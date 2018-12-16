Corrections
Local hockey to wrap up weekend play
The Laramie Outlaws Hockey program has the following games lined up for the weekend:
TODAY
n 10U-A vs. Gillette Wild is at 8:45 a.m.
All games are free to the public and hosted at the Laramie Ice & Event Center, 3510 Garfield St.
IMH planning events for December
n Walk with a Doc is at 1:30 p.m. today at the UW Fieldhouse. Dr. Eric Uhlman will be speaking on urological symptoms and treatments.
n The Cancer Support Group meeting is at noon Wednesday at Laramie Fire Station No. 3, 2374 W. Jefferson St. Join this new support group specifically designed for patients currently receiving cancer treatment.
Tourism Board to meet
The monthly Albany County Tourism Board meeting will be at 4 p.m. Monday in the tourism board offices, 210 Custer St. The public is welcome. Questions can be directed to staff at 745-4195.
Snowy Range Academy hosting celebration event
Snowy Range Academy will be hosting a community celebration from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the school to recognize its selection as a 2018 Blue Ribbon School for Exemplary High Performance. The event is open to all former and current SRA community members as well as the general public. The event will include opening remarks, class recitations, choir and orchestra performance. Additionally, there will be past students speaking about their time at SRA and light refreshments will be provided.
Nutrition classes, breastfeeding events planned for December
Cent$ible Nutrition classes for WIC clients are set for noon Wednesday at the Albany County WIC Clinic, 609 S. Second St. Call 721-2535 for more information. This institution is an equal opportunity provider.
A free community breastfeeding café is from 10:30 a.m.-noon Tuesday at Basic Beginnings South, 3520 Garfield St. This is a drop-in-at-any-point event open to all pregnant and breastfeeding mothers. This is an informal support group with a certified lactation counselor present. Breastfeeding milestone bracelets and beads will be available for pick up. Drinks and snacks are provided, and young children are welcome. This is sponsored by the Laramie Breastfeeding Coalition. Call Jasmine Puskarcik at 721-2535 for more information.
LRCD to meet Thursday
The Laramie Rivers Conservation District regular Board of Directors meeting is at noon Thursday at the USDA Service Center, 5015 Stone Road. Call 721-0072 for more information.
County commissioners to meet
The Albany County Commission is set to meet at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in Room 105 of the Albany County Courthouse, 525 Grand Ave. There will be a work session at 8 a.m. before the regular meeting at 9:30 a.m.
Voter alliance meeting Tuesday
The Progressive Voter Alliance meeting is at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Eppson Center for Seniors, 1560 N. Third St. The meeting will have two featured speakers, Sharon Cumbie and Albany County Attorney Peggy Trent. Cumbie will talk about building community and getting ready for the next election, and Trent will provide information about county programs that can use volunteers.
Attendees can share their messages or announcements for two minutes.
ACPL board to meet
The Albany County Public Library Board meeting is planned for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the ACPL meeting room, 310 S. Eighth St.
The public is invited to attend. There is a period for public comment at the beginning of the meeting. Topics on the agenda include the County Attorney MOU, health insurance and upcoming agenda topics. Call 721-2580 or email info@acplwy.org for more information.
Albany County Extension offering Annie’s Project session for farm, ranch women
The Albany County Extension Office is planning to offer an Annie’s Project class this winter for women in agriculture, according to a news release.
All classes are from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. following a tentative schedule: Wednesday, as well as Jan. 16, Jan. 23, Feb. 6 and Feb. 13. There is a $35 fee to cover materials and meals.
This program is based on Annie’s Project, a program for women in agriculture with a passion for business and being involved in their family operations, according to a news release. Iowa State University Extension developed the Annie’s Project program. It is an opportunity for women involved in agriculture to come out and learn from the various speakers, the release states.
Soroptimist meeting to feature planning for fundraiser
Soroptimist will meet at noon Thursday at Altitude Chophouse & Brewery, 320 S. Second St., for the monthly meeting. Business to be discussed includes the February fundraiser Laramie Laughs for a Cause.
Tickets on sale Thursday for TV series 60th anniversary reunion
Tickets for a 60th anniversary reunion of TV series “Laramie,” which began in 1959, are currently on sale at www.visitlaramie.org.
The schedule of events is as follows:
10 a.m.-2 p.m. July 12: Marry Me in Laramie events at the Laramie Plains Museum. A renewal of vows and reception is open to 70 couples for $125 per couple. A reception for all is $50 per person.
