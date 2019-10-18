Firefighters from all over the county were fighting the wind Friday as they sought to control a barn fire that started to spread to nearby structures and grass.
No human or animal injuries were reported, according to a Laramie Fire Department news release.
Around noon Friday, LFD, the Albany County Central Volunteer Fire Department and the Albany County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to Pilot Peak Road near the Sherman Hills neighborhood for a barn on fire.
Wind speeds of 20-30 mph out of the west helped fuel the blaze, and it spread to a neighboring barn and a grass field near the structures.
“The first arriving fire units were an engine and command vehicle from Laramie Fire Department,” a news release from LFD said. “The command unit assumed command of the incident, and the engine began suppression efforts on the fire, starting with the spreading grass fire east of the structures.”
Once the grass fire was contained, personnel worked on the barns, which had livestock hay and feed inside. Arriving units from ACFD — including Albany County Central VFD, Centennial VFD, Big Laramie VFD and Tie Siding VFD — joined to suppress the structure fires. The Laramie Streets Division’s water tender also assisted in the efforts.
“Albany County Road and Bridge arrived with heavy equipment to assist fire crews with spreading the structures apart to complete extinguishment,” the news release said.
Deputies with ACSO assisted with scene control, evacuations, notifications and other safety measures. Utility crews with Black Hills Energy and Rocky Mountain Power also responded to the incident, according to the news release.
The last fire crew left the scene at 6 p.m. Friday.
“The cause of the fire appears to be accidental, however it remains under investigation,” the news release said.
