Albany County officials will begin initial work in the coming weeks to develop their budgets for the 2021 fiscal year. On Tuesday, County Commissioners directed Clerk Jackie Gonzales, the county’s chief budget officer, to put together a fiscal plan that would implement the second phase of 2019’s “step and grade” plan.
The plan was implemented in 2018 after a wage comparison study conducted by the county’s human resources director, Christina Snowberger. As part of that study, Snowberger compared the county employee salaries to their peers in state government, the city of Laramie and other counties.
That study found 13 of the county’s roughly 130 employees were underpaid.
The commissioners’ first action in implementing the new salary plan was to give those employees a total of $90,000 worth in new compensation, including benefits, beginning in the 2019 fiscal year.
During that process, elected officials and department heads identified another 53 more employees who supervisors think should earn more pay than they currently receive.
The second phase of implementing the step and grade plan would be to provide raises to those employees. Snowberger estimated last summer that would cost $256,000 annually.
Commissioner Heber Richardson said the county board’s first priority should be addressing that need.
“The shame is that we probably have other employees who are deserving,” Richardson said. “We are one of the lowest paid counties. This could frustrate someone who would like a raise and has probably earned it.”
As commissioners consider whether to implement the second phase of the salary plan, Commissioner Pete Gosar said the board will also need to weigh whether additional staffing is a greater priority.
In December, commissioners discussed the possibility of hiring someone to aid Roy Torres, the county’s one-man maintenance team.
Commissioners have said, as has Torres himself, that the county’s maintenance needs are too great for one person to handle.
Since then, the county has contracted out for some snow removal needs and additional cleaning at the public health office.
At Gonzales’s suggestion, commissioners will request that all department heads and elected officials provide “line-item justification” for their expenditures when planning for the 2020 fiscal year.
“It gives the board of county commissioners the information about what is really paid out of that line-item,” Gonzales said. “I like to use it as a tool where we learn from each other.”
Richardson said the commissioners should consider an across-the-board raise only if there’s extra funding and the commissioners are sure the expenditures are sustainable.
Under the salary plan adopted last year, department heads and elected officials will have the discretion to choose who gets raises based on their seniority and job performance.
Snowberger created 22 pay grades for 69 identified positions within the county government.
The cheapest pay grade is for cooks in the Albany County Detention Center, who can earn a minimum of $22,525 annually under the new plan. The top pay grade is for the chief deputy prosecuting attorney, who can earn a minimum of $76,989.
Employees of all 22 pay grades can eventually earn up to 150 percent of their original salary, based on experience and job performance.
The plan came a year after commissioners cut the county’s budget by 19 percent and laid off employees. In March 2017, the county board instituted a hiring and salary freeze amid uncertainty over state appropriations and the federal government’s Payment In Lieu of Taxes funding.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.