Following its typical trend, Albany County’s workforce rates remain relatively stable for the first quarter of 2019 when compared to the year prior, according to a recent report by the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services.
The county saw an increase of 0.7%, or 111 jobs, but DWS senior economist David Bullard said it’s still “definitely slower than the statewide average.”
Between the first quarter of 2018 and the first quarter of 2019, the accommodations and food service sector grew by 98 jobs, or 5.3% and the professional and technical services sector grew by 80 jobs, or 10.1%.
The largest increases by percentage were in the utilities and wood manufacturing sectors, which grew by five and nine jobs, or 26.9% and 25%, respectively.
Not every sector saw growth, however. In addition to construction, sectors like agriculture and truck transportation fell by a whopping 51.2% and 59.5%, respectively, between the two quarters. Agriculture lost 56 jobs, and transportation lost 59.
Bullard said while the numbers show a large decrease, other factors could play into the statistic. Agriculture doesn’t report unemployment the same way that other businesses do, which means many of the smaller agricultural operations are not included.
“This number on ag may not be representative of the overall agricultural sector in any given county,” Bullard said.
Albany County’s government-related employment stayed relatively steady; education saw the largest increase with 53 jobs, or 1.7%. Public administration grew by 25 jobs, or 4.6% and national security and international affairs rose by one job, or 15%.
Statewide, employment increased by 2.2%, or 5,679 jobs, from the first quarter of 2018 to the first quarter of 2019. According to the report, about half of the job gains in the first quarter occurred in the construction sector, which added about 2,867 jobs.
In Albany County, construction actually fell by 6.9%, or 50 jobs, in the same timeframe.
Bullard said the gains in construction, which were concentrated in Converse and Laramie Counties, won’t necessarily last, however.
“A lot of it is oil and gas pipeline-related structures, which tends to bring in a lot of people to do the work and then it’s done fairly quickly,” Bullard said. “As we get data for third quarter and fourth quarter and into next year, these types of construction jobs tend to be pretty short term.”
Sector-specific numbers for each county during the second quarter of 2019 won’t be available until February 2020, but preliminary estimates show from second quarter 2018 to second quarter 2019 statewide employment rose by approximately 5,100 jobs or 1.9%.
Going into the second quarter, Bullard said, things in Albany County stay stable. He said the county’s growth will be just 42 jobs, or “less than .01%, so very flat.”
The county’s construction and transportation sectors, he said, are looking to continue to decrease in the second quarter. Hospitality related industries, however, look to have experienced some slight growth, he added.
The first quarter comprises January, February and March. Bullard said since both years are comparing the same months, seasonality is not a factor that could skew the numbers.
