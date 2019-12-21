After some criticisms of a Albany County-backed study of soil quality were aired in recent weeks at county meetings and on the Laramie Boomerang’s opinion page, County Planner David Gertsch used the opportunity of Albany County Commission’s public comment period this week to voice support for the study of nitrate levels that was completed by Wenck and Associates earlier in 2019 at the behest of the county.
“I encountered nothing but professionalism from them,” Gertsch said. “They were meticulous and detailed.”
The county planner said he was on site for some of Wenck’s drilling and collection of samples.
“They’d go down so far and then record the information they got, like the types of soils,” Gertsch said. “It was done very meticulously. … They took great care with everything they did.”
The result of the Wenck study, which was based on three tests from one property in the Sherman Hills neighborhood, indicated septic tanks above areas the aquifer’s recharge zone are leaching nitrates into drinking water.
With results being just from a sample size in a small area, Wenck senior hydrologist Mark Stacy said in June that more testing would be useful in getting a clearer picture whether the numbers are just as high with other soil types or more advanced septic tank systems.
Gertsch also said Tuesday the results from that study merits more testing.
“This is one point of data and we need to go back and get other points to corroborate or figure out if this is how it is everywhere,” he said. “I have full faith in everything that Wenck and Associates did. … I believe this was a good project. They did everything according to the scientific method.”
The Wenck study involved testing soils under septic tanks leading down into the water table of the Casper Aquifer. Although the study was led by the county, the city contributed some funding.
The test property’s soils were unconsolidated; Stacy described the soil in the area as looking “like sand on a beach.” The sandy consistency, he said, allows water to infiltrate more than other soil types.
During a discussion about the western boundary of the Casper Aquifer Overlay Zone at the county board’s Nov. 5 meeting, geologist Bob Starkey of Weston Engineering criticized recent science that “politicizes the geology of the Casper Aquifer,” including the Wenck study, which he said was “designed to lead to a predetermined outcome.”
“From the request for proposals onward, the results were predetermined,” Starkey said.
Gertsch said that wasn’t the case.
“I was kind of the project lead on that for the county,” Gertsch said Tuesday. “Me and (former county grants manager) Tai (Wright) put that RFP together. It was a pretty well-drawn out process.”
Shaun Moore, the chairman of the county’s planning commission, was at the Nov. 5 meeting and later said Starkey gave “a great explanation.”
Starkey made similar comments at the planning board’s Nov. 13 meeting, to which Moore said he had invited Starkey to speak.
“He was asked to come tonight to give his explanation,” Moore said at that meeting.
Planning board member John Spiegelberg praised Starkey for the “detailed enlightenment.”
The Laramie Boomerang published an opinion piece Dec. 8 from the planning board’s vice chairman, Carl Miller, who criticized the Wenck study for “border(ing) on negligence.”
He described it as a “complete false test.”
The Boomerang published a response from Wenck and Associates to those criticisms in Saturday’s newspaper.
While Gertsch said he wanted to respond to the recent criticisms, he also said he valued the ability for such criticisms to be aired in public.
“I think public comment is part of the democratic process, and that’s one of the things I love about my job,” he said. “It’s messy and it’s not always nice, but it helps us to make decisions.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.