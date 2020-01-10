A Danish woman, Hanne Stigaard, has filed a lawsuit in federal court against a former Laramie business, Napoli’s Restaurant, after she was injured in a car wreck involving a Napoli’s delivery driver on Third Street.
Stigaard, a “Conscious Horse, Conscious Rider” horse-riding instructor now based in Colorado, filed her lawsuit against the restaurant and delivery driver, Shpetim Shabani, at the end of December.
