Corrections
POLICY: If there is a mistake in a previous paper, it is the Laramie Boomerang’s policy to run a correction. If you find an error, call Joel Funk at 755-3328 or email news@laramieboomerang.com by 4 p.m. and the correction will appear on the next publication date.
New scam
seen in Laramie
A local business received a phone call this week from a subject posing as an employee and requesting information on how to change the account number for his paycheck’s direct deposit. The subject was given the choice of completing a form in person or via email.
The subject requested the required form be emailed to him, so he could complete it and email it back to the business. After receiving the completed form, the business completed the change. They sent an email to the employee’s work address with a confirmation that the requested account number change had been completed. That’s when they learned it was not the employee that had made the request. Fortunately, no money had been sent to the new account in the short time the change was in place.
The Laramie Police Department would like to remind employers and employees criminals are always trying to find new ways to “make money” the easy way. Employees should periodically confirm their financial documents and contact information with their employer. Employers should have processes in place to confirm requests for changes to employee information, just like this local business did.
Free pizza
party planned
for local children
Emmaus Road Community Church is planning Building on the Rock: Living for Jesus in 2019, an event for local children 4 and older to have fun, learn and enjoy a pizza party from 10 a.m.-noon Jan. 5 at 1953 N. Third St. There will be music, crafts, Bible stories and lots of fun. RSVP is required by Jan. 2 as space is limited. Contact Becca at beccahowell11@comcast.net or 303-319-8923 for more information.
Local hockey to take on Park County, Jackson teams
Laramie Outlaws Hockey has the following games coming up in January:
JAN. 4
n 19U-Girls vs. Park County Ice Cats is at 5 p.m.
n 14U vs. Jackson Moose is at 6:45 p.m.
n 18U High School vs. Park County Ice Cats is at 8:30 p.m.
JAN. 5
n 19U-Girls vs. Park County Ice Cats is at 8 a.m.
n 14U vs. Jackson Moose is at 9:45 a.m.
n 18U High School vs. Park County Ice Cats is at 11:30 a.m.
All games are free to the public and hosted at the Laramie Ice & Event Center, 3510 Garfield St.
Free learn-to-play hockey program begins Jan. 8
The Laramie Amateur Hockey Club is offering a free spring learn-to-play initiation program Jan. 8-Feb. 28, with practices from 5:45-6:15 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Laramie Ice & Event Center, 3510 Garfield St. Gear rental is free with a refundable deposit. Gear check out is from 5-6:30 p.m. Jan. at the rink. Initiation skaters must be at least 4 years old to register. Contact Clint at connallysports@gmail.com or register at laramiehockey.usahockey.com for more information.
Prison light
show to continue
The public is invited to experience the magic of lights during a free dazzling show of more than 10,000 lights, 20 displays, synchronized to favorite holiday songs, making it one of the largest light shows in the county, according to a news release. Nightly shows are planned for 5:30-11:30 p.m. daily through Jan. 1 at the Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site, 975 Snowy Range Road. Visitors can watch from the comfort of their cars in the spacious parking lot by turning their radios to 99.5 FM.
Contact Deborah Cease at deborah.cease@wyo.gov or 745-3733. Or go to http://wyoparks.state.wy.us/index.php/places-to-go/wyoming-territorial-prison for more information.
LRCD to meet today
The Laramie Rivers Conservation District regular Board of Directors meeting is at noon today at the USDA Service Center, 5015 Stone Road. Call 721-0072 for more information.
Soroptimist meeting to feature planning for fundraiser
Soroptimist will meet at noon today at Altitude Chophouse & Brewery, 320 S. Second St., for the monthly meeting. Business to be discussed includes the February fundraiser Laramie Laughs for a Cause.
Laramie Soup Kitchen to offer renovation open house
A renovation open house, Business After Hours event and ribbon cutting for the Laramie Soup Kitchen are planned for today at 301 Ivinsion Ave. Attendees can enter from the north side.
The open house is from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., the Business After Hours event is from 5-7 p.m., and the ribbon cutting is at 6:15 p.m.
Attendees can see the new accessible entrance and ADA bathrooms, plus learn how to support the soup kitchen’s work to provide nutritious meals to those who are hungry. Food donations will be accepted.
Business After Hours and ribbon cutting partners are the Laramie Chamber Business Alliance, First Interstate Bank and 3rd Street Bar.
TechTalk Laramie
set for today
TechTalk Laramie meets at 6 p.m. today at Altitude Chophouse & Brewery, 320 S. Second St. Russ Elliott will speak on the “Future of Broadband in Wyoming.”
Elliott is the new Wyoming State Broadband manager, bringing 25 years of C-level leadership including 12 years building and running and eventually selling western Colorado’s largest independent ISP/CLEC.
Go to www.meetup.com/TechTalkLaramie for more information.
United Presbyterian Church planning advent events, services
Laramie’s United Presbyterian Church has the following advent events and services planned:
FRIDAY: The Longest Night Service is at 7 p.m. This service honors the reality, that for many the holidays are a dark and challenging time. Attendees gather on this evening to honor the realities of our lives and to lift up the light that shines in the darkness. A soup and bread supper will be served at 6 p.m. in the North Lounge.
SUNDAY: Contemporary Service is at 9 a.m. and Traditional Worship Service is at 10:30 a.m.
CHRISTMAS EVE: UPC will offer a 4 p.m. Family Christmas Eve Service and a 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. Traditional Candlelight Christmas Eve Services. A Christmas Eve dinner will be served at 5:30 p.m. in the North Lounge.
All services are in the UPC Sanctuary, 215 S. 11th St. Call 742-2061 for more information.
How to submit
to Local Briefs
If you have a Local Brief you’d like to submit, send it to news@laramieboomerang.com, bring it to the office at 320 Grand Ave. or fax it to 721-2973. Include who, what, when, where, why and how in the brief, as well as the cost and where to go for more information, if applicable. Word limit for briefs is 125 words. Submitting information for briefs does not preclude us from possibly writing a story on it. All submissions will be edited for grammar, style, spelling, libel and length. The deadline is 4 p.m. for the next day’s publication, and new submission may not be accepted Saturdays or Mondays, due to staff cuts. Contact Joel Funk at 755-3328 or jfunk@laramieboomerang.com for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.