Corrections
POLICY: If there is a mistake in a previous paper, it is the Laramie Boomerang’s policy to run a correction. If you find an error, call Joel Funk at 755-3328 or email news@laramieboomerang.com by 4 p.m. and the correction will appear on the next publication date.
Prison light
show to continue
The public is invited to experience the magic of lights during a free dazzling show of more than 10,000 lights, 20 displays, synchronized to favorite holiday songs, making it one of the largest light shows in the county, according to a news release. Nightly shows are planned for 5:30-11:30 p.m. daily through Jan. 1 at the Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site, 975 Snowy Range Road. Visitors can watch from the comfort of their cars in the spacious parking lot by turning their radios to 99.5 FM.
Contact Deborah Cease at deborah.cease@wyo.gov or 745-3733. Or go to http://wyoparks.state.wy.us/index.php/places-to-go/wyoming-territorial-prison for more information.
Nutrition class planned for today
Cent$ible Nutrition classes for WIC clients are set for noon today at the Albany County WIC Clinic, 609 S. Second St. Call 721-2535 for more information. This institution is an equal opportunity provider.
ACPL board to meet
The Albany County Public Library Board meeting is planned for 6:30 p.m. today in the ACPL meeting room, 310 S. Eighth St.
The public is invited to attend. There is a period for public comment at the beginning of the meeting. Topics on the agenda include the County Attorney MOU, health insurance and upcoming agenda topics. Call 721-2580 or email info@acplwy.org for more information.
Albany County Extension offering Annie’s Project
session for farm, ranch women
The Albany County Extension Office is planning to offer an Annie’s Project class this winter for women in agriculture, according to a news release.
All classes are from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. following a tentative schedule: today, as well as Jan. 16, Jan. 23, Feb. 6 and Feb. 13. There is a $35 fee to cover materials and meals.
This program is based on Annie’s Project, a program for women in agriculture with a passion for business and being involved in their family operations, according to a news release. Iowa State University Extension developed the Annie’s Project program. It is an opportunity for women involved in agriculture to come out and learn from the various speakers, the release states.
Community Holidays to distribute gifts
Community Holidays is prepared to distribute gifts to local families who filled out applications earlier this year. Distribution Day is from 10 am-1 p.m. and 4-7 p.m. today at First Baptist Church 1517 Canby St.
Visitors should enter the church through the east facing doors off the patio where parking is available in the church lot. Persons picking up a Christmas bag must bring a photo ID, such as a driver’s license.
Community Holidays wants to thank all those who sponsored families and individuals and/or volunteered their time to prepare the Christmas bags.
E-mail communityholidays@gmail.com or call 307-745-4106 to arrange a different pick-up time, or for delivery, if unable to come to the church, or to help with the distribution.
Kiwanis planning Christmas party
for local children
with disabilities
The Kiwanis Club is hosting the annual Christmas Party for children with disabilities in the school district and other private schools at 11 a.m. today in the Laramie Middle School large gym. The schedule is as follows:
11-11:45 a.m.: Lunch with DJ entertainment and Christmas carols
11:45 a.m.-noon: High school choir singers performance
Noon-12:15 p.m.: Clown (entertainment)
12:15-12:30 p.m.: Storyteller from the Albany County Public Library
12:30-1 p.m.: Santa with gifts for the children
IMH planning cancer support group
The Cancer Support Group meeting is at noon today at Laramie Fire Station No. 3, 2374 W. Jefferson St. Join this new support group specifically designed for patients currently receiving cancer treatment.
United Presbyterian Church planning advent events
and services
Laramie’s United Presbyterian Church has the following advent events and services planned:
TODAY: The LOGOS children will present the annual Christmas pageant, The Joyous Christmas Story, at 7 p.m.. A dinner will be served at 5:30 p.m. in Fellowship Hall.
FRIDAY: The Longest Night Service is at 7 p.m. This service honors the reality, that for many the holidays are a dark and challenging time. Attendees gather on this evening to honor the realities of our lives and to lift up the light that shines in the darkness. A soup and bread supper will be served at 6 p.m. in the North Lounge.
SUNDAY: Contemporary Service is at 9 a.m. and Traditional Worship Service is at 10:30 a.m.
CHRISTMAS EVE: UPC will offer a 4 p.m. Family Christmas Eve Service and a 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. Traditional Candlelight Christmas Eve Services. A Christmas Eve dinner will be served at 5:30 p.m. in the North Lounge.
All services are in the UPC Sanctuary, 215 S. 11th St. Call 742-2061 for more information.
Albany County offices to close for New Year’s Eve and Day
All Albany County Office’s will be closed all day on Dec. 31 and Jan. 1 in observance of the New Year’s holiday. Regular work hours are set to resume Jan. 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.