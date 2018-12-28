Corrections
UW announces
holiday closures
Most University of Wyoming business and administrative offices will be closed Dec. 22- Jan. 1 for the Christmas and New Year’s holidays, as well as winter break.
Normal business hours will resume Jan. 2.
Coe Library will close at 5:30 p.m. Friday and it will not reopen until 8 a.m. Jan. 2. All other library branches will be closed Dec. 22-Jan. 1.
Half Acre Recreation and Wellness Center will be closed Dec. 22-26 and Dec. 29-Jan. 1. The pool will be closed Dec. 22-Jan. 1. Half Acre will be open from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 27-28 and from 6 a.m.-8 p.m. during weekdays starting Jan. 2. It will be open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Jan. 26 and noon-8 p.m. Jan. 27. Spring semester hours begin Jan. 28.
The UW Art Museum will close at 5 p.m. Friday and will reopen Jan. 2. Normal hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays and from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursdays. Extended Thursday hours will not be observed in January; they will resume Feb. 7.
The UW Geological Museum will close at 4 p.m. Friday. The museum will reopen Jan. 2 with reduced hours (noon-3 p.m.) through Jan. 26. Normal hours — 10a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays — will resume Jan. 28.
LaramieLink Dial-A-Ride service will end at 2 a.m. Wednesday. Normal service will resume at 10 a.m. Jan. 26. The Campus Commuter will operate on the holiday schedule Dec. 19-21 and Jan. 2-25. All UW transit services will be unavailable Dec. 22-Jan. 1. Go to www.uwyo.edu/tps/transit/holiday-schedule.html for more information and to view a schedule.
The Wyoming Union will close at 7 p.m. Friday. It will reopen Jan. 2, with operating hours of 7 a.m.-7 p.m. during weekdays, and it will be closed weekends. Normal hours will resume Jan. 28.
UW residence halls will reopen at 8 a.m. Jan. 25. Spring semester classes begin Jan. 28.
Albany County offices
closed Monday, Tuesday
All Albany County offices will be closed all day on Monday and Tuesday in observance of the New Year’s holiday. Regular hours will resume on Wednesday.
Moose Lodge
to host Bingo night
The Laramie Moose Lodge is scheduled to host Bingo Game on the evening of Jan. 5 at the Lodge, 409 S. Third St. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m and games will begin at 6:30 p.m. Concessions will be available for dinner and snacks. Packets are $25 in advance, $30 at the door and additional packets are $15. A $500 Jackpot will be given away if a minimum of 100 packets are sold. Anyone bringing in individually packaged food items to donate for the Backpack Program will get an additional game paper. Packet tickets may be purchased at the Moose Lodge, 409 S. Third St., from a member of the WOTM or Lodge, or by contacting me at shutton@uwyo.edu prior to the day of the event.
