Albany County commissioners tasked county officials this week with setting up a work session with city of Laramie officials to begin negotiating a new contract on how municipal prisoners are housed in the Albany County Detention Center.
In 1992, the city and county signed an agreement that allows Laramie to house municipal prisoners for free at the county jail until the agreement expires July 1, 2020.
If the two parties do not negotiate a deal by the middle of 2020, the 1992 agreement stipulates that the municipal prisoners shall continue to be housed for free until those arrangements “are specifically revoked by affirmative action of the county.”
That agreement came after Albany County bonded for $3 million in 1989, when voters approved a tax to help construct a new county jail. However, the jail project later cost the county much more than originally expected, creating a funding shortfall of $2.4 million.
The city agreed to cover 85% of the shortfall by issuing more revenue bonds.
In return, the county offered to house municipal prisoners for free.
County officials have expressed a desire to now receive some payment, but are wary that such a demand could lead to a financial stand-off with the city.
“The concern is: If you start charging the city, what are they going to start charging us for now?” Albany County Attorney Peggy Trent said. “There will need to be some fee, but we can minimize that by diverting many away from the jail.”
Trent said she wants to use the contract negotiations to change how defendants are handled. Trent said that, too often, the jail is filled with University of Wyoming students and other young people who’ve been arrested for disorderly conduct and alcohol violations.
“We need to have larger overarching conversations,” Trent said Tuesday. “This is an opportunity to look at criminal justice reform. … For UW students arrested for drinking offenses, we need to explore other avenues other than our jail. … Our criminal system should not be revenue-making.”
Because of the magnitude of the issue, Trent said it’s likely that the current contract could need to be extended past the July 1 deadline to accommodate negotiations.
“Our jails should be filled with violent offenders, and I have concerns that we’re releasing those that are unsafe to our community because we’re making way for offenses that are non-violent and substance abuse,” Trent said. “As a result of it, my office has a hard time getting high bonds to keep people in jail who should be in jail because we have our jail consumed by non-violent people.”
Commissioners Terri Jones and Heber Richardson said they’d welcome the idea of becoming a leader on criminal justice reform.
While the two parties have yet to meet publicly on the issue, Jones said there has been some progress on the jail agreement in private.
“There has been dialogue back-and-forth,” Jones said. “It’s been going on for about a year now and I think that’s a big positive step. We weren’t able to get any dialogue prior to this.”
In January, Sheriff David O’Malley said that for the sake of his working relationship with the Laramie Police Department, neither he or LPD Chief Dale Stalder should be involved in the negotiations.
Trent said UW officials should also be invited to the proposed work session.
“I’d also like to invite individuals who’ve been through the criminal justice system to speak, too, and tell you their thoughts,” Trent said.
