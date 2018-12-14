Corrections
Local church
planning Christmas with Beer and Hymns
Trinity Lutheran Church will be celebrating Christmas with Beer and Hymns: A Christmas Sing-Along at 6 p.m. Sunday at the Laramie Historic Railroad Depot, 600 S. First St. Attendees can bring their own beverages (adult or regular) and food to share — appetizers and Christmas baking are welcome — and sing Christmas carols, hymns and songs.
Snowy Range
Academy hosting
celebration event
Snowy Range Academy will be hosting a community celebration from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the school to recognize its selection as a 2018 Blue Ribbon School for Exemplary High Performance. The event is open to all former and current SRA community members as well as the general public. The event will include opening remarks, class recitations, choir and orchestra performance. Additionally, there will be past students speaking about their time at SRA and light refreshments will be provided.
ACPL board to meet
The Albany County Public Library Board meeting is planned for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the ACPL meeting room, 310 S. Eighth St.
The public is invited to attend. There is a period for public comment at the beginning of the meeting. Topics on the agenda include the County Attorney MOU, health insurance and upcoming agenda topics. Call 721-2580 or email info@acplwy.org for more information.
Foster Grandparents collecting pet food
In honor of Martin Luther King National Day of Service, the grandparents of the Foster Grandparents of the Wyoming Rockies are hosting their third annual pet food drive.
In previous years, hundreds of pounds of pet food were collected and distributed to and through Interfaith-Good Samaritan.
This year’s collection is planned through Jan. 20.
Collection boxes are located at Murdoch’s Ranch and Home Supply, The Feed Store, C & A Pet and Livestock Supply, Alpine Animal Hospital and Gem City Veterinary Services and the building at LaBonte Park. Call Foster Grandparents at 307-223-1051 for more information.
LHS group hosting Christmas event
The Laramie High School Spanish Honor Society will be hosting an Artesanías de Navidad event from 4:30-6 p.m. today in the LHS commons, 1710 Boulder Drive.
Elementary school-age children are invited to attend this fun venue to learn about Christmas holiday traditions from throughout the Spanish-speaking world. There will be activity stations where they can build a variety of Christmas-themed crafts and ornaments along with food and refreshments. Each station will educate children on the history and cultural significance of craft activities. There will be two piñatas, one every 45 minutes. The entrance fee is $5 for children and free for accompanying adults.
Email Sam Miller at 20smiller@acsd1.org for questions or more information.
Toys for Tots
volunteers needed
Toys for Tots is a nonprofit Marine Corps Reserve program, sponsored by the local Marine Corps League Detachment 777, designed to provide toys to needy children at Christmas, according to a news release.
Toys will be distributed to applicable families from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. today at the Eppson Center for Seniors, 1560 N. Third St.
Residents can donate to the local campaign at any of the drop-off businesses or at https://laramie-wy.toysfortots.org.
Volunteers are needed today to stage, sort and bag toys, books and stocking stuffers.
Contact Tim Brooks at 760-1525 or brookseaux@gmail.com to volunteer or for more information.
Local hockey to face Gillette, Jackson teams
The Laramie Outlaws Hockey program has the following games lined up for the weekend:
TODAY
n 10U-B vs. Gillette Wild is at 5:30 p.m.
n 12U-B vs. Gillette Wild is at 6:45 p.m.
n 19U Girls vs. Jackson Lady Moose is at 8:15 p.m.
SATURDAY
n 10U-B vs. Gillette Wild is at 8 a.m.
n 12U-B vs. Gillette Wild is at 9:15 a.m.
n 19U Girls vs. Jackson Lady Moose is at 10:45 a.m.
n 10U-A vs. Gillette Wild is at 1:45 p.m.
SUNDAY
n 10U-A vs. Gillette Wild is at 8:45 a.m.
All games are free to the public and hosted at the Laramie Ice & Event Center, 3510 Garfield St.
Women’s Club
to meet today
The Laramie Women’s Club will be having its monthly meeting is at noon today at the Alice Hardie Stevens Center, 603 Ivinson Ave. The Executive Board and Committee Chairmen are hosting the luncheon and there will be a holiday program performed by the UW Happy Jacks. RSVP and information can be obtained from Janine Kropf at janinekropf@yahoo.com.
Anniversary
celebration coming up
An upcoming 150th anniversary celebration is planned for 3-5 p.m. today in the main foyer on the second floor between the clerk and treasurer offices of the Albany County Courthouse. The public is invited to enjoy finger foods and punch. There will be artifacts on display and people dressed up in time-period clothing serving.
Holiday Treats Bazaar set for Saturday
For shoppers who feel they have no time to bake for their holiday parties, family time or holiday gifts, a treat bazaar, featuring a variety of Laramie’s finest, is slated for 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at the Moose Lodge, 409 S. Third St.
Bakers are also needed to be vendors, and youth and adults are welcome. Tables are $5 each for those 16 and younger and $10 per adult.
Call 619-312-8274 or email pmtzflo@hotmail.com for more information.
The event is sponsored by the Women of the Moose Chapter 423.
PAS Wyoming seeking donations to help those with disabilities
PAS Wyoming recently launched the Give the Gift of Christmas campaign, and each year, the organization asks for donations from the Laramie community to bring the holiday season to individuals with disabilities in the area. Every penny of donations will go directly to purchasing gifts, decorations and holiday treats for members of the community who oftentimes don’t get to experience the same excitement and joy of the holiday season that we are blessed with.
For every dollar donates, donors will receive an entry to a raffle for a $100 gift card to the Wyoming Rib & Chop House. They will also be mentioned as a sponsor of the campaign on the PAS Wyoming website and be shared among social media to showcase their involvement in supporting local community members.
Go to www.paswyoming.com/donate to donate or for more information.
Wreaths Across America Day set
for Saturday
This year’s National Wreaths Across America Day is Saturday. The local Remembrance Ceremony will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Greenhill Cemetery, at the GAR monument. Following the ceremony, members of the Jacques Laramie Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution and Laramie Valley Civil Air Patrol Composite Squadron, along with volunteers from Laramie VFW Post 2221 and the local community, will join together to place more than 500 wreaths on veteran graves at the cemetery.
The DAR and CAP thanks the VFW, local businesses and countless individuals whose donations made the purchase of these wreaths possible. Go to www.wreathsacrossamerica.org to learn more about Wreaths Across America. Email waa-dar@charter.net to find out more about volunteering for wreath placement.
Interfaith to distribute Christmas dinners
Interfaith-Good Samaritan will be distributing Christmas dinners Saturday to those who signed up. Some will be delivered and some will be picked up from noon-6 p.m. Saturday at First Baptist Church, 15th and Canby streets.
Interfaith is still in need of more hams, yams and canned goods. Donations can be made at the Food Pantry, 710 Garfield St., Room 127.
Backcountry Film Festival coming to Gryphon Theatre
The Backcountry Film Festival is set for 6:30 p.m. Saturday in the Gryphon Theatre, 710 Garfield St. Doors open at 6 p.m. All ages are welcome.
The festival will feature 10 inspiring films. Donations are encouraged at the door, and beer and raffle tickets will be sold inside.
Email shaleas@wildwyo.org for more information.
