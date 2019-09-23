As the 2020 election season looms closer, eligible voters have the first of many chances to register Tuesday during National Voter Registration Day activities.
From 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday, the Albany County Clerk’s office is holding a National Voter Registration Day celebration on the second floor of the Albany County Courthouse, 525 Grand Ave., where people can register to vote, and newly registered voters can enjoy cake and coffee.
Albany County Clerk Jackie Gonzales said while the clerk’s office conducts “voter registration on a daily basis,” she and her staff wanted “to make it a little bit festive and make the public aware that it is National Voter Registration Day.”
Those wanting to register to vote must bring a Wyoming driver license or other photo identification to the courthouse. Those who bring an alternative identification, like an out-of-state license, must also be prepared to provide the last four digits of their social security number.
“We try to make it a one-stop-shop, make it convenient for the newly registered voters and answer any questions that they have in preparation of the 2020 election cycle,” Gonzales said.
For students living in Albany County while attending school at the University of Wyoming or WyoTech, Gonzales said the clerk’s office can also help students register to vote in their home counties in Wyoming.
“If that makes it convenient for them and they’d like to stay with their home county, we can do that within the state of Wyoming,” she said.
Additionally, the Laramie chapter of the League of Women Voters will be at the county’s registration drive to answer questions and to hand out information about the league.
Its members will also start pointing people to where to find information about candidates and issues as the election gets closer.
A nonpartisan group, the LWV works throughout the election season to inform the public on candidates and issues through town halls, public forums, debates, a published Election Guide and more. President of the Laramie LWV, Susan Simpson, told the Boomerang in the last election the league “had almost 30,000 contacts in one way or another with voters” in the state.
Simpson said the group frequently partners with the clerk’s office for voter registration drives, including sharing a booth at Freedom Has a Birthday.
She added the league’s main goal is to encourage informed voting.
“People don’t need to join (the league) to be informed voters,” Simpson said. “We want people to feel good about the vote that they cast and knowing about the issues and the candidates is a way to do that.”
Registering to vote is especially significant this year as the state and nation celebrate the 150th anniversary of the first vote cast by a woman in a general election. That vote was cast by Louisa Swain in Laramie in 1869.
“We haven’t had the right recognized for very long, really, when you think about all of human history,” Simpson said. “So, it’s great to feel that you’re part of a tradition. Women were starved and arrested and beaten for the right to vote, so it’s right that we take advantage of it.”
Those who can’t make it to the registration drive Tuesday still have plenty of time to register to vote before November 2020. In Wyoming, residents can register to vote even on Election Day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.