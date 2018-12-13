Corrections
Kiwanis planning Christmas party
for local children
with disabilities
The Kiwanis Club is hosting the annual Christmas Party for children with disabilities in the school district and other private schools at 11 a.m. Wednesday in the Laramie Middle School large gym. The schedule is as follows:
11-11:45 a.m.: Lunch with DJ entertainment and Christmas carols
11:45 a.m.-noon: High school choir singers performance
Noon-12:15 p.m.: Clown (entertainment)
12:15-12:30 p.m.: Storyteller from the Albany County Public Library
12:30-1 p.m.: Santa with gifts for the children
Prison light
show
to continue
The public is invited to experience the magic of lights during a free dazzling show of more than 10,000 lights, 20 displays, synchronized to favorite holiday songs, making it one of the largest light shows in the county, according to a news release. Nightly shows are planned for 5:30-11:30 p.m. daily through Jan. 1 at the Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site, 975 Snowy Range Road. Visitors can watch from the comfort of their cars in the spacious parking lot by turning their radios to 99.5 FM.
Contact Deborah Cease at deborah.cease@wyo.gov or 745-3733. Or go to http://wyoparks.state.wy.us/index.php/places-to-go/wyoming-territorial-prison for more information.
Paddington Bear
raffle to benefit
St. Matthew’s
To help raise funds for the needed repairs to the stonework of the cathedral, St. Matthew’s is offering a raffle of a 60th anniversary edition of Paddington Bear and the book with a certificate, verifying they are from the Paddington Bear Shop at Paddington Station in London. Tickets are $1 each or $5 for six and can be purchased before or after services or from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. today at the church office, 104 S. Fourth St. Today is the final day to purchase tickets. The drawing will be Sunday, and the winner will be notified.
Call 742-6608 for more information.
Traffic commission meeting canceled
The Traffic Commission’s regular meeting scheduled for 7 a.m. today in the City Council Chambers in City Hall, 406 Ivinson Ave., has been cancelled.
Toys for Tots volunteers needed
Toys for Tots is a nonprofit Marine Corps Reserve program, sponsored by the local Marine Corps League Detachment 777, designed to provide toys to needy children at Christmas, according to a news release.
Toys will be distributed to applicable families from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday at the Eppson Center for Seniors, 1560 N. Third St.
Residents can donate to the local campaign at any of the drop-off businesses or at https://Laramie-wy.toysfortots.org.
Volunteers are needed today to stage, sort and bag toys, books and stocking stuffers.
Contact Tim Brooks at 760-1525 or brookseaux@gmail.com to volunteer or for more information.
Nicholas &
Tangeman, LLC Business After Hours planned for today
A Nicholas & Tangeman, LLC Business After Hours event is planned for 5:30-7 p.m. today at 170 N. Fifth St. The law firm is hosting its annual Christmas event and providing an opportunity to network and showcase the business and staff.
The event is sponsored by the Laramie Chamber Business Alliance Red Carpet Committee.
PFLAG to meet today
The monthly meeting of the newly forming Laramie Parents and Friends of Lesbians and Gays Chapter is at 6:30 p.m. today at St. Paul’s UCC, 602 Garfield St. Uniting people who are lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer with families, friends and allies, PFLAG is committed to advancing equality through its mission of support, education, and advocacy. Meetings are open to all, and PFLAG welcomes participation as its chapter takes root. Email pflaglaramie@gmail.com for more information.
LHS group hosting Christmas event
The Laramie High School Spanish Honor Society will be hosting an Artesanías de Navidad event from 4:30-6 p.m. Friday in the LHS commons, 1710 Boulder Drive.
Elementary school-age children are invited to attend this fun venue to learn about Christmas holiday traditions from throughout the Spanish-speaking world. There will be activity stations where they can build a variety of Christmas-themed crafts and ornaments along with food and refreshments. Each station will educate children on the history and cultural significance of craft activities. There will be two piñatas, one every 45 minutes. The entrance fee is $5 for children and free for accompanying adults.
Email Sam Miller at 20smiller@acsd1.org for questions or more information.
Local hockey to face Gillette, Jackson teams
The Laramie Outlaws Hockey program has the following games lined up for the weekend:
FRIDAY
n 10U-B vs. Gillette Wild is at 5:30 p.m.
n 12U-B vs. Gillette Wild is at 6:45 p.m.
n 19U Girls vs. Jackson Lady Moose is at 8:15 p.m.
SATURDAY
n 10U-B vs. Gillette Wild is at 8 a.m.
n 12U-B vs. Gillette Wild is at 9:15 a.m.
n 19U Girls vs. Jackson Lady Moose is at 10:45 a.m.
n 10U-A vs. Gillette Wild is at 1:45 p.m.
SUNDAY
n 10U-A vs. Gillette Wild is at 8:45 a.m.
All games are free to the public and hosted at the Laramie Ice & Event Center, 3510 Garfield St.
Women’s Club
to meet Friday
The Laramie Women’s Club will be having its monthly meeting is at noon Friday at the Alice Hardie Stevens Center, 603 Ivinson Ave. The Executive Board and Committee Chairmen are hosting the luncheon and there will be a holiday program performed by the UW Happy Jacks. RSVP and information can be obtained from Janine Kropf at janinekropf@yahoo.com.
Anniversary
celebration coming up
An upcoming 150th anniversary celebration is planned for 3-5 p.m. Friday in the main foyer on the second floor between the clerk and treasurer offices of the Albany County Courthouse. The public is invited to enjoy finger foods and punch. There will be artifacts on display and people dressed up in time-period clothing serving.
