service members, families and the public are welcome.
Weather and maintenance can delay or cancel travel on short notice. Contact the Cheyenne Vet Center at 307-778-7370 or go to www.vetcenterva.gov for more information.
UW announces holiday closures
Most University of Wyoming business and administrative offices will be closed Dec. 22- Jan. 1 for the Christmas and New Year’s holidays, as well as winter break.
Normal business hours will resume Jan. 2.
Coe Library will close at 5:30 p.m. Friday and it will not reopen until 8 a.m. Jan. 2. All other library branches will be closed Dec. 22-Jan. 1.
Half Acre Recreation and Wellness Center will be closed Dec. 22-26 and Dec. 29-Jan. 1. The pool will be closed Dec. 22-Jan. 1. Half Acre will be open from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 27-28 and from 6 a.m.-8 p.m. during weekdays starting Jan. 2. It will be open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Jan. 26 and noon-8 p.m. Jan. 27. Spring semester hours begin Jan. 28.
The UW Art Museum will close at 5 p.m. Friday and will reopen Jan. 2. Normal hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays and from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursdays. Extended Thursday hours will not be observed in January; they will resume Feb. 7.
The UW Geological Museum will close at 4 p.m. Friday. The museum will reopen Jan. 2 with reduced hours (noon-3 p.m.) through Jan. 26. Normal hours — 10a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays — will resume Jan. 28.
LaramieLink Dial-A-Ride service will end at 2 a.m. Wednesday. Normal service will resume at 10 a.m. Jan. 26. The Campus Commuter will operate on the holiday schedule Dec. 19-21 and Jan. 2-25. All UW transit services will be unavailable Dec. 22-Jan. 1. Go to www.uwyo.edu/tps/transit/holiday-schedule.html for more information and to view a schedule.
The Wyoming Union will close at 7 p.m. Friday. It will reopen Jan. 2, with operating hours of 7 a.m.-7 p.m. during weekdays, and it will be closed weekends. Normal hours will resume Jan. 28.
UW residence halls will reopen at 8 a.m. Jan. 25. Spring semester classes begin Jan. 28.
St. Matthew’s planning holiday service
St. Matthew’s Cathedral lessons and carols with Holy Eucharist are at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Sunday at 104 S. Fourth St.
Local organizations collect food donations
Trihydro Corporation and Plenty teamed up with other organizations in West Laramie to host a Holiday Food Drive benefiting Albany County residents.
According to Feeding America, 1 in 8 people and 1 in 6 children struggle with hunger in Wyoming. Furthermore, 23 percent of Albany County residents lived below poverty level in 2018.
From Nov. 14-Dec. 14, Trihydro, Plenty, Wyoming Game and Fish, HIVIZ, BioLife, Tungsten Parts Wyoming, Fremont Electric Inc. and the Blue Sky Group collected food donations for the Laramie Soup Kitchen to distribute as needed during the 2018 holiday season and beyond. Collectively, the organizations donated more than 1600 items at the end of the food drive.
The Laramie Soup Kitchen acts as a hub for donations, as they redistribute to about 15 other agencies per year, including the Laramie Youth Crisis Center, Interfaith-Good Samaritan, and Developmental Preschool and Daycare Center. Cramer said the Laramie Soup Kitchen welcomes drop-in volunteers, food donations, and monetary support.
To learn more about how you or your business can help the Laramie Soup Kitchen fight hunger in Albany County, please visit https://www.laramiesoupkitchen.org/.
