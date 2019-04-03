After six years in Albany County’s public health office, Melissa Zaferos is resigning as nurse manager this month to move with her family to Wisconsin.
Zaferos’ husband has served as pastor for Living Shepherd Lutheran Church since 2012 but is now taking another ministry in Wisconsin, Zaferos told Albany County commissioners Tuesday.
“Thank you for the opportunity to work in Albany County,” Zaferos told commissioners. “I’ve really enjoyed it a lot. I’ve learned a lot. It’s been a privilege.”
The commissioners accepted her resignation “with great sadness and reluctance.”
“I’m so sad for us,” Commissioner Terri Jones said.
Zaferos’s last day as public health nurse is April 26.
Melanie Pearce, Wyoming regional supervisor for public health nursing, will oversee the Albany County office until a replacement is hired, Zaferos said.
County public health nurses are state-funded positions, and Zaferos said Pearce will consult with commissioners on hiring a replacement.
“It’s definitely a team thing to fill that position,” Zaferos said.
Wyoming public health offices focus on improving the health of their communities at large. They typically offer programs on maternal child and family health programs and work to stop the spread of communicable diseases.
