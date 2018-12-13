Local acupuncturist now
certified practitioner for hospice
Chris Dewey, Laramie’s only licensed acupuncturist, recently became the first certified practitioner for hospice and palliative care acupuncture in the state of Wyoming. As part of his ongoing education, Dewey recently completed a course of study offered by the National Association of Hospice and Palliative Care Acupuncturists to receive his certification.
There are 25 hospice programs in Wyoming, including one in Laramie. The Hospice of Laramie has provided in-home hospice care to Albany County residents since 1983 and expanded its care with the opening of the Hospice House at 1745 Centennial Drive in 2016. Hospice of Laramie is run by Executive Director Terri Longhurst, Ph.D. Contact her at 745-9245 or via www.hospiceoflaramie.com. Dewey can provide acupuncture sessions in-home, at the Hospice House or at his clinic.
Contact Dewey at 662-769-5522 or via www.thirdpathwayacupuncture.com.
IMH planning events for December
n Diabetes Support Group is at 4:30 p.m. today at IMH. Join us to discuss, engage, and learn about topics related to maintaining a healthful life with diabetes.
n Walk with a Doc is at 1:30 p.m. Sunday at the UW Fieldhouse. Dr. Eric Uhlman will be speaking on urological symptoms and treatments.
n The Cancer Support Group meeting is at noon Wednesday at Laramie Fire Station No. 3, 2374 W. Jefferson St. Join this new support group specifically designed for patients currently receiving cancer treatment.
Local naturopathic doctor to discuss IBS
Ending the Going Nowhere Urgency of Irritable Bowel Syndrome: 3 Natural Solutions to Stop Feeling Bloated, to Stop the Urge to Go But Can’t, and to Sooth the Pain that Keeps You from Being Able to Focus on Your Life is set for 5:30 p.m. today in the Aspen Creek Naturopathic Clinic Basement Library, 1277 N. 15th St. in the Reynolds Crossing.
Shawn Palmer, ND, is the featured speaker.
Irritable bowel syndrome is the most common functional bowel problem affecting about 10-15 percent of people. Luckily, IBS is a condition for which natural medicine has several options to help improve, and in some cases even resolve, this embarrassing condition.
In this class, participants will learn:
n That what you are experiencing is real and not all in your head.
n Why some people get IBS and what can be done to address it.
n Insights on what you can do about this disease so you don’t have to keep suffering.
Nutrition classes, breastfeeding
events planned for December
Cent$ible Nutrition classes for WIC clients are set for noon Wednesday at the Albany County WIC Clinic, 609 S. Second St. Call 721-2535 for more information. This institution is an equal opportunity provider.
A free community breastfeeding café is from 10:30 a.m.-noon Tuesday at Basic Beginnings South, 3520 Garfield St. This is a drop-in-at-any-point event open to all pregnant and breastfeeding mothers. This is an informal support group with a certified lactation counselor present. Breastfeeding milestone bracelets and beads will be available for pick up. Drinks and snacks are provided, and young children are welcome. This is sponsored by the Laramie Breastfeeding Coalition. Call Jasmine Puskarcik at 721-2535 for more information.
