The Albany County officials are likely to continue a temporary moratorium on development atop the Casper Aquifer’s protection zone until Jan. 3 as they continue to work on more strict development regulations.
The county’s planning board was originally scheduled to vote on proposed changes to the aquifer’s regulatory scheme on Wednesday. However, Albany County Attorney Peggy Trent said more time was needed to refine the proposed regulations, and so the planning board instead voted to extend the moratorium for another 90 days.
To formally extend the moratorium, Albany County commissioners will need to vote Tuesday to set a public hearing for Oct. 1 and then vote again after the hearing to extend the moratorium.
“I don’t think that there’s any rush to get this done, and it’s more important that we get this done right,” planning board chairman Shaun Moore said Wednesday of the regulatory changes. “The exemption process has been working really well.”
Despite the name “moratorium,” the temporary limitation on construction includes an exemption process that allows most development posing no threat to the aquifer to continue.
While the moratorium is ongoing, projects that are eligible for approval require “the submittal of a completed exemption form to the Albany County Planning Office for approval before beginning construction, excavation, or other development activities.”
Projects that already require zoning certificates, small wastewater permits or “any other land use permits” do not require an exemption form “so long as all information required on the exemption form is included.”
The temporary moratorium was originally instituted June 10 after Trent called for revisions to the Casper Aquifer Protection Plan, a regulatory scheme intended to protect the underground water source that provides about half of Laramie’s drinking water.
Trent has said the regulations need to be tightened up after she determined this spring that the protection plan was insufficient to block Tumbleweed Express, a controversial gas station on the east side of the city, from undergoing construction and being reopened.
Under the 2011 Casper Aquifer Protection Plan, no gas stations are allowed within the aquifer’s overlay zone, and Tumbleweed Express’s underground storage tanks, installed a half century ago, were deemed by the protection plan as one of the top seven risks for contaminating the aquifer.
In the past two months, Gertsch and Trent have drafted a number of revisions that would give the county more oversight on development in the aquifer zone.
Specifically, the proposed rules would require permits for any development atop the Aquifer Protection Overlay Zone.
When the Tumbleweed Express’s new owner, who plans to fully re-open this business by mid-October, began replacing some equipment this spring, a lack of a required permitting meant that the planning staff weren’t sure what Tumbleweed’s development entailed — or if that development was allowed.
Drafted regulations, which are still being worked on, would require any proposed development in the Aquifer Protection Overlay Zone to be permitted through the Albany County planning office.
Under the drafted regulations, the holder of an aquifer development permit would also need to notify the planning office about any proposed modification to the permit.
Drafted language would also prevent any pre-existing nonconforming use from being expanded.
Under the existing regulations, a grandfathered use — like Tumbleweed — can be expanded if the developer undergoes certain mitigation work and a site-specific investigation is “completed showing no increased hazard to the aquifer.”
When county officials first published the drafted language, the reaction was mixed. Some Albany County residents have said the proposed regulations go too far, while others said they don’t do enough.
Tim McKinney, who owns a 20 acre parcel of land on East Grand Avenue, told the planning staff to oppose any additional proposed regulations governing activity.
“The existing Albany County regulations, along with existing federal laws/regulations, have obviously been sufficient to prevent contamination of the aquifer up until this time,” he said in a July email. “Additional infringement on private property rights is completely unwarranted.”
Brett Moline, a former member of the planning commission, also urged a “no” vote.
“Maybe those who are so concerned should foot the bill, or at least a part of it,” he said in an email. “I am worried that since there is only so much developable land, and part of it is over-regulated, more pressure will be put on other lands. Over-regulation has costs and will hinder responsible development.”
At the beginning of September, county commissioners voted against allowing the new owners of Tumbleweed Express to advertise its gas prices with a new 40-foot sign. That sign had been intended to replace the existing 51-foot “G-A-S” sign.
County regulations typically only allow signs to be no higher than 20 feet.
Tumbleweed’s new owners had originally considered putting a new sign atop the “G-A-S” sign’s existing poles, however, Kyle Conry of Omaha Neon Sign Company told commissioners that wouldn’t be possible because those poles are “absolutely not” structurally sound.
The day after that county commission meeting, Albany County Planning Director David Gertsch sent a letter to Tumbleweed Express’s new owner, Manjot Pandher, demanding the he take down or repair the “G-A-S” sign within 45 days.
“Statements made by your representative from Omaha Neon Sign Company said it was not structurally sound,” Gertsch wrote in the letter. “As such, this letter is being provided to notify you that you will need to repair the sign so that it is structurally sound. the other option would be to remove the sign and erect a new sign in compliance with county regulations. If you choose to remove the sign, you will need to complete a site specific investigation.”
Pandher told the Laramie Boomerang this week he was surprised at the Laramie community’s reaction to Tumbleweed Express being reopened.
He assumed that, considering the lack of gas stations between Laramie and Cheyenne, his business would be a welcomed service.
He also was surprised at the reaction to the proposal for a 40-foot sign.
A sign that high is intended to target I-80 traffic while being tall enough to be out of the sight-lines of traffic on the east side.
“A 20-foot sign would only bug the people on the east side, and bother people heading east and west,” he said.
Pandher said he’s also frustrating with the county now “nitpicking” things like the height of the sign, and said he believes the basis for the county’s letter was based on a misinterpretation of Conry’s statement.
Pandher said the comments made by Kyle Conry were intended only to convey that the “G-A-S” sign foundation was not structurally sound enough to support a new, heavier LED sign.
To deny his request to build a 40-foot sign, and then immediately demand the “G-A-S” be taken down and replaced, was “asinine,” he said.
“We’ve dealt with regulations in Aspen and Vale, and we’ve never seen this kind of thing over a little sign,” he said. “Basically, you’re repelling businesses.”
Pandher said that if the Albany County will only allow a 20-foot sign, he’s hoping to convinced them the “G-A-S” sign doesn’t need to be removed.
“If they say no, then we might have to go back to court,” he said.
Pandher’s business, which also owns the truck stop west of Laramie on the corner of I-80 and Hunt Road, took control of Tumbleweed at the start of 2019.
