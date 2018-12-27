IMH Prime Time
to return in February
The Ivinson Memorial Hospital Foundation hosts Prime Time usually each month. Prime Time for Jan. 7 is canceled.
Prime Time will resume Feb. 4.
The speaker for February will be Helene Neville, cancer survivor and elite athlete. This event is open to anyone.
Prime Time serves lunch at 11:30 a.m., with a presentation starting around 11:45 a.m.
Natural health expert
to discuss skin cancer
Avoiding the Slice and Dice Removal of Skin Cancer: 3 Natural Approaches to Reducing Your Skin Cancer Risk So You Can Avoid Future Surgery is planned for 5:30 p.m. Jan. 10 in the Aspen Creek Naturopathic Clinic Basement Library, 1277 N. 15th St. in Reynolds Crossing
Shawn Palmer, ND, is the speaker.
Does it feel like every time you go to the dermatologist, they have to freeze or cut something out?
Are you following all of the recommendations for preventing skin cancer, but new spots keep popping up?
Do you worry about a little spot turning into a potentially face disfiguring surgery?
It is estimated that 9,500 Americans are diagnosed with skin cancer every day. Skin cancer is something that affects many of us at some point in our lives. In addition to standard skin cancer prevention, there are several well researched natural options that can help reduce your future risk of skin cancer.
In this talk you will learn about:
n Supplements that have been shown to reduce skin cancer risk so that you won’t need so many skin cancer procedures.
n Healing your skin from past sun exposure.
n How it is never too late to start reducing your skin cancer risk.
