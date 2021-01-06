Two elected officials were sworn in to their official duties Monday morning at the Albany County Courthouse by Albany County District Court Judge Tori Kricken.
Sue Ibarra officially began her four-year term on the Albany County Board of Commissioners, while Stacy Lam was sworn in as the Clerk of District Court.
Ibarra defeated outgoing commissioner Terri Jones by about 60 votes out of more than 18,000 votes cast during the November general election. She said she was ready to get going after waiting for about two months since election night.
“I’m excited to get sworn in and be able to actually get to work,” Ibarra said.
Lam has worked in the clerk’s office in various capacities for almost 30 years, and in 2019 she was appointed to fill the lead position when it was vacated upon the retirement of Janice Sexton. Lam defeated Jennifer Hanft in the 2020 general election for the two years remaining in the current term.
“I’m honored to be elected, and I’m excited to serve Albany County,” Lam said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.