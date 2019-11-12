Albany County Commissioners approved revisions to the county’s landscaping rules last week, providing an exception to the requirement that developers of new subdivisions must place trees and shrubs on the boundary of the subdivision to buffer the residential development from other land uses.
Under the change approved by the county board, the county’s Planning and Zoning Commission can evaluate subdivisions on “a case-by-case basis” and waive some landscaping requirements “if a subdivider faces issues with water or soil quality that would cause a substantial difficulty to follow the stated landscaping requirements.”
Commissioners Heber Richardson and Terri Jones both voted in favor of the changes Nov. 5, with Pete Gosar not recording a vote. Jones, who chairs the county board, did not call for “no” votes after she and Richardson voted in favor.
“It’s not much zoning if you say to somebody, ‘You can consider (meeting the landscaping requirement), but then if you don’t do it that’s fine if it’ll cost you too much money’,” Gosar said.
The county’s planning staff had said Wyoming’s semi-arid environment can sometimes make those regulations impractical.
“Some property owners struggle to meet our landscaping standards due to bad soil, lack of water access and so forth,” assistant planner Chris Van Aken said in a memo to commissioners.
The county’s landscaping rules require developers to place one coniferous tree and four tall shrubs every 50 feet adjacent to “major corridor rights-of-way.” The landscaping rules include Interstate 80, U.S. Highway 287, Wyoming Highway 230 and Wyoming Highway 130 as “major corridors.”