1-6 p.m. July 13: TV Show and discussion, photo opportunities and signatures with all three stars at the University of Wyoming Conference Center. Admission is $20 per person.
9 a.m.-noon July 14: TV Show and discussion, photo opportunities and signatures with all three stars at the University of Wyoming Conference Center. Admission is $20 per person.
5:45 p.m. July 14: An Evening at the Sherman Ranch at the Vee Bar Guest Ranch. Admission is $75 per person. Music, wagon rides and a Western BBQ dinner with the stars will be included.
Veterans crisis line number open
How many numbers do you have in your phone? Do you have space for one more that could be the lifeline for someone in crisis? 1-800-273-8255 is that lifeline. In fact, it’s a national lifeline manned 24 hours a day for those who might be overwhelmed by life’s struggles and are thinking about hurting themselves, according to a news release. You might never need it — in fact, hopefully not. But if you do, won’t a minute now to save it be worth the time?
So, how does the Veterans Crisis Line fit in? While the 800 number is a national resource for anyone, callers simply press “1” to connect to the Veterans Crisis Line. Responders, many of whom are veterans themselves, are available to talk to veterans or anyone concerned about a veteran. It’s confidential and available 365 days a year. One number potentially helps anyone in crisis.
Interfaith places donation boxes at grocery stores
Interfaith-Good Samaritan has blue donation boxes near the customer service desks at both Safeway and Ridley’s Family Market. Customers can drop in any non-perishable items as they exit the store. All donations go directly to Interfaith and are used in its food pantry to help feed hungry Laramie residents, according to a news release.
The pantry has 800-1,000 visitors every month, the release states.
Senior volunteers needed to work with students
The Foster Grandparent Program of the Wyoming Rockies is welcoming seniors who are 55 or older and would like to work with children, according to a news release. Senior volunteers support teachers and students in the classroom, receive a non-taxable stipend and mileage reimbursement. Volunteers are willing to commit to 20 hours or more a week, with summers off. No prior classroom experience is necessary. Foster Grandparents tend to be individuals who care about their community and want to make a difference in their own lives and in the lives of the students they work with, the release states. Any interested senior, including veterans, are encouraged to call Maryalice at 307-223-1051, visit 968 N. Ninth St. in LaBonte Park or go to www.fostergrandparentswy.org for more information.
Driver needed for Home Delivered Meals
The Eppson Center for Seniors has a need for Home Delivered Meal drivers, according to a news release. There are openings for permanent routes and substitute drivers. Meals go out to homes at dinner time Mondays and lunch time Tuesdays-Fridays. This is a great service to folks who are unable to shop or cook for themselves. Call the Eppson Center at 745-5116 to volunteer or for more information.
Laramie Suicide Prevention Hotline available
The Laramie Suicide Prevention Hotline is a 24-hour crisis line that you can call or text if you are feeling scared, depressed, alone, angry, or any other painful feelings that are hard to deal with by yourself. Call or text. 307-977-7777.
Sometimes the last thing you want to do is talk about the way you are feeling, but often that is the one thing that will help you feel better.
Calls are free and you will be connected with someone in Laramie who is trained to talk or text to those in crisis.
We are here and we want to help.
Eppson calendar available
For the past three months, volunteers have been organizing the 2019 Eppson Center calendar. The theme throughout the calendar honors the first responders of Albany County. The theme helps create awareness of the services to the county performed by these brave first responders. The first responders in the calendar include the Vedauwoo Volunteer Fire Department, Laramie Fire Department, Laramie Police Department, Tie Siding Volunteer Fire Department, State Troopers, Albany County Sheriff’s Department, Albany County Dive Team, Centennial Volunteer Fire Department, University of Wyoming Police Department, Big Laramie Valley Volunteer Fire Department and Albany County Central Volunteer Fire Department. The calendar was dedicated to Andrea Kern, a longtime executive director/bookkeeper of the Eppson Center and 33-year member of the Centennial Volunteer Fire Department.
The photograph used for each month highlights one of the first responders of Albany County set in a scenic location in Laramie or Albany County. Also in the photos are senior citizens involved with the Eppson Center for Seniors. A local professional photographer and a local graphic artist were used to present a top grade calendar. There are 13 months to the calendar, which extends through January 2020.
The calendars are for sale at the Eppson Center for Seniors, 1560 N. Third St., for $15 each. Call 745-5116 for more information.
