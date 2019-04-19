Laramie’s League of Women Voters hosted a forum Wednesday evening to discuss the possibility of increasing the Albany County Commission’s membership from three representatives to five.
LWV representatives said they’re repeatedly asked to study the issue, especially in recent years.
“We were asked to do it,” Sidney Walter said. “It wasn’t as though those of us sitting here had a burning desire to do it.”
Commission Chair Terri Jones, Albany County Attorney Peggy Trent, Treasurer Tracy Fletcher and Clerk Jackie Gonzales all attended the meeting at the Eppson Center for Seniors.
Trent was the most vocal in arguing against increasing the number of commissioners, citing her experience working as attorney for the city of Laramie, which has nine city council members.
“I feel that the City Council is way too large,” Trent said. “It’s very hard to work as a body. I can tell you that, from working as the city attorney with the City Council, it was difficult to have that many people to represent as an attorney and to speak with them one-on-one. At times, it was very difficult to have those one-on-one conversations to get to know my client because there are so many of them. … I quit as the city attorney simply because there were too many of them.”
Trent said she feels a three-member commission fosters more cooperation and helps prevent the sort of “turmoil” and dilatory tactics she witnessed while representing the Laramie City Council more than a decade ago.
“Three has been a delight,” Trent said. “I think with three, we listen more and we have to work together.”
LWV representatives said they’ve, in recent years, occasionally heard complaints about commissioners missing meetings that they’re the liaison for.
Currently, there are 23 boards that commissioners serve as liaisons to. Most of those boards meet monthly or as needed.
Attendees at the Wednesday meeting suggested five commissioners, perhaps, would help spread around some of the workload and ensure the commission is dialed-in to the work of all groups it works with.
At the Wednesday meeting, it was also suggested the Commission’s workload prevents good people from running. Others questioned whether absences or conflicts-of-interest at Commission meetings could create difficulties if only two commissioners are voting.
Gonzales, who’s served as clerk for 28 years, said recusals from votes have been rare.
Commissioners’ absences at meeting are also very rare under the board’s current make-up.
Because Albany County commissioners are each paid a $30,000 salary, plus benefits, Commissioner Terri Jones said she’s opposed to increasing the Commission’s membership, especially given the county’s budget constraints.
In 2017, budget cuts at the county led to layoffs or early retirements of 17 employees.
“If we have to hire two more commissioners, we’ll come back to you guys and say, ‘Now you pick who we’re going to lay off,’ because that’s exactly what’s going to have to happen,” Jones told the League of Women Voters.
While Trent expressed strong opposition to adding commissioners, she did express support for term-limits and said Commissioner Pete Gosar’s recent election victory in 2018 has brought “new blood and new processes” to the county board.
“Pete’s been a wonderful addition to the team,” she said. “It’s been delightful. I believe people should be cycled out, especially in policy positions.”
In Wyoming, 22 counties elect county commissioners on an at-large basis. Only Fremont County has districts for its five commissioners.
In 2010, a federal court ruling imposed the voting regions because of a lawsuit by five Wind River Indian Reservation tribal members. The judge ruled Fremont County’s method of electing commissioners violated the federal Voting Rights Act by effectively preventing tribal members, who constitute about a quarter of the county, from getting elected.
During Wednesday’s meeting, Matthew Link suggested Albany County should maybe also consider establishing commission districts.
“Maybe there’s a sizable minority opinion that may not be represented on the Commission,” he said.
Trent and other attendees pondered out-loud Wednesday whether constituents’ interest in moving to a five-person commission reflects concerns about transparency.
Trent and others have others expressed dissatisfaction with the county’s website and wondered whether improvements to the website — and live-streaming of meetings — might make constituents feel that they’re well-represented.
“(Wyomingites) are suspicious of government,” Jeff Lockwood said. “Government is doing very little to reach out to inform them. My sense is that is a reaction to the feeling that we’re not being represented — that this is not a clear, fair, transparent system. It seems kind of self-evident of why people want a change, because they don’t know what the hell is going on and they’re fundamentally suspicious of government.”
In Wyoming, the standard membership of a county board includes three commissioners. The board can be increased to five after a countywide vote. The measure can appear on a ballot by commission resolution or public petition.
Eleven of Wyoming’s 23 counties currently have five commissioners. Twelve have three.
-A previous version of this article misstated the number of counties in Wyoming. The article was corrected April 19.
(1) comment
This is a solution looking for a problem that does not exist.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.