The novel coronavirus, commonly known as COVID-19, caused more changes to life in Laramie on Friday.
The city government announced Friday that, for at least the near future, the city’s “public facilities will be closed to walk-up customer traffic.”
“Visible signage will be posted at all entrances to instruct customer as to the options for accessing city services remotely (telephone, internet, email, video, drop-box, etc.),” the city said in a press release.
However, the city will continue providing customer service wherever possible.
“Where it is not possible to serve customers remotely, staff will continue to utilize enhanced disinfection protocols, practice social distancing, and any other measures recommended by the Wyoming Department of Health and the CDC,” the city announces.
The city has suspended professional development training and travel for staff until April 10.
Despite the closure of city offices, the Laramie Community Recreation Center is remaining open, but the city is asking all users of the facility to use “no touch” scanning of membership cards for entry and to use gym wipes or sprays to wipe down all equipment.
“If you think you might be ill or becoming ill, please stay home,” the city’s press release states.
Following the University of Wyoming’s Thursday announcement that spring break would be extended through the end of March, Laramie County Community College took it one step further on Friday.
LCCC classes won’t resume until April 1, and will be “delivered primarily in an online format.”
“LCCC is making these adaptations to allow students to complete their spring semester courses to the fullest extent possible,” a statement from the college said. “By extending spring break, faculty will be able to develop the necessary format to continue providing a high quality education to you. You will receive communication from your instructors regarding how courses will be completed – including lab, shop classes, clinical work, and other hands-on courses.”
Most LCCC campus services are planned to remain available during spring break and the rest of the semester. The college also plans to provide some hardware, like laptops, to some students that have “identified hardships” with the move to online classes.
All LCCC-sponsored travel is canceled and prohibited through the end of the semester.
LCCC faculty are still expected to report back to work March 23.
After holding a special meeting Thursday evening, UW’s student body — ASUW — announced Friday that it’s allocating $75,000 to aid students who may need financial support during the upcoming weeks. Those funds will be capped at $300 per student.
Students in need of these emergency funds will be worked with to get these funds disbursed in a timely manner.
“There are students whose income is greatly affected by this pandemic and these funds will be of great assistance to them,” ASUW President Jason Wilkins said in an email. “Please be mindful of other students needing to access these funds and take only what you need.
“All students are welcome to access these funds on a first-come, first-serve basis until May 5th, or until the funds are exhausted.”
Fearful of the negative economic impact that comes with the Centers for Disease Control’s social distancing recommendations, several local businesses announced plans Friday to offer curbside pickup or delivery, and over-the-phone payments.
According to Laramie Main Street, those businesses include Curiosity Shoppe, Dodd’s Shoe Co., Laramie’s Basecamp, Poppy’s, Steam Vapour Co, Sweet Pickles and The Wild Rose.
In a press release, Laramie Main Street suggested that local consumers can continue to support local businesses amid the COVID-19 outbreak by purchasing gift cards, shopping online or over the phone, leaving online reviews, promoting businesses’ social media and subscribing to their e-newsletters.
Laramie Main Street plans to have updates in the future at www.laramiemainstreet.org.
On Friday, Gov. Mark Gordon signed an executive order declaring a State of Emergency in Wyoming. That measure will allow him to more quickly activate the Wyoming National Guard if necessary, while also making state businesses eligible for additional federal funding.
Gordon has now expanded on advice he gave Thursday, when he suggested people avoid attending gatherings of more than 250 people. On Friday, he urged that “all large group gatherings be rescheduled.”
During a Friday press conference, State Health Officer Alexia Harrist said that 22 people in the state have now been tested for COVID-19. As of Friday, there was still only one confirmed case.
Until Friday, the state was only able to test five people per day. That has now been upgraded to 10 people each day.
“It’s possible that there are cases out there that we have not diagnosed,” she said.
