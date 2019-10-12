Albany County commissioners could vote at a Nov. 5 meeting to rezone a parcel of vacant land on the east side of Laramie — across the street from the newly reopened Tumbleweed Express gas station — from six 1-acre small residential lots into a 6-acre commercial property.
This past week, the county’s planning board recommended the commissioners approve the rezone, which was requested by landowner Luke Sweckard, owner of Sweckard Excavation.
The 6.5-acre property in question lies within the Laramie Plains Subdivision at the northwest corner of Grand Avenue and Bluebird Lane.
Sweckard said he’s hoping to eventually sell the property, and he’s envisioning developers might be interested in placing retail locations or an office building there.
“Maybe a real estate agent or a barber shop — something simple like that,” Sweckard said.
The proposed rezone has received backlash from some residents who live in that area. At the last two meetings of the planning board, those residents have complained about the commercialization of the area.
Some expressed concern about more traffic issues in the area, with traffic already having increased in the area with the opening of the new Laramie High School.
“Since the majority of the side streets within the subdivision are maintained, or not maintained, by property owners, additional traffic will contribute issues forced on subdivision owners,” Norman and Dorothy Beck, who live in the Laramie Plains Subdivision, wrote in a letter. “When we purchased our property approximately forty-three years ago and constructed our home, we did so with the understanding that the subdivision was developed for residential purposes. The covenants in place at that time, and which continue to be in effect for the subdivision, reflect that intent. It was that environment in which we wished to reside and raise our family.”
The Sweckard property is mostly surrounded by residential property, though there are two adjacent commercial parcels besides Tumbleweed.
Despite some rumors, Sweckard said he’s had no conversations about selling the land to Tumbleweed Express for expanding of the gas station.
Because a section of the property lies atop the county’s Aquifer Protection Overlay Zone, and because it lies across the street from Tumbleweed Express, the proposed rezone has also led members of a local advocacy group, Albany County Clean Water Advocates, to express concerns about commercialization of the land.
Only about 15% of the total property lies within the Aquifer Protection Overlay Zone.
If the property were to be developed, a site specific investigation would only be required for that small section of the land.
Martin Greller, a member of Albany County Clean Water Advocates, argued at a planning board meeting the mapped version of the Aquifer Protection Overlay Zone does not match the science of the area’s geology.
In regulations, the Aquifer Protection Overlay Zone is described as “the area where the upper boundary of the Casper Formation is not covered by at least seventy-five feet of the overlying Satanka Formation.”
Local geologist Bern Hinckley, who’s been a consistent advocate for more aquifer protections, has projected that the layer of Satanka shale below Sweckard’s property is thin enough that 60% of the land should actually lies within the overlay zone.
Rezoning the property to commercial clashes with the expectations for the land that are currently described in county’s Comprehensive Plan, which serve as a guiding document for future land use.
Under the comprehensive plan, the Sweckard property is currently included in the county’s “Priority Growth Area 4,” which is designed for low density residential uses, agriculture and wildlife habitats.
However, County Planner David Gertsch said it doesn’t make sense for the property to be designated as “4” since it lies at a “major intersection,” has access to city water and electricity, and has garnered annexation interest from the city of Laramie. The closest sewer line currently sits about 1,000 feet from the property.
Sweckard told the planning board that he’s not interested in annexation.
To bring the land’s status in the comprehensive plan in line with the proposed zoning change, the county planning board voted Wednesday to have the property re-labeled as Priority Growth Area 1, which is described as an “area where the city is planning future extensions of roads, water, sewer, and other public services” to bring properties up to “city densities and standards, and annex or eventually annex to the city of Laramie.”
To make that change to the comprehensive plan, the planning board now needs to hold a public hearing at its Nov. 13 meeting, and then get approval from the county commissioners.
According to the county’s road and bridge superintendent, Rob Fisher, the county is currently a considering a “major reconstruction of drainage, widening of the roadway, and shoulders” of Bluebird Lane, which lies between Tumbleweed Express and the Sweckard property.
